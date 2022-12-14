(AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has announced she is commuting the sentences of all of the state’s 17 inmates awaiting execution. She said Tuesday that their death sentences will be changed to life in prison without the possiblity of parole. With less than a month to go in office, Brown said she is using her executive clemency powers to commute the sentences. Oregon has not held an execution since 1997. In her first news conference after becoming governor in 2015, the Democrat announced she would continue the moratorium on the death penalty imposed by her predecessor, former Gov. John Kitzhaber.

