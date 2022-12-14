ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CoinDesk

Blockchain Entrepreneur Arrested in California on Fraud Charges

The Justice Department has accused Rikesh Thapa of defrauding his startup tech firm of more than $1 million in U.S. currency, cryptocurrency and utility tokens, according to a press release on Wednesday. Thapa, 28, was arrested on Wednesday in California and is expected to face a federal judge for the...
CNBC

AT&T to pay $6 million to SEC to settle lawsuit over leaks to analysts

AT&T will pay the SEC over $6 million to settle a lawsuit alleging the company violated fair disclosure standards by selectively leaking information to analysts. Three AT&T executives will pay an additional $25,000 each. The lawsuit was originally filed in March 2021. Three executives of the company: Christopher Womack, Kent...
PYMNTS

SEC Urges Companies to Share Crypto Exposure

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) suggests public firms disclose their exposure to cryptocurrencies. In a guidance to companies posted on its website Thursday (Dec. 8), the SEC noted the turmoil in the crypto asset markets and said companies may have disclosure obligations under federal securities laws related to any impact from these events.
cryptopotato.com

Ripple vs SEC: Legal Spat Draws Conclusion After 2 Years

The long-running legal spat between Ripple and the SEC and Ripple is drawing close after two years. As the battle entered the final round, both parties involved filed their redacted replies in support of their respective motions for summary judgment on December 2nd. Stuart Alderoty, General Counsel of Ripple, confirmed...
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Will Go to Prison for Fraud

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting that disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried will face prison time for allegedly committing fraud. In a new interview with CNBC Squawk Box host Andrew Sorkin, the billionaire says Bankman-Fried is failing to take responsibility for his actions, the same ones that led to the downfall of the once-prominent crypto exchange.
Jus4Net

LBRY Says Company Will Be Dead Soon After Legal and SEC Debts

LBRY is a blockchain-based file-sharing and payment network used to support a video platform built to be an alternative to YouTube known as Odysee. The company behind LBRY has stated that it might not be around for long due to losing a court battle with the SEC earlier this month. In a tweet on Monday, November the twenty-eight, LBRY Inc. stated that it had been “killed by legal and SEC debts.” Even though the company might die, the company did state that the “LBRY protocol and blockchain will continue." What is interesting about this loss is that it is the conclusion of a year-long battle in the courtroom the company was having with the SEC. The CEO of LBRY Inc. Jeremy Kauffman told the cryptocurrency news website Decrypt that the company did not yet have a figure for the SEC fine but the SEC was pushing for twenty million United States dollars worth of penalties.
cryptoslate.com

SEC urges crypto companies to disclose exposure to recent market collapse

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has called on crypto companies to disclose their exposure to the recent market collapse, and detail its potential impacts on investors. The SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance issued a letter to U.S.-based crypto companies on Dec. 8, asking them to submit disclosure documents to...
u.today

Ripple Will Lose Against SEC, Crypto Executive Claims

Gene Hoffman, chief operating officer at blockchain company Chia Network, has predicted that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will defeat Ripple in a closely watched legal battle that will soon stretch into its third year. "The only outcome is that a federal judge will rule that Ripple's sales of...
Daily Beast

Billionaire Winklevoss Twins’ $900M Disaster Is No Shock

Marketing materials depicted a tantalizing opportunity. Users of Gemini—the cryptocurrency exchange founded by identical twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss—could hand over their digital assets to a product called Earn. The assets would then be loaned out, generating returns as high as 7.4 percent per year. Feeling nervous? Gemini promised investors they could redeem their crypto “at any time…plus the interest you’ve earned!” To some, this gave the impression that their money was safe.
CoinTelegraph

Coinbase takes a shot at Tether, encourages users to switch to USDC

United States-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has asked its customers to convert their Tether-issued USDT (USDT) stablecoin to USD Coin (USDC), a USD-pegged stablecoin issued by Circle and co-founded by Coinbase in 2018. The cryptocurrency exchange suggested that USDC is a much more secure alternative in the wake of the FTX...

