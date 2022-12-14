Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Sam Bankman-Fried Used Stolen Customer Money for Hedge Fund Trading
Coinbase chief Brian Armstrong says that former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was using stolen customer money to fund his trading firm Alameda Research. While Bankman-Fried continues to deny knowingly committing any wrongdoing, Armstrong says even very gullible people shouldn’t believe it. “I don’t care how messy your accounting is...
CoinDesk
Blockchain Entrepreneur Arrested in California on Fraud Charges
The Justice Department has accused Rikesh Thapa of defrauding his startup tech firm of more than $1 million in U.S. currency, cryptocurrency and utility tokens, according to a press release on Wednesday. Thapa, 28, was arrested on Wednesday in California and is expected to face a federal judge for the...
CNBC
AT&T to pay $6 million to SEC to settle lawsuit over leaks to analysts
AT&T will pay the SEC over $6 million to settle a lawsuit alleging the company violated fair disclosure standards by selectively leaking information to analysts. Three AT&T executives will pay an additional $25,000 each. The lawsuit was originally filed in March 2021. Three executives of the company: Christopher Womack, Kent...
SEC Urges Companies to Share Crypto Exposure
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) suggests public firms disclose their exposure to cryptocurrencies. In a guidance to companies posted on its website Thursday (Dec. 8), the SEC noted the turmoil in the crypto asset markets and said companies may have disclosure obligations under federal securities laws related to any impact from these events.
cryptopotato.com
Ripple vs SEC: Legal Spat Draws Conclusion After 2 Years
The long-running legal spat between Ripple and the SEC and Ripple is drawing close after two years. As the battle entered the final round, both parties involved filed their redacted replies in support of their respective motions for summary judgment on December 2nd. Stuart Alderoty, General Counsel of Ripple, confirmed...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Will Go to Prison for Fraud
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting that disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried will face prison time for allegedly committing fraud. In a new interview with CNBC Squawk Box host Andrew Sorkin, the billionaire says Bankman-Fried is failing to take responsibility for his actions, the same ones that led to the downfall of the once-prominent crypto exchange.
dailyhodl.com
Michael Saylor Says SEC Should Shut Down XRP, Ethereum, Solana and Other Altcoins for Being Unregistered Securities
Bitcoin (BTC) firebrand Michael Saylor says the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would be right to shut down essentially all altcoins which he says are being sold as unregistered securities. In a new interview on the PDB Podcast, the former chief executive of MicroStrategy says that many altcoins, especially...
The Enron man in charge of restructuring FTX has one big takeaway from this bankruptcy: There is no paper trail
Sam Bankman-Fried, co-founder and chief executive officer of FTX, in Hong Kong, China, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Corporate bankruptcies are usually pretty dull affairs. That’s not the case with FTX, which until two weeks ago was seen as the golden child of cryptocurrency, but now appears to have been a giant Ponzi scheme.
Scammer attempts to steal $5,000 from widow in cryptocurrency scheme
The possibility of a quick profit is driving many to invest in cryptocurrency and scammers are taking advantage of consumers unfamiliar with it.
SEC chief Gary Gensler says crypto platforms need to 'come into compliance' or face the regulator's wrath
SEC chair Gary Gensler says the agency has "enough authority" for a crypto regulatory crackdown. Gensler's comments come a month after the demise of once-$32 billion crypto exchange FTX. The SEC clamped down on digital asset lender BlockFi last year with a $100 million settlement. US Securities and Exchange Commission...
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
LBRY Says Company Will Be Dead Soon After Legal and SEC Debts
LBRY is a blockchain-based file-sharing and payment network used to support a video platform built to be an alternative to YouTube known as Odysee. The company behind LBRY has stated that it might not be around for long due to losing a court battle with the SEC earlier this month. In a tweet on Monday, November the twenty-eight, LBRY Inc. stated that it had been “killed by legal and SEC debts.” Even though the company might die, the company did state that the “LBRY protocol and blockchain will continue." What is interesting about this loss is that it is the conclusion of a year-long battle in the courtroom the company was having with the SEC. The CEO of LBRY Inc. Jeremy Kauffman told the cryptocurrency news website Decrypt that the company did not yet have a figure for the SEC fine but the SEC was pushing for twenty million United States dollars worth of penalties.
SEC chair says crypto intermediaries should comply with law
WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler said that companies that help facilitate transactions in the cryptocurrency market should come into compliance with law.
cryptoslate.com
SEC urges crypto companies to disclose exposure to recent market collapse
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has called on crypto companies to disclose their exposure to the recent market collapse, and detail its potential impacts on investors. The SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance issued a letter to U.S.-based crypto companies on Dec. 8, asking them to submit disclosure documents to...
u.today
Ripple Will Lose Against SEC, Crypto Executive Claims
Gene Hoffman, chief operating officer at blockchain company Chia Network, has predicted that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will defeat Ripple in a closely watched legal battle that will soon stretch into its third year. "The only outcome is that a federal judge will rule that Ripple's sales of...
Daily Beast
Billionaire Winklevoss Twins’ $900M Disaster Is No Shock
Marketing materials depicted a tantalizing opportunity. Users of Gemini—the cryptocurrency exchange founded by identical twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss—could hand over their digital assets to a product called Earn. The assets would then be loaned out, generating returns as high as 7.4 percent per year. Feeling nervous? Gemini promised investors they could redeem their crypto “at any time…plus the interest you’ve earned!” To some, this gave the impression that their money was safe.
Wichita Eagle
Man makes up business to get COVID loans — then uses money for boat wedding, feds say
A Michigan man made up a bogus business — and said it employed 11 workers — then created fake bank records and payroll sheets to apply for Paycheck Protection Program loans, according to federal authorities. He received about $170,000 through two different loans — then used those government...
CoinTelegraph
Coinbase takes a shot at Tether, encourages users to switch to USDC
United States-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has asked its customers to convert their Tether-issued USDT (USDT) stablecoin to USD Coin (USDC), a USD-pegged stablecoin issued by Circle and co-founded by Coinbase in 2018. The cryptocurrency exchange suggested that USDC is a much more secure alternative in the wake of the FTX...
A Winklevoss-run crypto operation has frozen $700 million in client withdrawals as it becomes ensnared in the FTX disaster
Genesis Global Capital also halted withdrawals and is the lending partner of Gemini Earn.
decrypt.co
Coinbase CEO Rejects FTX ‘Accounting Error,’ Says Funds Were Obviously ‘Stolen’
Brian Armstrong says only the “most gullible person” would believe an $8 billion hole was due to lackluster accounting. Coinbase Chief Executive Brian Armstrong on Saturday condemned Sam Bankman-Fried’s account of how FTX found itself in an $8 billion hole. Armstrong said there is no way billions...
