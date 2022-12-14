Tyngsborough, Dracut Residents Could Be Without Water For Several Hours

Dracut residents may be facing a tap water drought for several hours this week due to maintenance work, officials said.

Maintenance will take place on Thursday Dec. 15, from approximately 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to Tyngsborough Police. Residents in the Tyngsborough area may have no water, low pressure, and/or rusty water while Dracut Water Supply works on a water main connection.

After the work is completed water may be dirty, so residents should let cold water run until clear. Police state that if the water does not clear within ten minutes the water should be shut off for an additional 45 minutes to an hour before trying again.

Those with questions about the notice are asked to call 978-957-0441.