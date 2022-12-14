ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys Clinch? How Seahawks Loss Changes Dallas Playoff Chase

The 10-3 Dallas Cowboys are one of the best teams in the NFL, and many are talking not just about playoffs but Super Bowl. In Week 15, the team travels to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars, with the chance to punch its ticket to the 2022 postseason. To get...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Fantasy Football’s Biggest Risks to Start in the Playoffs

The fantasy football playoffs have arrived. If you are currently reading this, congratulations! You more than likely made your league's playoff. It was yet another grueling season full of injuries, quarterback changes and more. Unfortunately, there is more of that coming come playoff time as well. Here are the top...
Wichita Eagle

Chiefs-Texans players to watch, and Mahomes joins good company among AFC West QBs

It would take some most unusual circumstances for the Chiefs to not win a seventh straight AFC West title. With a three-game lead on the Los Angeles Chargers and just four regular-season games remaining — and having swept the Chargers this year — the Chiefs would have to lose out, starting with Sunday’s game at the Houston Texans. And L.A. would have to win out.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Broncos to ‘Start’ OLB Randy Gregory’s ‘Clock’ on Return From IR

Shuffling the pack due to injuries has become a matter of necessity for the Denver Broncos this season. Heaven knows, the constantly revolving door to injured reserve has required extreme powers of concentration just to keep tabs on. Rush linebacker Jacob Martin is now done for the year, but explosive pass rusher Randy Gregory is set to hit the field again after a nine-week stretch on IR.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley Needs to Avoid the Impactful Hits

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley is not afraid to take a big hit to gain an extra yard or two. However, the team wants him to be more prudent with the way he runs because they need him to avoid injuries and stay in the game.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Patrick Surtain II Dishes on Marque Matchup vs. DeAndre Hopkins

There won’t be a more exciting matchup to watch this Sunday when Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II is tasked with covering Arizona Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins. The Week 15 matchup between the budding second-year superstar and the 10th-year masterful veteran will happen in Denver — one of two final home games for the Broncos this season.
ALABAMA STATE
Wichita Eagle

Behind Enemy Lines: Insider Analysis on the Washington Commanders

The New York Giants Week 15 game at the Washington Commanders is still a part of the regular season. Not that one can tell, given the implications of the outcome. Whoever wins this game will gain the head-to-head tiebreaker, which is vital to gain, what with the bottom of the NFC playoff race being so tight.
WASHINGTON, DC
Wichita Eagle

Belichick vs. McDaniels: Patriots-Raiders Business or Personal?

When the New England Patriots (7-6) take the field at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday for their Week 15 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders (5-8), head coaches Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels will be standing on opposite sides of the field with a lot of history between them. Since joining...
NEVADA STATE
Wichita Eagle

Bears and Eagles: TV, Radio, Streaming and Betting

Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) at Chicago Bears (3-10) TV: Fox (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver) Streaming:fubo TV (Sign up for free trial) Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote) Spanish Radio TUDN AM-1200, Latino Mix FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza) NFL On SiriusXM: Eagles broadcast 121 and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Bengal Bets: Top Picks As Joe Burrow’s Bengals Face Tom Brady’s Buccaneers

CINCINNATI — Bengal Bets returns as Cincinnati travels to face a reeling Tampa Bay Buccaneers team. Both sides are injured right now, as is Bengal Bets which is on a cold streak as we enter the stretch run. Cincinnati covered once again last week, but Joe Burrow didn't quite hit his rushing total, and Nick Chubb got bottled up to go under his mark.
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

2 Lions Ruled Out against Jets

The Detroit Lions will return to a familiar site when they play the New York Jets on Sunday. Earlier this season, the Lions were victorious against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. This weekend, Detroit will again return to MetLife, hoping to earn a victory against the 7-6 Jets.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Next Man Up: Seahawks WR Options After Tyler Lockett Injury

The Seattle Seahawks playoff hopes were dealt a significant setback with their 21-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night at Lumen Field. Seattle dropped to 7-7 on the season, now having lost for the fourth time in five games. However, their most significant complication may have come...
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Jets’ Mike White Confirms He Has Fractured Rib

Despite suffering what he now confirms is a fractured rib, Jets quarterback Mike White tried his best to be available for the team’s matchup against the Lions on Sunday. White told reporters on Friday that he consulted with 10 doctors, seeking to be cleared for Sunday’s game. However, none of them approved White’s request and he was frustrated.
Wichita Eagle

The End of the Brady Era, and a New Way to Think About Quarterbacks

The worst and most accurate observation you can make about Tom Brady right now is that he has the same chance of winning this year’s Super Bowl as Peyton Manning does. Brady’s Bucs might make the playoffs, but only for bookkeeping reasons: Somebody has to win the NFC South—it is, quite literally, in the rulebook. The Bucs are lousy and unworthy of belief, and Brady (who said earlier this year that he sees “a lot of bad football” in the league) surely knows it.
Wichita Eagle

Why Brock Purdy can Lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl

A third string quarterback isn't supposed to do this. Teams will generally derail anytime they have to turn to their third string quarterback for the rest of the season. This could've easily happened to the San Francisco 49ers when Brock Purdy took over for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo. But not only has the season stayed on track for the 49ers, they have somehow improved under Purdy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy