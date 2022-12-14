ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

CBS 58

Tips on toy shopping for kids, or fun-lovers of any age

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- When shopping for the young, or even the young-at-heart, the toy aisle can be a daunting adventure. That said, some classic favorites are still on the shelves and may be worth revisiting. To offer some tips about how to explore toys this holiday season, Marianne Szymanski...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Tips on shopping locally in Milwaukee for trendy home gifts

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Shopping for home decor or home-related gifts, in general, can be tough during the holiday season, with such a daunting array of options to select from. Molly Gallagher of Falk Ruvin Gallagher Real Estate Team spends much of her time staging homes, making her particularly knowledgeable about home decor and home design trends.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

‘It’s just like coming home’

WAUKESHA — Kari Miller-Cameron and her husband, Jack Cameron, own a property they call the Olde Homestead, N4W22496 Bluemound Road. On that property are three businesses all decorated with 1850s New England antiques and furnishings. The most recent business on the property is The Inn. Miller-Cameron has owned and...
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Bob the puppy 🐾

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Humane Society joined us on Friday, Dec. 16 to introduce Bob as CBS 58's Pet of the Week. Bob is only two months old, a puppy who is ready for adoption from the WHS Ozaukee campus. Angela Speed with WHS talked about Bob and what he can offer your family as a new addition!
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Holiday hidden gem: Erv's Mug

Get ready to soak up more bar articles, imbibable stories and cocktailing content, brought to by Miller Lite. For more of our Bar stories click here!. Erv's Mug is typically filled to the brim – but come holiday season, it’s practically overflowing. Even if you didn’t know about...
OAK CREEK, WI
CBS 58

Give the gift of an experience with woodworking classes in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- You're running out of time to find a gift for the hard-to-shop for person in your life. If you're shopping for the person who has-it-all already, give them a gift of experience. A Brookfield hardware shop offers year-round classes in woodworking and epoxy. The options...
BROOKFIELD, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Classic Hamburgers at Mazos on 27th Street

You can find almost anything you crave on S. 27th Street in Milwaukee, including phenomenally good classic burgers and fries at Mazos Hamburgers. It’s a small shop on the east side of the busy two-lane street that connects a lot of Milwaukee from north to south, but it’s packed with patrons.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Local Vietnam veteran delivers holiday cheer to fellow vets

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's the season to spread joy and kindness and a Vietnam veteran from the area is doing just that. For the 35th year in a row, the annual "Christmas with the Vets" took place Friday, Dec. 16 -- delivering a truckload of donated holiday gifts and other items to the Milwaukee VA Medical Center. The gifts will then be distributed to inpatient veterans.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Local chocolate boutique introducing new holiday-exclusive flavors

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One local chocolate boutique is embracing the holiday season by introducing four limited edition candies to their holiday catalog. Fazio's Sweet Moments Sweet Life out of Olm Grove is offering 21 unique sweets available only during the holiday season, including four that are new, including a nod to Wisconsin, something for vegans, a hand-stamps snowflake and an elegantly outfitted classic.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wioletta’s Polish Market opened in March

Wioletta’s Polish Market opened in March with the goal of bringing Milwaukee’s south side a taste of Poland – And they’ve been very successful in achieving that. Brian Kramp is with the couple who makes their customers feel like they’re entering a home rather than a store.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Ray 🐾

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Humane Society joined us on Tuesday, Dec. 13 to introduce Ray as CBS 58's Pet of the Week. Ray is an 8-year-old dog who is ready for adoption from the WHS Milwaukee campus. Stacy Oatman with WHS talked about Ray and what he can offer your family as a new addition!
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Miss Wisconsin set to compete to be crowned Miss America tonight

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (CBS 58) -- A UW Madison student from Wausau is set to make history on a grand stage on Thursday, Dec. 15. 20-year-old Grace Stanke will be the first nuclear engineer to compete in the annual Miss America contest. Stanke was crowned Miss Wisconsin in June and says...
WAUSAU, WI

