Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Colerain Avenue in Groesbeck

CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on Colerain Avenue in Groesbeck.
GROESBECK, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Madison Pike in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Madison Pike in Independence.
INDEPENDENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Schwartze Avenue in Westwood

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Schwartze Avenue in Westwood.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash involving pedestrian reported on Springfield Pike in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Crash involving pedestrian reported on Springfield Pike in Springdale.
SPRINGDALE, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries, Dixie Highway in Erlanger

ERLANGER, Ky. — Police are responding to a report of a crash with injuries at 3104 Dixie Highway in Erlanger.
ERLANGER, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a crash, car into building, Harrison Ave in Westwood

CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash, car into a building, at 2420 Harrison Ave in Westwood. Unknown injuries.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of crash on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township

CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township.
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on I-71/75S in Covington involving a semi

COVINGTON, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on I-71/75 South in Covington involving a semi. Airbag deployed, unknown injuries.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Report of crash on Garvey Avenue in Elsmere, blocking traffic

ELSMERE, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on Garvey Avenue and Henry Street in Elsmere, blocking traffic.
ELSMERE, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a crash blocking the exit ramp on I-275 at Kellogg Rd

CINCINNATI — Report of a crash blocking the exit ramp on I-275 at Kellogg Road, emergency crews are responding.
CINCINNATI, OH

