How Sam Bankman-Fried Propped Up His Hollow Empire With Hype
Sam Bankman-Fried was able to create a leading brand for himself and FTX almost overnight. Both his reputation and his cryptocurrency exchange crumbled into insolvency even quicker. The company’s marketing strategy deployed a potent mix of celebrity endorsements, sponsorships, social causes and political connections. Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), the ex-CEO...
CNBC
Mark Cuban: Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried should be ‘afraid of going to jail’
Billionaire Mark Cuban isn't giving up on crypto, despite the implosion of FTX, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges. However, Cuban says former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried should be "afraid of going to jail for a long time," in an interview with TMZ. "I talked to the guy and...
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
"I am petrified": Expert says Elon Musk takeover likely to lead to demise of "Black Twitter"
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Before the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Philando Castile and Sandra Bland were propelled into the media spotlight, their names were Twitter #hashtags. In 2020, Twitter was essential to the spread of historic Black Lives Matter protests against police brutality across...
CNBC
Mark Cuban rejected these ‘Shark Tank’ founders in less than 2 minutes: ‘Dumbest marketing move ever’
Investors often reject startups for sloppy pitches or unprofitable business models. On Friday's episode of ABC's "Shark Tank," billionaire Mark Cuban left a deal in less than two on-screen minutes for a different reason: the "dumbest marketing move ever." The company in question, a Los Angeles-based car air freshener company...
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Sam Bankman-Fried was reported to own a $100 million stake in Elon Musk's Twitter. Musk says that's a lie.
Musk denied that Sam Bankman-Fried or FTX own shares of Twitter since the Tesla CEO took the company private, disputing a recent report from Semafor.
Popculture
Gisele Bündchen Stuns on First Red Carpet After Tom Brady Divorce
Gisele Bündchen was all gold everything in her first red carpet appearance since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. The 42-year-old model attended jewelry brand Vivara's 60th-anniversary celebration in Brazil on Monday, Dec. 12, and was seen wearing a gold halter gown with a long skirt. Bündchen shared moments from the celebration on her Instagram story.
Complex
Elon Musk Addresses Reports of Twitter Being Under Investigation for Converting Office Space Into Bedrooms
Elon Musk has addressed reports of Twitter having turned office space into sleeping quarters, namely taking issue with word that authorities in San Francisco may be investigating such developments. According to a Forbes report on Monday, employees were met this week with what the publication’s sources billed as “modest bedrooms...
Daily Beast
‘Shark Tank’ Judge: I Look Like an Idiot for Flogging FTX
Just 16 months ago, Shark Tank judge Kevin O’Leary announced that he had taken an equity stake in the crypto exchange FTX, a deal that also paid him nearly $15 million to serve as a corporate ambassador. At the time, he assailed much of the cryptocurrency landscape as “fraught with risks that I can not take.” But he said that FTX stood out as a beacon of responsibility that satisfied O’Leary’s “own rigorous standards of compliance.”
Elon Musk lost the title of richest person in the world
Elon Musk became the richest in the world last year after his net worth exceeded Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, but his Tesla shares have since fallen.
Elon Musk is bringing in new faces for Twitter 2.0 — including his cousins and Bari Weiss
Elon Musk has brought in two of his cousins, enthusiastic new "interns," and a conservative commentator to staff his new, "hardcore" Twitter 2.0.
coingeek.com
The origins of Unbounded Capital as explained by Zach Resnick on Joshua Henslee show
Joshua Henslee recently interviewed Zach Resnick from Unbounded Capital to discuss the origins of the venture capital firm, its micropayments thesis, and much more. Resnick began by introducing himself. He’s the founder of Unbounded Capital, a firm that invests in micropayment infrastructure companies, particularly at the seed stage. The firm’s thesis is that micropayments are the ‘killer app,’ and it is focused entirely on blockchain now.
Can New CEO From Amazon Reverse Jessica Alba’s Honest Co Stock Slump?
With Jessica Alba’s Honest Co. stock down 80% since its IPO 17 months ago, drastic action was needed. As such, and signaling a new direction for the diaper and skincare brand, Honest Company said it is bringing in Amazon CPG specialist Carla Vernón to take over as CEO.
