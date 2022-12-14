ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KXAN

Texas officer fired over ‘feces sandwich’ released from another job

FLORESVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former San Antonio police officer who was fired for giving a homeless man a feces sandwich was “released from employment” again, this time from the Floresville Police Department. A 2016 report from KXAN stated Matthew Luckhurst, a San Antonio police officer at the time, was originally fired after placing feces […]
FLORESVILLE, TX
sasportsstar.com

Woman killed in early morning crash on IH-35 in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police say a woman is dead after she was hit by a pickup on IH-35 Thursday morning. It was just before 5A.M. when the woman and the driver of an 18 wheeler were involved in a crash near the exit ramp from 35 Northbound to Division Avenue.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Bexar County ME’s office identifies last 2 victims in explosion at an underground home on Southeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – The last two victims who died in an explosion on the Southeast Side on Friday night have been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office. The identities of James Gus Kalisek, 61, and William Thompson, 57, were confirmed on Wednesday. The office previously identified the other victims as Roger Huron Jr., 36, and Ashley Autobee, 28.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

'Absolutely unsettling' | Fire officials give latest on the massive explosion on the southeast side

SAN ANTONIO — All four victims of anexplosion on the southeast side of San Antonio have been identified as of Wednesday. The explosion happened Friday night on the property of K-Bar Construction on South Presa. One of those victims was identified as Roger Huron, 36. Another has been identified as 28-year-old Ashley Autobee. Wednesday, KENS 5 learned the identity of two more victims, James Gus Kalisek, 61, and William Thompson, 57.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Woman displaced, temporarily homeless after explosion on Southeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is left with nowhere to go more than 72 hours after a deadly explosion on the far Southeast Side near K-Bar construction company. “It’s not doing me no good to be out here with no place to stay or sleep. I can’t take a bath. I can’t change my clothes. My shoes have been wet for two days because I didn’t have extra shoes. I have all my stuff in my RV. They just won’t let me get it,” said the woman, who chose not to be identified.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

