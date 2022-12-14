Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Clinch? How Seahawks Loss Changes Dallas Playoff Chase
The 10-3 Dallas Cowboys are one of the best teams in the NFL, and many are talking not just about playoffs but Super Bowl. In Week 15, the team travels to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars, with the chance to punch its ticket to the 2022 postseason. To get...
Wichita Eagle
Fantasy Football’s Biggest Risks to Start in the Playoffs
The fantasy football playoffs have arrived. If you are currently reading this, congratulations! You more than likely made your league's playoff. It was yet another grueling season full of injuries, quarterback changes and more. Unfortunately, there is more of that coming come playoff time as well. Here are the top...
Wichita Eagle
Bengals Release Official Game Status Report With Updates on Trey Hendrickson, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Mike Hilton
CINCINNATI — Bengals star edge rusher Trey Hendrickson was officially ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. He suffered a broken wrist in Cincinnati's Week 14 win over Cleveland. Starting nickel cornerback Mike Hilton (knee) has also been ruled out. Wide receivers Tee Higgins (hamstring) and Tyler Boyd...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs-Texans players to watch, and Mahomes joins good company among AFC West QBs
It would take some most unusual circumstances for the Chiefs to not win a seventh straight AFC West title. With a three-game lead on the Los Angeles Chargers and just four regular-season games remaining — and having swept the Chargers this year — the Chiefs would have to lose out, starting with Sunday’s game at the Houston Texans. And L.A. would have to win out.
Wichita Eagle
Broncos to ‘Start’ OLB Randy Gregory’s ‘Clock’ on Return From IR
Shuffling the pack due to injuries has become a matter of necessity for the Denver Broncos this season. Heaven knows, the constantly revolving door to injured reserve has required extreme powers of concentration just to keep tabs on. Rush linebacker Jacob Martin is now done for the year, but explosive pass rusher Randy Gregory is set to hit the field again after a nine-week stretch on IR.
Wichita Eagle
Ravens QB Tyler Huntley Needs to Avoid the Impactful Hits
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley is not afraid to take a big hit to gain an extra yard or two. However, the team wants him to be more prudent with the way he runs because they need him to avoid injuries and stay in the game.
Wichita Eagle
Patrick Surtain II Dishes on Marque Matchup vs. DeAndre Hopkins
There won’t be a more exciting matchup to watch this Sunday when Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II is tasked with covering Arizona Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins. The Week 15 matchup between the budding second-year superstar and the 10th-year masterful veteran will happen in Denver — one of two final home games for the Broncos this season.
Wichita Eagle
Behind Enemy Lines: Insider Analysis on the Washington Commanders
The New York Giants Week 15 game at the Washington Commanders is still a part of the regular season. Not that one can tell, given the implications of the outcome. Whoever wins this game will gain the head-to-head tiebreaker, which is vital to gain, what with the bottom of the NFC playoff race being so tight.
Wichita Eagle
Belichick vs. McDaniels: Patriots-Raiders Business or Personal?
When the New England Patriots (7-6) take the field at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday for their Week 15 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders (5-8), head coaches Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels will be standing on opposite sides of the field with a lot of history between them. Since joining...
Wichita Eagle
Texans ‘Probably Should’ve Won’ vs. Cowboys, Says Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play an NFL game in his home state of Texas for the first time his career on Sunday, as the Houston Texans welcome the MVP candidate and his high-powered offense to the Lone Star State. But comfort won't be easy...
Wichita Eagle
Bears and Eagles: TV, Radio, Streaming and Betting
Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) at Chicago Bears (3-10) TV: Fox (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver) Streaming:fubo TV (Sign up for free trial) Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote) Spanish Radio TUDN AM-1200, Latino Mix FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza) NFL On SiriusXM: Eagles broadcast 121 and...
Wichita Eagle
Bengal Bets: Top Picks As Joe Burrow’s Bengals Face Tom Brady’s Buccaneers
CINCINNATI — Bengal Bets returns as Cincinnati travels to face a reeling Tampa Bay Buccaneers team. Both sides are injured right now, as is Bengal Bets which is on a cold streak as we enter the stretch run. Cincinnati covered once again last week, but Joe Burrow didn't quite hit his rushing total, and Nick Chubb got bottled up to go under his mark.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman back at practice, opening 21-day window to return from IR
Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (abdomen) took a positive step in his attempt to return from injured reserve. The Chiefs on Wednesday officially designated Hardman as returned to practice, which opens a 21-day window for the team to decide to activate Hardman to the 53-player roster. “We’ll just see how...
Wichita Eagle
2 Lions Ruled Out against Jets
The Detroit Lions will return to a familiar site when they play the New York Jets on Sunday. Earlier this season, the Lions were victorious against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. This weekend, Detroit will again return to MetLife, hoping to earn a victory against the 7-6 Jets.
Wichita Eagle
Next Man Up: Seahawks WR Options After Tyler Lockett Injury
The Seattle Seahawks playoff hopes were dealt a significant setback with their 21-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night at Lumen Field. Seattle dropped to 7-7 on the season, now having lost for the fourth time in five games. However, their most significant complication may have come...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Aidan Borguet, Running Back, Harvard Crimson
Wichita Eagle
Jets’ Mike White Confirms He Has Fractured Rib
Despite suffering what he now confirms is a fractured rib, Jets quarterback Mike White tried his best to be available for the team’s matchup against the Lions on Sunday. White told reporters on Friday that he consulted with 10 doctors, seeking to be cleared for Sunday’s game. However, none of them approved White’s request and he was frustrated.
Wichita Eagle
The End of the Brady Era, and a New Way to Think About Quarterbacks
The worst and most accurate observation you can make about Tom Brady right now is that he has the same chance of winning this year’s Super Bowl as Peyton Manning does. Brady’s Bucs might make the playoffs, but only for bookkeeping reasons: Somebody has to win the NFC South—it is, quite literally, in the rulebook. The Bucs are lousy and unworthy of belief, and Brady (who said earlier this year that he sees “a lot of bad football” in the league) surely knows it.
Wichita Eagle
Alabama’s Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. Set to Play in Sugar Bowl, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. After missing out on this year’s College Football Playoff, No. 5 Alabama will finish the season playing against No. 9 Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. And, according to the latest news, the Crimson Tide expect to be at full strength for the contest.
Wichita Eagle
Why Brock Purdy can Lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl
A third string quarterback isn't supposed to do this. Teams will generally derail anytime they have to turn to their third string quarterback for the rest of the season. This could've easily happened to the San Francisco 49ers when Brock Purdy took over for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo. But not only has the season stayed on track for the 49ers, they have somehow improved under Purdy.
