WHEC TV-10
Catholic Charities distributes toy, coat, and book donations
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Catholic Charities on Jay Street was transformed into a Christmas shop on Thursday. The items including toys, coats, and books were donated by the community. All of it is chosen from client wish lists. “For us to be able to give clients the opportunity just to...
WHEC TV-10
Children did holiday shopping alongside RPD Officers for “Shop with a Cop”
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department continued a long-time tradition on Tuesday night, the annual Shop with a Cop. At the Hudson Avenue Walmart, 20 children met up with officers to do some holiday shopping. Each child was selected through the city’s rec center program and given a $100 gift card.
WHEC TV-10
Homesteads for Hope gets free new roof from Spencerport construction company
SPENCERPORT, N.Y. — One local organization is receiving a free roof replacement from Spencerport-based Oaks Construction. Homesteads for Hope was chosen through a write-in campaign for Oak’s “Oak-tober” roof giveaway. Construction started early Tuesday morning and is expected to be completed by the end of the day.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester readies for measurable snow
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s December in Western New York, so snow is to be expected. But Monroe County hasn’t recorded much of it. Indeed, we’re 12 inches below normal for snowfall this time of year. Indeed, it’s been a mild winter, but Thursday will get a...
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: Is there still parking underneath Parcel 5?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This good question is about what’s beneath the heart of downtown Rochester. It’s been nearly 15 years since Midtown Plaza closed up for good. But part of the Midtown legacy still remains and it’s just as busy as ever. Bob says: “I have...
WHEC TV-10
Missing Fisher student turns up in Spain after nearly three weeks
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It was the outcome they’ve been hoping for for nearly three weeks. “I’ll be honest with you. It was so emotional, you know, that Kenny was calling,” Ken DeLand Sr. said. His son, Ken DeLand Jr., disappeared while studying abroad. The St. John...
WHEC TV-10
RCSD who alerted school to gun hasn’t been back because of threats
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A student who did the right thing when she told a school counselor there was a gun in her school hasn’t been back to school because of threats made against her. As a result of the bravery of this student and her classmates, the school...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather Update: Watching heavy snow to our west this weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We’ll be spectators to western New York’s next snow event – lake effect from Lake Erie. Any passing rain or wet snow showers tonight won’t accumulate for us, and a plume of lake effect develops off of Lake Erie. This will begin to accumulate around and just south of Buffalo, also stretching into western parts of Genesee and Wyoming Counties. This will continue through Saturday and Saturday night, before slowly dropping south and weakening on Sunday. The Buffalo area will likely see 1-2 feet of snow, western Genesee and Wyoming Counties 6-12″, with amounts dropping off significantly any further east, and closer to Rochester. If you’re heading to Orchard Park for the Bills game, dress for temperatures in the 20s, wind chills in the teens, and accumulating snow.
WHEC TV-10
City extends gun violence state of emergency days after five were shot at Airbnb owned by city fireman
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The City of Rochester is extending – once again – a state of emergency. This first went into effect under former Mayor Lovely Warren in November 2021 when the city was nearing a record-number of homicides. And it comes two days after five were...
WHEC TV-10
RPD: Van crashes convenience store on Maple Street during burglary
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a rental moving van intentionally crashed into Best Mart convenience store during a burglary on Thursday morning. Officers responded to the burglary around 4 a.m. at the store on Maple Street and Ames Street. According to RPD, security video shows suspects using the van to smash a hole in the building. RPD says the suspects took items from the store and drove away in the van.
WHEC TV-10
Six people hospitalized after crash in Genesee County
STAFFORD, N.Y. — Six people are in the hospital after a serious crash in Genesee County on Wednesday night. A mini-van and SUV crashed on Buckley and Britt Roads in Stafford. First responders say there were five people in the minivan and three in an SUV. Two of the...
WHEC TV-10
Minor accumulating snow, some slick spots into the Friday morning commute
Our Yellow Alert continues into the morning commute on Friday, with the storm system impacting the Northeast continuing to develop along the coast. While we’ll still see the risk for some of that icy, wintry mix tonight and early Friday, the majority of our precipitation will fall as wet snow tonight and into Friday. Despite having the snow around for another 24 hours, temperatures that will hover just above freezing, and snow tapering will significantly limit accumulating snow, but expect a sloppy coating to an inch or two into Friday morning.
WHEC TV-10
Man hospitalized after shooting on Brayer Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot on Brayer Street in Rochester. Officers responded to that call around 1 a.m. on Friday morning. Rochester Police say they found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to Strong Hospital and is expected to survive.
WHEC TV-10
Yellow Alert Weather: Wintry mix is falling and roads are turning slick. Cancellations and closings are coming in
A wintry mix has started to fall in many parts of the region. The rain, sleet, and snow are expected to increase further into Thursday afternoon as roads are becoming slicker. Here’s what you need to know about the incoming snowfall. UPDATES. 2:10 PM: New York State Police have...
WHEC TV-10
RPD: Music video being filmed at Airbnb in memory of 2019 murder victim at time of mass shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – About 20 to 30 people gathered Tuesday night at a rented house to celebrate the life of a man murdered three years ago. Instead, another man ended up killed, and four wounded in a house on Atlantic Avenue and Illinois Street. Police say the house was...
WHEC TV-10
2023 budget approved by Monroe County Legislature
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There were a number of big votes Tuesday by the Monroe County Legislature. The county budget was approved unanimously Tuesday. It lays out how more than $1 billion of your tax dollars will be spent. Democrats and Republicans agree it will help strengthen public safety and protect taxpayers.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather In-Depth: You decide – heavy wet snow or light fluffy snow?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — For some folks, the lack of snowfall is a problem. For others, maybe you are thankful that we are not shoveling more snow. The National Weather Service at the Rochester airport is now running close to 12 inches below normal for snowfall. The next weather event could reduce this snow deficit.
WHEC TV-10
School budget voters say ‘no’ to capital improvement projects in Webster and Fairport
The school budget votes are in. The majority of voters said no to capital improvement projects in the Fairport and Webster school districts. The vote was close in Webster, 755 yes votes to 785 no votes. The Webster district leaders had proposed a $115 million improvement project. This would have...
WHEC TV-10
12 and 14-year-old arrested in Perinton arson and graffiti investigation
PERINTON, N.Y. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a pair of juveniles Friday afternoon in relation to the arson and graffiti incidents in the Town of Perinton in November. The suspects are 12 and 14-years-old. The juveniles, accompanied by their parents, turned themselves in to MCSO on...
