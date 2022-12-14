Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
31 years ago, a young mom went on a fake business trip and vanished. A month later, her husband developed "amnesia."Fatim HemrajBurlington, WI
Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two DecadesJoel EisenbergMequon, WI
Wisconsin Insurance Man Asks Chipotle Hinge Date for Venmo 'Refund' Because She didn't Buy Insurance from HimZack LoveBrookfield, WI
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closes - 20 Year Old Wisconsin Store ShuttersTy D.Mequon, WI
Popular local restaurant opens new location in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Related
CBS 58
We Rock the Spectrum holding a sensory-friendly holiday party this Sunday in Racine
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- One local organization based out of Racine is hosting a Christmas celebration this weekend for people of all ages and abilities. We Rock the Spectrum Kids' Gym is hosting its first annual holiday party on Sunday, Dec. 18 from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. The...
CBS 58
Tips on toy shopping for kids, or fun-lovers of any age
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- When shopping for the young, or even the young-at-heart, the toy aisle can be a daunting adventure. That said, some classic favorites are still on the shelves and may be worth revisiting. To offer some tips about how to explore toys this holiday season, Marianne Szymanski...
CBS 58
Local veterans gifted holiday supplies at toy giveaway in West Allis
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Local veterans are getting some help this holiday season thanks to the Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative. The group hosted a toy giveaway today in West Allis. It just wrapped up at the top of the hour. Veterans and their families could go to get toys, food,...
CBS 58
Tips on shopping locally in Milwaukee for trendy home gifts
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Shopping for home decor or home-related gifts, in general, can be tough during the holiday season, with such a daunting array of options to select from. Molly Gallagher of Falk Ruvin Gallagher Real Estate Team spends much of her time staging homes, making her particularly knowledgeable about home decor and home design trends.
CBS 58
CBS 58 Feel Good Friday: Bucks Family Night, 'Santa Bernie' at the Brewers team store
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Every week, CBS 58 partners with our friends at B93.3 to talk about positive news and events happening across the area. Joe Krauss joined us on Friday, Dec. 16 with some cool events happening over the weekend!. Hear more from Joe by listening to 93.3 on...
CBS 58
Black Husky Brewing debuts beer brewed with boughs from Milwaukee Christmas tree 🎄🍺
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Black Husky Brewing announced the release of a beer brewed with boughs from the city of Milwaukee Christmas tree. Proceeds from the sale of the 2022 "City Sproose" beer will go to the Milwaukee Urban Forestry Fund, which helps pay for tree plantings throughout the city.
Greater Milwaukee Today
‘It’s just like coming home’
WAUKESHA — Kari Miller-Cameron and her husband, Jack Cameron, own a property they call the Olde Homestead, N4W22496 Bluemound Road. On that property are three businesses all decorated with 1850s New England antiques and furnishings. The most recent business on the property is The Inn. Miller-Cameron has owned and...
CBS 58
CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Bob the puppy 🐾
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Humane Society joined us on Friday, Dec. 16 to introduce Bob as CBS 58's Pet of the Week. Bob is only two months old, a puppy who is ready for adoption from the WHS Ozaukee campus. Angela Speed with WHS talked about Bob and what he can offer your family as a new addition!
On Milwaukee
Holiday hidden gem: Erv's Mug
Get ready to soak up more bar articles, imbibable stories and cocktailing content, brought to by Miller Lite. For more of our Bar stories click here!. Erv's Mug is typically filled to the brim – but come holiday season, it’s practically overflowing. Even if you didn’t know about...
CBS 58
Inspired to give back: How some community members are stepping up this holiday season
MILWAUKEE (CBS58) -- After a Milwaukee mail carrier was killed on his route, the community rallied behind postal workers, and one woman was inspired to go above and beyond. "I just saw he was a happy person, a joyful person, and that reminded me of me on the job," Owner of Mercedes Kitchen Mercedes Brown said about 44-year-old Aundre Cross.
CBS 58
Give the gift of an experience with woodworking classes in Brookfield
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- You're running out of time to find a gift for the hard-to-shop for person in your life. If you're shopping for the person who has-it-all already, give them a gift of experience. A Brookfield hardware shop offers year-round classes in woodworking and epoxy. The options...
CBS 58
Natalie's Everday Heroes: Woman's unique love story turns into sewing passion
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- K.C. Brookshire has run K.C.'s Creations in Dousman for almost 21 years. She specializes in altering wedding dresses, but it’s her own love story that brought her to Wisconsin. We first met K.C. Brookshire during our CBS 58 Hometowns visit to Dousman, but her story...
CBS 58
Local group ensuring hundreds of hams reach Southeast Wisconsin families
WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Christmas meals are going to be on more households than would have previously, thanks to the Hunger Task Force's efforts in the Milwaukee area. HTF is set to distribute more than 1,400 hams to its emergency food network from its headquarters in West Milwaukee....
shepherdexpress.com
Classic Hamburgers at Mazos on 27th Street
You can find almost anything you crave on S. 27th Street in Milwaukee, including phenomenally good classic burgers and fries at Mazos Hamburgers. It’s a small shop on the east side of the busy two-lane street that connects a lot of Milwaukee from north to south, but it’s packed with patrons.
CBS 58
Local Vietnam veteran delivers holiday cheer to fellow vets
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's the season to spread joy and kindness and a Vietnam veteran from the area is doing just that. For the 35th year in a row, the annual "Christmas with the Vets" took place Friday, Dec. 16 -- delivering a truckload of donated holiday gifts and other items to the Milwaukee VA Medical Center. The gifts will then be distributed to inpatient veterans.
CBS 58
Local chocolate boutique introducing new holiday-exclusive flavors
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One local chocolate boutique is embracing the holiday season by introducing four limited edition candies to their holiday catalog. Fazio's Sweet Moments Sweet Life out of Olm Grove is offering 21 unique sweets available only during the holiday season, including four that are new, including a nod to Wisconsin, something for vegans, a hand-stamps snowflake and an elegantly outfitted classic.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wioletta’s Polish Market opened in March
Wioletta’s Polish Market opened in March with the goal of bringing Milwaukee’s south side a taste of Poland – And they’ve been very successful in achieving that. Brian Kramp is with the couple who makes their customers feel like they’re entering a home rather than a store.
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Ray 🐾
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Humane Society joined us on Tuesday, Dec. 13 to introduce Ray as CBS 58's Pet of the Week. Ray is an 8-year-old dog who is ready for adoption from the WHS Milwaukee campus. Stacy Oatman with WHS talked about Ray and what he can offer your family as a new addition!
CBS 58
Miss Wisconsin set to compete to be crowned Miss America tonight
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (CBS 58) -- A UW Madison student from Wausau is set to make history on a grand stage on Thursday, Dec. 15. 20-year-old Grace Stanke will be the first nuclear engineer to compete in the annual Miss America contest. Stanke was crowned Miss Wisconsin in June and says...
Madison family lucky to be alive after kitchen fire, officials say
The Madison Fire Department says a child playing with a stove may have started a kitchen fire on the city's north side earlier this week.
Comments / 0