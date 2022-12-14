Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Man shot, killed at West Side apartment complex, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s is dead after a shooting at a West Side apartment complex, according to San Antonio police. Officers said a man had returned home after a meal from a fast food restaurant around 2 p.m. Friday near Mira Vista and Culebra. The...
KSAT 12
Early-morning fire at vacant home likely caused by homeless people trying to stay warm, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – An early-morning fire at a vacant home on the city’s West Side was likely started by the homeless in an attempt to keep warm, the San Antonio Fire Department said. The fire was called in around 6:30 a.m. at a vacant house in the 200...
KSAT 12
Fire at vacant West Side house prompts warnings about fire safety
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators believe a fire that broke out Friday morning inside what was supposed to be a vacant house was started by people who may have been trying to keep warm. Someone in the area near the 200 block of Jesse Street noticed the...
Texas officer fired over ‘feces sandwich’ released from another job
FLORESVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former San Antonio police officer who was fired for giving a homeless man a feces sandwich was “released from employment” again, this time from the Floresville Police Department. A 2016 report from KXAN stated Matthew Luckhurst, a San Antonio police officer at the time, was originally fired after placing feces […]
Woman thrown from car after crash in west San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A driver was thrown from her car after a crash on 1604 near Culebra Road on the city's west side. The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Friday. The San Antonio Police Department said one driver was turning onto the frontage road when it crashed into another car.
KSAT 12
Armored truck driver assaulted at Northeast Side bank, taken to hospital
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for three people who they say assaulted the driver of a Brinks armored truck on Thursday morning on the Northeast Side. The incident happened just after 8 a.m. at a bank in the 6500 block of FM 78. Police said a...
KSAT 12
Boy, 12, critically injured after sister stabs him with kitchen knife, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 12-year-old boy is fighting for his life after San Antonio police said his 13-year-old sister stabbed him with a kitchen knife at their Northeast Side home. The incident happened around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 7100 block of Woodlake Parkway. Police said it’s unclear what...
sasportsstar.com
Woman killed in early morning crash on IH-35 in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police say a woman is dead after she was hit by a pickup on IH-35 Thursday morning. It was just before 5A.M. when the woman and the driver of an 18 wheeler were involved in a crash near the exit ramp from 35 Northbound to Division Avenue.
‘It would mean everything to get it back’: Cargo trailer stolen just weeks after family moves to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — It’s not the warm welcome a family was expecting. A few weeks after moving to San Antonio, their cargo trailer was stolen from a southwest side neighborhood. A Tempur-Pedic mattress and stainless steel fridge were inside. On Tuesday, Rebecca Martinez woke up to find the...
San Antonio's 'shit-sandwich cop' now fired from police department in nearby Floresville
Floresville's city manager said the department confirmed the officer's state licenses, but he said he's unsure how much online scrutiny it conducted.
KSAT 12
Bexar County ME’s office identifies last 2 victims in explosion at an underground home on Southeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – The last two victims who died in an explosion on the Southeast Side on Friday night have been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office. The identities of James Gus Kalisek, 61, and William Thompson, 57, were confirmed on Wednesday. The office previously identified the other victims as Roger Huron Jr., 36, and Ashley Autobee, 28.
KSAT 12
Fire damages nail salon at Rim apartments; residents think it was false alarm
SAN ANTONIO – Due to recent false alarms, residents of a far Northwest Side apartment complex doubted the validity of a fire at a nail salon that is attached to the building, the San Antonio Fire Department said. The fire was called in around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday at Fantasia...
Woman dead after being hit by pickup truck following crash on highway
SAN ANTONIO — A woman is dead after she was hit by a pickup truck following crash with another vehicle on I-35 on the far south side of town. It happened early Thursday morning on I-35 at Division Avenue. Police say an 18-wheeler and a car were involved in...
KTSA
San Antonio Police investigate fatal stabbing on the Northeast side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating the stabbing death of a 62 year old man. KSAT-12 is reporting that officers responded to the 8200 block of Perrin Beitel at around 8:15 P.M. Wednesday. The victim, who had been involved in an altercation with another man,...
KSAT 12
Woman exiting car after minor highway crash hit, killed by pickup
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating what they say appears to be a horrible accident, a woman hit and killed by a pickup moments after she was involved in an unrelated crash. Both of the incidents happened around 5 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 35 near Division Avenue.
KTSA
Driver shot, crashes into fence on San Antonio’s Northeast side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One man is dead following a shootout on San Antonio’s Northeast side. It was just before 5 P.M. Tuesday when police were called to the 100 block of Roundtree Lane near Randolph Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a car that had crashed...
KSAT 12
Accidental shooting sends man to hospital in critical condition, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 26-year-old man was taken to an area hospital following an accidental shooting on the city’s Southeast Side early Wednesday morning, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred around 1 a.m. at a home in the 800 block of East Highland Boulevard, not far...
Explosives, drug lab ruled out in deadly Texas explosion
A drug lab and explosive devices have been ruled out as the possible causes of a deadly explosion that killed four people in San Antonio last week.
'Absolutely unsettling' | Fire officials give latest on the massive explosion on the southeast side
SAN ANTONIO — All four victims of anexplosion on the southeast side of San Antonio have been identified as of Wednesday. The explosion happened Friday night on the property of K-Bar Construction on South Presa. One of those victims was identified as Roger Huron, 36. Another has been identified as 28-year-old Ashley Autobee. Wednesday, KENS 5 learned the identity of two more victims, James Gus Kalisek, 61, and William Thompson, 57.
KSAT 12
Woman displaced, temporarily homeless after explosion on Southeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is left with nowhere to go more than 72 hours after a deadly explosion on the far Southeast Side near K-Bar construction company. “It’s not doing me no good to be out here with no place to stay or sleep. I can’t take a bath. I can’t change my clothes. My shoes have been wet for two days because I didn’t have extra shoes. I have all my stuff in my RV. They just won’t let me get it,” said the woman, who chose not to be identified.
