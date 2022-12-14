Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seahawks Lose All-Pro Wide Receiver To Major InjuryOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - WashingtonWestloadedBlack Diamond, WA
Seattle Seahawks' Probability to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Boeing Built A Fake Town On The Rooftop Of Their Bomber Factory During WWIIKyle SchepperleySeattle, WA
The inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic - made by Ken Griffey Jr. - will debut at the 2023 MLB All-Star Week in SeattleJalyn SmootSeattle, WA
Related
livingsnoqualmie.com
Snoqualmie Fire Station Food Drive
This Saturday, Dec. 17th, at the Snoqualmie Fire Station from 11 AM – 2 PM, there will be a Drive-Thru event to support the Feeding Kiddos Backpack Program through the Helping Hands Ministry and Life Community Church. Donations can be dropped off at the Fire Station, where they will...
Investigation underway after Everett firefighters find deceased person inside semi-truck
EVERETT, Wash. — An investigation is underway after firefighters with the Everett Fire Department found a person dead inside a semi-truck. Crews responded to a truck fire in the 1200 block of 108th Street Southwest in Everett on Tuesday evening. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters extinguished the flames...
Driver killed in two-car rollover collision in Federal Way
One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a violent rollover crash in Federal Way. Police had to shut down a section of 356th Street for several hours Thursday morning while investigating the cause. “We just heard somebody flying down the road and then a really loud...
Nationwide Report
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash In Burien (Burien, WA)
According to the King County Sheriff’s County, a fatal crash was reported on Tuesday in Burien. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the hit-and-run accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on the 12200 block of Roseburg Avenue. The victim was walking on the sidewalk when he...
myeverettnews.com
Aftermath Of Semi-Truck Fire In South Everett Reveals Deceased Person Inside
Editor’s Update 2:00PM Wednesday December 14th: The Everett Fire Department has investigators working to determine the cause of the fire while the Everett Police Department works with the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office on the death investigation. Spokespeople for both Everett Police and Fire say they have no new information to report at this time.
myeverettnews.com
24 Hours – 4 Different Shootings In Everett, Washington Leave 1 Dead, 4 Injured
Editor’s Update 8:30 AM: Got an update in from Everett Police on the shooting near the Men’s Mission. Early this morning, a little after midnight, EPD officers responded to the 3700 block of Smith Ave for reports of a male who had been shot. Upon arrival, officers located...
KOMO News
Two shootings within 24 hours at Everett apartment complex
EVERETT, Wash. — Two shootings took place at an apartment complex in Everett within 24 hours. Officers received reports of shots fired in the parking lot of The Bluffs Apartments and were dispatched to that location just before 4:30 a.m. Upon arrival, a man in his twenties was found...
Nationwide Report
4 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Everett (Everett, WA)
The Everett police Department reported a three-vehicle collision on Saturday. The accident occurred on Evergreen Way at night. According to the police, one of the people involved in the crash had incurred critical injuries and had to be extracted from their vehicle. There were three other people who were also injured in the accident but were reported to have non-life-threatening injuries. The victims were taken to Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.
KOMO News
1 killed, 4 injured in string of shootings in less than 24 hours in Everett
EVERETT, Wash, — Police are investigating after five people were shot and another person was assaulted in four separate incidents in Everett in a 24-hour period. One of the people who was shot died from their injuries. The latest shooting happened just after midnight Thursday. According to the Everett...
The Suburban Times
Tacoma Prepares for Speed Limit Reduction in 2023
City of Tacoma announcement. This past summer, the Tacoma City Council passed Ordinance No. 28825, which lowers the default speed limit on residential streets from 25 miles per hour to 20 miles per hour. This ordinance also lowers the speed limit from 30 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour on arterial streets in four Neighborhood Business Districts, including 6th Avenue, Lincoln, McKinley Hill, and Old Town. The speed limit is already 25 miles per hour in the South Tacoma and Proctor Neighborhood Business Districts.
Members of organized retail theft group arrested in Lynnwood following emphasis patrols
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Several members of an organized retail theft group that has allegedly been hitting Target stores across the country were arrested on Tuesday. The arrests were made as the Lynnwood Police Department conducted an emphasis patrol with Target, Lowe’s, and Kohl’s. Three people were arrested...
Police searching for suspect in North Bend after hit-and-run
Officers with the Snoqualmie Police Department are searching for a man after a suspected hit-and-run and crash in North Bend, according to police. According to police, a white Ford F-250 was stolen Sunday in Covington, where it was involved in a hit-and-run on Highway 18 and Interstate 90. According to...
q13fox.com
Crash on I-405 causes 6-mile backup in Newcastle, 2 people seriously injured
NEWCASTLE, Wash. - Two people are recovering in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash that happened on I-405 Monday morning. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says the driver was arrested under suspicion of driving while impaired. Just before 9:00 a.m., WSP Trooper Rick Johnson announced that all northbound...
myeverettnews.com
Homicide Investigation Underway After Report Of Shots Fired In South Everett
Editor’s Update 2:00 PM: Everett Police say the victim was a male in his 20s. As of this time no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Around 4:30 AM police responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment complex at 2 W. Casino Road in south Everett, Washington.
Seattle, Washington
Homicide Detectives Investigating After Body Found in First Hill
Detectives are investigating after a deceased person was discovered in an abandoned building in First Hill on Wednesday night. At 7:48 p.m., a 911 caller reported finding a dead body in an abandoned building in the 600 block of 9th Avenue. Patrol officers responded and discovered an obviously deceased male victim.
South Sound couple’s car stolen from hospital parking garage
A Yelm couple, already reeling over the premature birth of their twin daughters, is now stuck without a working vehicle. Their vehicle was stolen Saturday night out of the parking garage at Tacoma General Hospital. It was recovered a couple of hours later. But nearly everything in it, including their...
19-year-old man shot in Parkland road rage incident
A teen was shot during a road rage incident in Parkland, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. At about 5:51 p.m. on Monday, a 911 caller reported that he had been shot in the 1900 block of 112th Street East in Parkland. Deputies responded to the scene and...
myeverettnews.com
Police Dealing With Three Separate Shootings In Everett, Washington Within 12 Hours
It’s shortly after 5:00PM and Everett Police are back at the Bluffs Apartments at 2 West Casino Road investigating a different shooting from one that occurred this morning at 4:30 AM at this same complex. In that case a person was shot to death at a different building. Here is our story on that shooting.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood police arrest 15 in organized retail theft sting operation Tuesday
Lynnwood police Tuesday arrested 15 people during an organized retail theft sting at the Lynnwood Lowe’s, Target and Kohl’s stores, including three from a Michigan-based organized retail theft group who had stolen over $8,100 in merchandise from Target. During the emphasis, officers were placed in the store with...
Comments / 0