Earle M. Jorgensen Co. plans $6M expansion of Union facility

Developer eyes apartment conversion for north St. Louis school closed since 2009
ST. LOUIS — The city of St. Louis is pursuing the maximum amount of tax incentives possible for a developer seeking to convert a long-closed school in north St. Louis into apartments. Fleur De Lis Development Corp. is pursuing an $18.5 million residential and retail redevelopment of Simmons School,...
Governor signs order to help customers of Mid-Missouri gas company
Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order Thursday that will help customers of a Boonville-based propane company that has stopped making deliveries and responding to communication. The post Governor signs order to help customers of Mid-Missouri gas company appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
stlouiscnr.com
KMOV Channel 4’s New Headquarters Now Under Construction by Keystone Construction Company
Design-build contractor Keystone Construction Company has begun work on the new 45,000-square-foot headquarters and state-of-the-art production studio for KMOV Channel 4 in Maryland Heights, Missouri. KMOV has broadcast from Gateway Tower at One Memorial Drive in downtown overlooking the Gateway Arch for more than 50 years and is expected to move into their new facility in May 2023.
10 St. Louis Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
St. Louis, Mo. - As the job market in the St. Louis region continues to recover following the pandemic, many companies are not only hiring, but they are paying quite well. Just like in many parts of the country, employers are struggling to find enough workers, so they have to boost pay.
southarkansassun.com
Missouri Mayor Plans For $500 Stimulus Checks, Budget From $5 Million Pot
Missouri Mayor Jones announced a proposal for $500 stimulus checks to come from the state’s $5 million pot. Particularly in the town of St. Louis, these checks will be directed to families with low income, says MARCA. On December 9, Missouri Mayor Tishaura Jones announced a proposal for stimulus...
Chesterfield City Council approves $353M TIF for Chesterfield Mall redevelopment in unanimous vote
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — The Chesterfield City Council is moving forward with the latest step in redeveloping the Chesterfield Mall area. In a unanimous vote, they approved more than $353 million in tax increment financing(TIF). Several people spoke at the city council meeting before the vote including an attorney for...
St. Louis Man Sells Car, Is Immediately Robbed of Proceeds in CWE
Police believe the individuals who bought the car were not connected to the robbery
City Foundry was broken into early morning on Thursday
The city foundry had been broken into at approximately 4:30 a.m.
Ice causes north St. Louis crash
In North City, there is a patch of ice at Adelaide and Hall St. A crash occurred on this ice.
missouribusinessalert.com
St. Louis aldermen pass basic income program for city residents. Here’s how it will work
More than 400 families in St. Louis still dealing with the financial fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic will get a little bit of help from the city. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen on Tuesday gave final approval to a $5 million universal basic income program by a 21-1 vote, with one member voting present and one abstaining. About 440 families will receive $500 a month for 18 months.
Residents react to new St. Louis police chief
Some St. Louis residents are surprised their new police chief will come from outside the ranks of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: St. Louis plans for 300 refugees; veterans encouraged to apply for PACT Act benefits
Entrepreneur and musician Steve Ewing has grown his restaurant Steve's Hot Dogs into a staple of the St. Louis community. The lead singer of '90s punk-ska-rock band The Urge set his sights on hot dogs more than a decade ago, growing his business from a street cart to a well-known restaurant. Now, Steve's Hot Dogs is the home of the city's official St. Louis-style hot dog. In Jefferson City, Democratic and Republican senators have pre-filed bills to halt foreign investors from purchasing farmland. One federal estimate says that the portion of the state's land owned by foreign countries is slightly higher than the amount allotted. And, Andrew Bailey, who was tapped by Gov. Mike Parson to become Missouri's new attorney general, has started raising funds for a 2024 campaign. Those stories and the day's other business headlines are below.
Washington Missourian
Giesike to chair international fair group
President of the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce Jennifer Giesike was recently named 2023 chair of the International Association of Fairs and Expositions. Giesike has been involved with the Washington Town & Country Fair for over two decades, according to a press release, and annually manages the fair as president of the chamber. In addition to the 16-member chamber board, Giesike works with a 24-person volunteer Fair Board.
Permanent closure on westbound 1-270 exit
If the weather is good, the exit ramp for westbound I-270 at West Florissant will close for good this morning.
St. Louis aldermen pass guaranteed $500 monthly income to 440 parents
(The Center Square) – Approximately 440 parents will receive $500 per month for 18 months if St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones signs a bill creating guaranteed basic income, part of a $52 million federal pandemic funds allocation. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen voted 21-1, with one present and...
Puttshack, tech-infused mini golf site, opens next week in St. Louis
Puttshack, a tech-infused mini golf venue, opens next week at City Foundry STL. The grand opening is set for Monday, Dec. 19.
GPS tracker helps owner catch St. Louis truck thieves
A man’s stolen truck is recovered after he used a GPS tracker to find it.
Circle K Fuel Day offers 40 cents off for Missouri, Illinois drivers
ST. LOUIS — Circle K announced they will be offering 40 cents off per gallon during Circle K Fuel Day Friday. Tomorrow, Dec. 16, more than 300 locations across Missouri, Illinois and Iowa will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. local time.
Washington Missourian
East Central College hopes Metallica publicity helps bolster enrollment
When two East Central College manufacturing students were interviewed in November for a television story on receiving a scholarship sponsored by the rock band Metallica, they didn’t mince their words. “It’s really cool that (Metallica) uses their popularity to give back and I couldn’t be more grateful,” welding student...
Fatal two vehicle Bridgeton wreck, west of I-70
SkyFox has arrived in Bridgeton, west of Highway 70. There is what appears like a two-vehicle crash. One car is beat up, while the other appears to be a trash truck partly off the road.
