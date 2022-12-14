Read full article on original website
Mount Airy News
Six honored with highest firefighter award
Six area men were recently recognized with the Advanced Firefighter Certificate, one of the highest awards which can be bestowed by the North Carolina State Firefighters Association. “This certification is the highest recognition a firefighter can earn within the state of North Carolina,” according to information provided by the Westfield...
wfmynews2.com
WSSU student arrested in classroom
A student at Winston-Salem State University is facing charges after an argument with a professor. We heard reaction from students around campus.
Guilford County GOP says it will sue to get its nominated teacher named to school board
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The chair of the Guilford County Republican Party said Wednesday that his group is prepared to sue to get the person his members chose seated on the Guilford County Board of Education. The school board on Tuesday night voted, 5-2, to reject the GOP’s nomination of longtime teacher Michael Logan to […]
yadkinripple.com
Yadkin County Farm Bureau agents honored
The Annual Meeting of the North Carolina Farm Bureau Federation was held Dec. 4-7 at the Sheraton Four Seasons and Joseph S. Koury Convention Center in Greensboro. Yadkin County Farm Bureau President Justin Somers was recognized among his peers at the Presidents’ and Agents’ Luncheon. Farm Bureau President...
Mount Airy News
Surry in winter
Unlike today’s skates that are sized boots with the blade permanently attached ice skaters from earlier times used adjustable blades that fit nearly any shoe or boot. They were secured with clamps and leather straps. These are part of the museum’s collection. Six people are shown ice skating,...
Mount Airy News
Mount Airy basketball roundup
WALNUT COVE — Mount Airy became the final team in Surry County to open basketball season with games at South Stokes on Dec. 13. The season was delayed due to the football team’s run to the 1A State Championship. The girls team had already been practicing for a month before playing their first game, while nearly two-thirds of the boys team only had one official practice before playing their first game.
Elkin Tribune
Oliver honored with Long Leaf Pine award
Retired Surry County Sheriff Graham Atkinson presents Sheriff Ricky Oliver with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine award. Yadkin County Chief Deputy Renee Mullis presents a plaque of appreciation to Sheriff Ricky Oliver from the Sheriff’s office staff. Yadkin County Sheriff Ricky Oliver retired on Dec. 5 following...
WXII 12
A place to call home: 11-year-old boy living in group home is in need of adoptive family
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tyleak, 11, describes himself as sweet, caring and helpful. He is living in a group home and is in need of a permanent adoptive family. WXII 12’s Audrey Biesk met Tyleak at the Family Room Triad in Greensboro which provides resources and support to families who foster and to children in their care. Tyleak had fun in the toy room and had his eye on the skateboard. He said he is a sports guy, too, and hopes to be a star athlete when he grows up.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants In Winston Salem, NC
A visit to Winston Salem, N.C. will charm you with its interesting history and fascinating cultural scene. The foodie scene in Winston Salem is not to be dismissed, either. The cuisine in this central North Carolina city has its roots in old Southern traditions with a twist of the contemporary and an international flare.
WXII 12
School delays for Friday due to possible slick roads
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Some schools will operate on a delay on Friday, Dec. 16, due to possible slick/icy roads in the morning. Make sure to check back as more schools could be added. SCHOOL DELAYS. Yadkin County Schools - Two-hour delay. Stokes County Schools - Two-hour delay. Patrick County...
Guilford County Schools to serve 'alternative meals' to slow school lunch debt
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Changes are coming to Guilford County School Cafeterias. Starting in January, students who have accrued a meal debt will receive what the district calls an "alternative meal." Over the past couple of years, school lunches have been free for every student. Those meals were covered by...
Mount Airy News
SCC Baseball assists with food drive
DOBSON — The Surry Community College baseball team volunteered with the Surry County Sheriff’s Food Drive and Delivery on Dec. 10. Members of the Knights’ baseball team assisted with packing and distributing 375 food boxes at Surry Central High School in Dobson. This year marked the 18th consecutive year that Surry Baseball volunteered their services to the drive.
Mount Airy News
Hilda’s Place: Hope for the Holidays
Betty Tilley and Kinston Nichols will be performing Sunday, Dec. 18 at Hilda’s Place in Pilot Mountain in the 2nd Annual Holiday Fundraiser. The Hope for the Holidays concert series culminates in Hilda’s Place Second Annual Holiday Fundraiser to be held Sunday, Dec. 18, at Hilda’s Place located at 127 W. Main St., Suite B, in Pilot Mountain. The performance space is located above Yadkin Valley Tea Trade and doors will open for this holiday show at 5 p.m. for the performance that starts at 6 p.m.
INTERACTIVE MAP: These are the 10 NC counties with the lowest cost of living
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — If inflation is getting you down, we’ve got 10 North Carolina counties you may want to give a second thought. SmartAsset put together a list of the 10 cheapest North Carolina counties in terms of cost of living. To determine the cost of living, SmartAsset looked at the cost of […]
Winston-Salem restaurant offers ‘snow globes’ for outdoor dining
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — When temperatures drop during the winter, enjoying dinner outside is not typically an option. An upscale restaurant in WInston-Salem is offering a warm way to eat out under the night sky. The Katharine Brasserie and Bar set up two “snow globes” in the space just outside the restaurant! The globes are […]
rhinotimes.com
There’s Something Fishy This Christmas At Gibson Park
The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission has brought an early Christmas present to Guilford County anglers. The commission just freshly stocked a pond at Gibson Park. The state’s Wildlife Commission has been increasing seasonal fishing opportunities across central and western North Carolina by stocking surplus trout in select bodies of water – including, most recently, at Guilford County’s Gibson Park at 5207 W. Wendover Ave.
Winston-Salem State University responds after viral video of student, law enforcement officer spreads on social media
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem State University’s chancellor released a statement on Wednesday in response to a video that has gone viral on social media. Chancellor Elwood Robinson says school officials are aware of an incident involving a student and a law enforcement officer in a classroom. Robinson says the university received a report of […]
sandhillssentinel.com
129 new jobs coming to Randolph County
Sumitomo Forestry America, Inc., a comprehensive housing and wood products company will create 129 jobs in Randolph County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company, through a new wholly owned subsidiary, will establish a manufacturing facility and invest $19.5 million in Archdale. “Manufacturing companies find North Carolina’s rural communities offer...
rhinotimes.com
Pallet Home Site ‘Slap In The Face’ To Disabled Community
While many questions about the Pallet shelter project remain, the one that is currently reverberating through the community is why the temporary shelters are being placed on the one ball field in the city built for the disabled community. According to the latest reports from the city, the 30 Pallet...
thecarrollnews.com
Three to join Hall; Beamer to be honored by CCHS
CCHS Sports HOF announces new members; Beamer slated for Wall. Three new members will be inducted into the Carroll County High School Sports Hall of Fame on January 27, while Carroll County’s most famous athlete will be enshrined on the school’s Wall of Fame that evening. Two members...
