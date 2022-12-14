ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Sam Bankman-Fried Propped Up His Hollow Empire With Hype

Sam Bankman-Fried was able to create a leading brand for himself and FTX almost overnight. Both his reputation and his cryptocurrency exchange crumbled into insolvency even quicker. The company’s marketing strategy deployed a potent mix of celebrity endorsements, sponsorships, social causes and political connections. Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), the ex-CEO...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Gisele Bündchen Stuns on First Red Carpet After Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bündchen was all gold everything in her first red carpet appearance since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. The 42-year-old model attended jewelry brand Vivara's 60th-anniversary celebration in Brazil on Monday, Dec. 12, and was seen wearing a gold halter gown with a long skirt. Bündchen shared moments from the celebration on her Instagram story.
‘Shark Tank’ Judge: I Look Like an Idiot for Flogging FTX

Just 16 months ago, Shark Tank judge Kevin O’Leary announced that he had taken an equity stake in the crypto exchange FTX, a deal that also paid him nearly $15 million to serve as a corporate ambassador. At the time, he assailed much of the cryptocurrency landscape as “fraught with risks that I can not take.” But he said that FTX stood out as a beacon of responsibility that satisfied O’Leary’s “own rigorous standards of compliance.”
The origins of Unbounded Capital as explained by Zach Resnick on Joshua Henslee show

Joshua Henslee recently interviewed Zach Resnick from Unbounded Capital to discuss the origins of the venture capital firm, its micropayments thesis, and much more. Resnick began by introducing himself. He’s the founder of Unbounded Capital, a firm that invests in micropayment infrastructure companies, particularly at the seed stage. The firm’s thesis is that micropayments are the ‘killer app,’ and it is focused entirely on blockchain now.
