Snoqualmie Fire Station Food Drive

This Saturday, Dec. 17th, at the Snoqualmie Fire Station from 11 AM – 2 PM, there will be a Drive-Thru event to support the Feeding Kiddos Backpack Program through the Helping Hands Ministry and Life Community Church. Donations can be dropped off at the Fire Station, where they will...
SNOQUALMIE, WA
Nationwide Report

1 Person Killed In A Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash In Burien (Burien, WA)

According to the King County Sheriff’s County, a fatal crash was reported on Tuesday in Burien. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the hit-and-run accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on the 12200 block of Roseburg Avenue. The victim was walking on the sidewalk when he...
BURIEN, WA
myeverettnews.com

Aftermath Of Semi-Truck Fire In South Everett Reveals Deceased Person Inside

Editor’s Update 2:00PM Wednesday December 14th: The Everett Fire Department has investigators working to determine the cause of the fire while the Everett Police Department works with the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office on the death investigation. Spokespeople for both Everett Police and Fire say they have no new information to report at this time.
EVERETT, WA
KOMO News

Two shootings within 24 hours at Everett apartment complex

EVERETT, Wash. — Two shootings took place at an apartment complex in Everett within 24 hours. Officers received reports of shots fired in the parking lot of The Bluffs Apartments and were dispatched to that location just before 4:30 a.m. Upon arrival, a man in his twenties was found...
EVERETT, WA
Nationwide Report

4 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Everett (Everett, WA)

The Everett police Department reported a three-vehicle collision on Saturday. The accident occurred on Evergreen Way at night. According to the police, one of the people involved in the crash had incurred critical injuries and had to be extracted from their vehicle. There were three other people who were also injured in the accident but were reported to have non-life-threatening injuries. The victims were taken to Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.
EVERETT, WA
The Suburban Times

Tacoma Prepares for Speed Limit Reduction in 2023

City of Tacoma announcement. This past summer, the Tacoma City Council passed Ordinance No. 28825, which lowers the default speed limit on residential streets from 25 miles per hour to 20 miles per hour. This ordinance also lowers the speed limit from 30 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour on arterial streets in four Neighborhood Business Districts, including 6th Avenue, Lincoln, McKinley Hill, and Old Town. The speed limit is already 25 miles per hour in the South Tacoma and Proctor Neighborhood Business Districts.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Crash on I-405 causes 6-mile backup in Newcastle, 2 people seriously injured

NEWCASTLE, Wash. - Two people are recovering in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash that happened on I-405 Monday morning. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says the driver was arrested under suspicion of driving while impaired. Just before 9:00 a.m., WSP Trooper Rick Johnson announced that all northbound...
NEWCASTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Homicide Detectives Investigating After Body Found in First Hill

Detectives are investigating after a deceased person was discovered in an abandoned building in First Hill on Wednesday night. At 7:48 p.m., a 911 caller reported finding a dead body in an abandoned building in the 600 block of 9th Avenue. Patrol officers responded and discovered an obviously deceased male victim.
lynnwoodtoday.com

Lynnwood police arrest 15 in organized retail theft sting operation Tuesday

Lynnwood police Tuesday arrested 15 people during an organized retail theft sting at the Lynnwood Lowe’s, Target and Kohl’s stores, including three from a Michigan-based organized retail theft group who had stolen over $8,100 in merchandise from Target. During the emphasis, officers were placed in the store with...
LYNNWOOD, WA

