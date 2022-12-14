Read full article on original website
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepMint MessageWingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert (ankle) questionable on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Gobert is dealing with an ankle injury and is questionable to face Oklahoma City on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 31.3 minutes against the Thunder. Gobert's Friday projection...
Kevin Huerter (ankle) available for Kings on Friday
Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter will play Friday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Huerter missed time due to an ankle injury. However, after entering the day with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to take the court. Expect him to start as well, which should send Terence Davis back to the bench.
Miami's Caleb Martin (ankle) questionable on Saturday
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (ankle) is questionable to play in Saturday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs. Martin's status is currently in limbo after Miami's guard suffered a recent ankle sprain. Expect Max Strus to see more playing time if Martin is ruled out. Martin's current projection includes 11.5...
Hornets starting Gordon Hayward (shoulder) on Friday, Kelly Oubre to bench
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (shoulder) is starting in Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Hayward will make his 12th start this season after missing time with a shoulder injury and Kelly Oubre was sent to the bench. In 28.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Hayward to score 26.6 FanDuel points.
De'Anthony Melton (back) starting in Sixers' Friday matchup for inactive Tobias Harris (back)
Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton (back) is starting in Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Melton will make his 18th start this season after he missed one game with back tightness. In 32.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Melton to score 30.6 FanDuel points. Melton's projection includes 12.9 points,...
Duncan Robinson (ankle) probable for Heat on Saturday
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson is considered probable to play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Robinson is still dealing with a sprained left ankle. He is once again listed probable. It's safe to assume he'll play through it again Saturday. In 21 games this season,...
Nets' Patty Mills (illness) doubtful on Sunday
Brooklyn Nets point guard Patty Mills (illness) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Mills has been ruled out of Friday's game and is doubtful to play against the Pistons on Sunday. Mills is averaging 9.1 FanDuel points per game this season.
Warriors' Steph Curry (shoulder) expected to miss "a few weeks"
Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry (shoulder) is expected to miss a few weeks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Curry suffered a left shoulder injury during Wednesday's loss to the Indiana Pacers. He had an MRI on Thursday, and the results indicate that he will be sidelined for a few weeks while he recovers. With Curry sidelined, Jordan Poole will likely have a larger role, and Donte DiVincenzo could see more minutes.
Bogdan Bogdanovic starting for Hawks on Friday, Jalen Johnson coming off the bench
Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Bogdanovic will get the start on Friday with Jalen Johnson moving to the bench. Our models expect Bogdanovic to play 32.8 minutes against the Hornets. Bogdanovic's Friday projection includes 16.8 points, 4.8...
Tyler Herro (ankle) probable for Heat Saturday evening
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is considered probable to play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Herro continues to be listed probable due to a sprained left ankle. He continues to end up active despite the ailment. Expect that to remain the same on Saturday. Our...
Nikola Jovic (back) probable for Heat on Saturday
Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (back) is probable for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Jovic is dealing with back spasms but is listed as probable for Saturday's clash with the Spurs. Bam Adebayo (ankle) is questionable. Jovic is averaging 11.8 FanDuel points per game this season.
Nets' Seth Curry (hamstring) available on Friday
Brooklyn Nets point guard Seth Curry (hamstring) is available for Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Curry has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Toronto on Friday. Our models expect him to play 21.1 minutes against the Raptors. Curry's Friday projection includes 9.3 points, 2.0 rebounds,...
Warriors starting Jonathan Kuminga for inactive Draymond Green (quad) on Friday
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Kuminga will make his third srart this season after Draymond Green was held out with a groin ailment. In 30.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Kuminga to score 27.3 FanDuel points. Kuminga's projection includes 14.1...
Heat's Udonis Haslem (Achilles) questionable on Saturday
Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem (Achilles) is questionable for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Haslem has been added to the injury report with Achilles Tendinosis and is questionable to face the Spurs on Saturday. Haslem is averaging 3.2 FanDuel points per game this season.
Bam Adebayo (ankle) questionable Saturday for Miami
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Adebayo is dealing with a sprained left ankle, which is why he sat out Thursday night. Now, the team has listed him questionable for Saturday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Kenny Pickett (concussion) limited in Steelers' Wednesday session
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (concussion) was limited on Wednesday. Even after a limited participation, Pickett still needs to clears concussion protocol to play in Week 15's contest versus a Carolina Panthers' unit allowing 16.7 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks. Expect Mitchell Trubisky to start under center if Pickett is ruled out.
Max Strus (shoulder) probable for Miami on Saturday
Miami Heat shooting guard Max Strus (shoulder) is probable for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Strus continues to deal with a shoulder injury but is listed as probable for Saturday's clash with the Spurs. Our models expect him to play 23.4 minutes against San Antonio. Strus' Saturday projection...
Terence Davis coming off Kings' bench Friday
Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis will play with the second unit Friday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Kevin Huerter is making his return to the court following a brief absence due to an ankle injury. He'll immediately start in his return, sending Davis back to a role off the bench.
Kyle Lowry (knee) questionable Saturday for Heat
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Lowry sat out Thursday night due to rest purposes. Now, the team has listed him questionable for Saturday's contest due to left knee soreness. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) questionable for Heat on Saturday
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Dedmon is still dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left foot. He keeps getting listed questionable, with his first absence in a while coming Thursday. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
