2 new lava flows cascade down Mauna Loa as Hawaii sees neighboring volcanoes erupting
The rare sight of two neighboring volcanoes erupting simultaneously became even more astounding Tuesday as new lava flows gushed down slopes on Hawaii's Big Island.
As Mauna Loa erupts, Hawaii officials warn of ‘Pele’s Hair.’ What is it?
Emergency officials say ash and Pele’s hair could blanket parts of the island.
earth.com
Yellowstone’s supervolcano holds a surprising amount of magma
According to a new study published in the journal Science, one of the magma reservoirs beneath the huge crater Yellowstone Caldera holds more liquid molten rock than previously thought. Fortunately, the experts claimed that this volcano is still unlikely to erupt in the near future. The Yellowstone supervolcano, located in...
Lava is spilling toward a key Hawaiian highway, but the governor says it's safe to visit the Big Island
The world's largest active volcano is shooting fountains of lava more than 100 feet high and sending a river of molten rock down toward the main highway of Hawaii's Big Island.
Rocky Mountain National Park Warns Visitors, Closes Road Due to Snow
Rocky Mountain National Park has experienced some winter weather within the past 24 hours, and as a result, officials decided to close the Bear Lake area until plow trucks can help clear the roads. Rocky Mountain saw roughly a foot of new snow in a storm that began on Monday...
