Amarillo City Council passes agreement for SE 10th Avenue improvements
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – During the Amarillo City Council meeting on Tuesday, city officials voted unanimously in favor of a professional services agreement for street improvements in northeast Amarillo. According to the published agenda, the city of Amarillo awarded the agreement to Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. for an amount “not to exceed $694,100.00.” The agreement […]
The Amarillo Pioneer
Judge Sowder: City Planned to Issue Tax Notes "With As Little Notice and Discussion as Possible"
Judge William Sowder, who ruled in October that Amarillo City Council violated state law by passing anticipation tax notes to fund proposed Civic Center Renovations, issued his “findings of fact and conclusions of law” earlier this week as requested by the city to detail his ruling. Sowder notes in the document that the City’s actions constituted “a plan by the city to ultimately issue tax anticipation notes with the intent to do so with as little notice and discussion as possible.”
kgncnewsnow.com
Xcel Plans Upgrades
Xcel Energy says it will continue with building new substations and expanding others in Amarillo and Canyon to include the Lawrence Park Substation,behind Market Street near Southeast 26 Avenue and Georgia,. Another new project is planned for the Preston West substation and distribution lines southeast of the intersection of Coulter...
Area dentist to surprise resident with dental makeover
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (AOMS) announced that one local individual will receive a $50,000 smile makeover on Friday. Officials detailed that the oral surgeon will surprise the recipient who was selected out of more than 260 applicants. The dental makeover is part of AOMS’ Smile Again program and, […]
Potter County Commissioner for Precinct 4 retiring after 16 years
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Potter County Commissioner for Precinct 4 Alphonso Vaughn is retiring after 16 years. A retirement party was held for him this afternoon at the Santa Fe Building. Vaughn said a project that stands out to him during his time in office is the implementation of the Public Defender Management Assigned Council […]
Alex Fairly Discusses The Amarillo Civic Center Trial, It’s Implications, and Running For Mayor In Post-Trial Interview.
In his post-trial interview with Lance Lehnert, Alex Fairly discusses his views and opinions on winning the Civic Center trial, what could have happened, what this entire lawsuit represents for Amarillo, and his future plans. First, expressing his appreciation over the selection of a judge for the trial Fairly explained...
KFDA
VIDEO: City of Amarillo accepting water service payments
VIDEO: Second person dies after house fire over the weekend in Amarillo. VIDEO: Tickets on sale for Big Cheese macaroni and cheese cook off. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. Updated: 13 hours ago. VIDEO: WTAMU names Josh Lynn as new head football coach.
Christmas Miracle – Amarillo Trash Service Back to Normal Soon
As I took the trip out to my dumpster last week I had hoped for two things. I wanted ever so much for there to be room for my bag of trash. I also had wished that we could go back to twice-a-week pickups. I even thought about making that...
KFDA
WTAMU former president, wife $2.1 million gift to create ‘companion animal’ minor
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University received $2.1 million from President Emeritus Dr. Russell Long, and his wife, Natrelle Long to establish a companion animal minor. The new minor degree will allow students from all majors to gain more knowledge of their pets. The gift from the former...
kgncnewsnow.com
Transformation Park Begins to Take Shape After City Council Meeting
With over 368 Amarilloans homeless and unsheltered, it is an understatement to say that that number is far too big for any city, let alone ours. During this week’s City Council meeting, progress was made for what will be called Transformation Park, a community close to Southwest Sixth Avenue and South Bowie Street, with the purpose being to help transition those who are homeless to find permanent housing around the city.
The Oldest Church in Amarillo Housed Multiple Denominations
It's fascinating to hear and learn the history of the town you live in. Whether you grew up here or just recently moved here, the history is fascinating. One of the main things a city needed when it was first founded was a church. People needed a place to worship and learn the word of God. However, the oldest church in Amarillo wasn't just home to one church it was home to many churches.
canyonnews.com
Canyon Fire Department faces critical hiring problems
The Canyon Fire Department is facing some critical hiring problems, according to City of Canyon Fire Chief Dennis Gwyn. According to Gwyn, the 2021 SAFER Grant that they applied for in order to hire six additional full-time fire fighters has not yet been awarded. The department actually needs nine to get to 24-hour staffing, as the number of calls increase.
kgncnewsnow.com
WINTER READING CHALLENGE- AMARILLO LIBRARY
Starting this Friday, the Amarillo Public Library will be hosting A Winter Reading Challenge for students four years old through High School. The readers need to register and pick up a reading log on December 16 at any library in Amarillo. They’ll have to color in a snowflake for each...
KFDA
Amarillo health experts break down the costs of care
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Emergency rooms continue to see many patients coming in with respiratory illnesses. Health experts say with ERs flooded, if you are experiencing minor symptoms you should either go to primary care or urgent care to not only save ER staff, but to save you money and time.
Hereford Veterinary Clinic breaks ground on new facility
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hereford Veterinary Clinic (HVC) partnered with the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo to begin building an educational facility on Nov. 28. According to an HVC press release, the focus of the facility is providing resources and veterinary services in food-animal and production-animal medicine. HVC said the facility will […]
KFDA
BioIntelliSense’s BioButton proves successful at BSA Hospital in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA has announced it is having great success with a vital collection technology it implemented this fall. “The writing’s on the wall. This is going to absolutely lead to better patient outcomes. It’s better patient care, it’s better for the staff in terms of all the things that they need to manage, and this is one more assistant to help them through all of that,” says Michael Cruz, BSA CEO.
Moving To Amarillo? Here’s Where They’re Coming From.
So you say you're looking for a new place to live huh? Tired of the city, wanna go somewhere else. Well, there are others out there who feel the same way. The wild thing about it? While you're trying to get OUT of Amarillo, there are a lot of people looking to come INTO Amarillo.
Myhighplains.com
Help Flora Get a New Home
Amarillo ISD school transforms into a magical winter wonderland
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Mesa Verde Elementary transforms into a magical winter wonderland for a day. Staff and students of Mesa Verde decorated the entire school with holiday themes in each hall in competition for bragging rights as the best-decorated hallway. This marks the second year of the school’s competition filled with learning and fun […]
KFDA
Kids Incorporated closer to goal for Rockrose Sports Park after The Panhandle Gives
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Kids Incorporated is a little closer to its goal for the Rockrose Sports Park campaign. Over the past 10 months, Kids Inc. has raised over 55 percent of the money for the Rockrose Sports Park. This comes after Kids Inc raised $1.6 million during the Panhandle...
