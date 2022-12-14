ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

PWLiving

Service Authority Offers Two Giving Opportunities to Help Neighbors in Need

Provided by Prince William County Service Authority. The Prince William County Service Authority currently offers two programs that allow residents to support neighbors who might need assistance paying their water and sewer bill this holiday season. First, residents can donate to the Temporary Assistance Program (TAP) at pwcsa.org/tap-temporary-assistance-program. Funds from...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
mymcmedia.org

Report: MCPS’ Department of Transportation Abused Use of its Purchase Cards

This story has been updated to include comments from Montgomery County Public Schools. Montgomery County Public School’s auditing group first identified the problem with its Department of Transportation’s use of purchase cards. The school district then hired professional forensic auditors, according to a school spokesperson. “It was because...
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Direct one-time $1,000 bonus checks to be sent out to millions tomorrow

There is only one day left before employees at a Maryland school district receive an early Christmas present in the form of a bonus payment of $1,000. This bonus for employees at Anne Arundel County Public Schools is intended as a payment that received the full backing of the board of education. The money will be prorated based on an employee’s full-time equivalency, and it will be sent to all permanent employees aside from those on a leave of absence by Dec. 16, AACPS says.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
blocbyblocknews.com

As Federal Eviction Relief Funds Dwindle, Calls For Maryland To Establish Its Own Rental Assistance Program Grow

A coalition of housing advocates, politicians, and nonprofit organizations sent a letter on Tuesday urging Gov. Larry Hogan and other top state lawmakers to establish a first-of-its-kind state-funded emergency rental assistance program in 2023, Giacomo Bologna reports for the Baltimore Sun. The program would aim to mitigate the potential loss of federal eviction relief dollars awarded during the pandemic.
MARYLAND STATE
bethesdamagazine.com

MCPS adds six new LGBTQ+ elementary school books to promote inclusion

Montgomery County Public Schools has added six LGBTQ-inclusive books to its supplemental curriculum for pre-K through fifth grade, with one new book for each grade level. Each book has undergone robust evaluation as required by school guidelines, according to MCPS communications director Jessica Baxter. A textbook committee made up of five MCPS staff members evaluates each new book added to the curriculum.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Urgent message from MCPS warns of increased fentanyl overdoses

Fentanyl-related overdoses are a “very dangerous trend” affecting Montgomery County and mirrored across the nation, according to MCPS medical officer Patricia Kapunan. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid with 50 times the strength of heroin and 100 times the strength of morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
mocoshow.com

Burtonsville Crossing Update

Montgomery Planning staff has recommended the approval (with conditions) of a site plan that contains an amendment to allow for redeveloping the Burtonsville Shopping Center by demolishing 7,600 square feet of existing retail uses and relocating that retail square footage into two new pad sites with drive- thrus including improvements to open space, landscaping, lighting, and pedestrian circulation. In June it was announced that a lease has been signed by the Phoenix-based company Sprouts Farmers Market in what is seen as the first critical step to kick start the revitalization of a once thriving retail area. It will also be the grocery chain’s first store in Montgomery County. “We are excited to partner with Sprouts on bringing a unique grocery experience to Burtonsville,” said David Germakian, Managing Director, EDENS. Additional information below, courtesy of Montgomery Planning:
BURTONSVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

Water main break in Montgomery County prompts school closure

GERMANTOWN, Md. - A water main break in Montgomery County on Friday morning is causing delays and has prompted a school closure, as officials work to repair this break in the area since November. Montgomery County Police say the break happened along Clopper Road in Germantown, prompting crews to close...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

‘Alert Montgomery’ Helps Residents Stay Informed in Winter Months

As the winter season hits full swing, residents are encouraged to stay current on changing weather conditions by signing up for ‘Alert Montgomery.’. “Alert Montgomery is the official emergency communications service for Montgomery County, MD,” the program site states. “During a major crisis, emergency or severe weather event, Montgomery County officials can send event updates, warnings and instructions directly to you on any of your devices.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

