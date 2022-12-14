Read full article on original website
Service Authority Offers Two Giving Opportunities to Help Neighbors in Need
Provided by Prince William County Service Authority. The Prince William County Service Authority currently offers two programs that allow residents to support neighbors who might need assistance paying their water and sewer bill this holiday season. First, residents can donate to the Temporary Assistance Program (TAP) at pwcsa.org/tap-temporary-assistance-program. Funds from...
mymcmedia.org
Report: MCPS’ Department of Transportation Abused Use of its Purchase Cards
This story has been updated to include comments from Montgomery County Public Schools. Montgomery County Public School’s auditing group first identified the problem with its Department of Transportation’s use of purchase cards. The school district then hired professional forensic auditors, according to a school spokesperson. “It was because...
bethesdamagazine.com
Former Board of Education student member will apply for District 14 vacancy
A former student member of the Montgomery County’s Board of Education has joined the group of candidates hoping to fill an upcoming vacancy in the House of Delegates for District 14. Matt Post, 23, a lifelong Olney resident, said in an interview he is seeking the opening because he...
WJLA
Montgomery Co. resident donates $10K in Metro cards to families in need
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Montgomery County resident donated thousands of dollars toward Metro SmarTrip cards for families in need this holiday season. The cards with $300 per card will be distributed to 33 Head Start and Early Start families. Head Start and Early Start are part of...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $1,000 bonus checks to be sent out to millions tomorrow
There is only one day left before employees at a Maryland school district receive an early Christmas present in the form of a bonus payment of $1,000. This bonus for employees at Anne Arundel County Public Schools is intended as a payment that received the full backing of the board of education. The money will be prorated based on an employee’s full-time equivalency, and it will be sent to all permanent employees aside from those on a leave of absence by Dec. 16, AACPS says.
bethesdamagazine.com
Anonymous benefactor gifts $9,000 in metro cards to 33 low-income Montgomery County families
Thirty-three low-income families are receiving free Metro cards totaling $300 per family, donated by an anonymous Montgomery County resident. Council President Evan Glass presented the cards to Head Start officials for distribution at the Council Office Building in Rockville at 11 a.m. this morning. A few weeks ago, Glass said,...
blocbyblocknews.com
As Federal Eviction Relief Funds Dwindle, Calls For Maryland To Establish Its Own Rental Assistance Program Grow
A coalition of housing advocates, politicians, and nonprofit organizations sent a letter on Tuesday urging Gov. Larry Hogan and other top state lawmakers to establish a first-of-its-kind state-funded emergency rental assistance program in 2023, Giacomo Bologna reports for the Baltimore Sun. The program would aim to mitigate the potential loss of federal eviction relief dollars awarded during the pandemic.
bethesdamagazine.com
County, state leaders look to hit reset button on legislative priorities with Wes Moore
Incoming Gov. Wes Moore (D) told Montgomery County, state, political, business, nonprofit and community leaders, they would have a better relationship with Annapolis in the next four years. Hundreds gathered in the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel & Conference Center for an annual legislative breakfast hosted by Committee for Montgomery, a...
bethesdamagazine.com
MCPS adds six new LGBTQ+ elementary school books to promote inclusion
Montgomery County Public Schools has added six LGBTQ-inclusive books to its supplemental curriculum for pre-K through fifth grade, with one new book for each grade level. Each book has undergone robust evaluation as required by school guidelines, according to MCPS communications director Jessica Baxter. A textbook committee made up of five MCPS staff members evaluates each new book added to the curriculum.
bethesdamagazine.com
Urgent message from MCPS warns of increased fentanyl overdoses
Fentanyl-related overdoses are a “very dangerous trend” affecting Montgomery County and mirrored across the nation, according to MCPS medical officer Patricia Kapunan. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid with 50 times the strength of heroin and 100 times the strength of morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Racine Lays Out Proposals To Reform Troubled D.C. Housing Authority, Limit Mayor’s Influence
D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine has unveiled a series of proposals he says would help create a “truly independent” D.C. Housing Authority board and address some of the problems that have plagued the embattled agency charged with managing some 8,000 units of public housing across the city. In...
Stimulus update: Maryland teachers to receive one-time $1,000 bonus checks in two days
Christmas is coming early for employees at a Maryland school district this Friday, as they will be given a bonus payment of $1,000.
mocoshow.com
Burtonsville Crossing Update
Montgomery Planning staff has recommended the approval (with conditions) of a site plan that contains an amendment to allow for redeveloping the Burtonsville Shopping Center by demolishing 7,600 square feet of existing retail uses and relocating that retail square footage into two new pad sites with drive- thrus including improvements to open space, landscaping, lighting, and pedestrian circulation. In June it was announced that a lease has been signed by the Phoenix-based company Sprouts Farmers Market in what is seen as the first critical step to kick start the revitalization of a once thriving retail area. It will also be the grocery chain’s first store in Montgomery County. “We are excited to partner with Sprouts on bringing a unique grocery experience to Burtonsville,” said David Germakian, Managing Director, EDENS. Additional information below, courtesy of Montgomery Planning:
fox5dc.com
Water main break in Montgomery County prompts school closure
GERMANTOWN, Md. - A water main break in Montgomery County on Friday morning is causing delays and has prompted a school closure, as officials work to repair this break in the area since November. Montgomery County Police say the break happened along Clopper Road in Germantown, prompting crews to close...
mymcmedia.org
‘Alert Montgomery’ Helps Residents Stay Informed in Winter Months
As the winter season hits full swing, residents are encouraged to stay current on changing weather conditions by signing up for ‘Alert Montgomery.’. “Alert Montgomery is the official emergency communications service for Montgomery County, MD,” the program site states. “During a major crisis, emergency or severe weather event, Montgomery County officials can send event updates, warnings and instructions directly to you on any of your devices.”
marketplace.org
D.C. could become the largest U.S. city to experiment with free transit
Washington D.C. could soon become the largest U.S. city where you can ride the bus for free. There are a couple of caveats, though: The free fare only applies to trips within city limits, and metro riders will still have to pay. That measure would cost the city around $42...
bethesdamagazine.com
County Parks Department hoping to sell land parcel, use new location for Downtown Bethesda Park
The location for a planned park extension in downtown Bethesda is in flux, now that the Montgomery County parks department determined a proposed location is not adequate and is looking to sell the property. Montgomery Parks acquired the parcel on Wisconsin Avenue in 2020 with plans to extend the existing...
Rise in COVID-19 cases prompts Montgomery County to make prevention recommendations
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Officials shared recommendations to prevent community spread of COVID-19 on Wednesday after seeing a steady rise in Montgomery County’s case rate. That increase took place during the course of a month. As of Wednesday, the case rate sat at more than double its low which the county hit […]
alxnow.com
Alexandria School Board considering staggered terms, fewer members and eliminating districts
(Updated 4:15 p.m.) Are there too many Alexandria School Board Members? Should their terms be staggered and should districts be eliminated? The Board wants these questions answered by the time voters cast their ballots in November 2024. Yesterday (Tuesday), the nine-person Board unanimously agreed to establish a process for asking...
WTOP
Montgomery Co. is using promotions, discounts to encourage electric vehicles purchases
The EV Purchasing Co-op Dealership Incentive program in Montgomery County, Maryland, is partnering with local car dealerships to help offer deals that could add up to thousands of dollars in savings. Deals will vary and the website lists specific cost savings. Residents can check out available deals and contact the...
