Amarillo, TX

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo City Council passes agreement for SE 10th Avenue improvements

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – During the Amarillo City Council meeting on Tuesday, city officials voted unanimously in favor of a professional services agreement for street improvements in northeast Amarillo. According to the published agenda, the city of Amarillo awarded the agreement to Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. for an amount “not to exceed $694,100.00.” The agreement […]
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Judge Sowder: City Planned to Issue Tax Notes "With As Little Notice and Discussion as Possible"

Judge William Sowder, who ruled in October that Amarillo City Council violated state law by passing anticipation tax notes to fund proposed Civic Center Renovations, issued his “findings of fact and conclusions of law” earlier this week as requested by the city to detail his ruling. Sowder notes in the document that the City’s actions constituted “a plan by the city to ultimately issue tax anticipation notes with the intent to do so with as little notice and discussion as possible.”
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Xcel Plans Upgrades

Xcel Energy says it will continue with building new substations and expanding others in Amarillo and Canyon to include the Lawrence Park Substation,behind Market Street near Southeast 26 Avenue and Georgia,. Another new project is planned for the Preston West substation and distribution lines southeast of the intersection of Coulter...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

VIDEO: City of Amarillo accepting water service payments

VIDEO: Second person dies after house fire over the weekend in Amarillo. VIDEO: Tickets on sale for Big Cheese macaroni and cheese cook off. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. Updated: 13 hours ago. VIDEO: WTAMU names Josh Lynn as new head football coach.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Transformation Park Begins to Take Shape After City Council Meeting

With over 368 Amarilloans homeless and unsheltered, it is an understatement to say that that number is far too big for any city, let alone ours. During this week’s City Council meeting, progress was made for what will be called Transformation Park, a community close to Southwest Sixth Avenue and South Bowie Street, with the purpose being to help transition those who are homeless to find permanent housing around the city.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

The Oldest Church in Amarillo Housed Multiple Denominations

It's fascinating to hear and learn the history of the town you live in. Whether you grew up here or just recently moved here, the history is fascinating. One of the main things a city needed when it was first founded was a church. People needed a place to worship and learn the word of God. However, the oldest church in Amarillo wasn't just home to one church it was home to many churches.
AMARILLO, TX
canyonnews.com

Canyon Fire Department faces critical hiring problems

The Canyon Fire Department is facing some critical hiring problems, according to City of Canyon Fire Chief Dennis Gwyn. According to Gwyn, the 2021 SAFER Grant that they applied for in order to hire six additional full-time fire fighters has not yet been awarded. The department actually needs nine to get to 24-hour staffing, as the number of calls increase.
CANYON, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

WINTER READING CHALLENGE- AMARILLO LIBRARY

Starting this Friday, the Amarillo Public Library will be hosting A Winter Reading Challenge for students four years old through High School. The readers need to register and pick up a reading log on December 16 at any library in Amarillo. They’ll have to color in a snowflake for each...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo health experts break down the costs of care

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Emergency rooms continue to see many patients coming in with respiratory illnesses. Health experts say with ERs flooded, if you are experiencing minor symptoms you should either go to primary care or urgent care to not only save ER staff, but to save you money and time.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Hereford Veterinary Clinic breaks ground on new facility

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hereford Veterinary Clinic (HVC) partnered with the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo to begin building an educational facility on Nov. 28. According to an HVC press release, the focus of the facility is providing resources and veterinary services in food-animal and production-animal medicine. HVC said the facility will […]
HEREFORD, TX
KFDA

BioIntelliSense’s BioButton proves successful at BSA Hospital in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA has announced it is having great success with a vital collection technology it implemented this fall. “The writing’s on the wall. This is going to absolutely lead to better patient outcomes. It’s better patient care, it’s better for the staff in terms of all the things that they need to manage, and this is one more assistant to help them through all of that,” says Michael Cruz, BSA CEO.
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Help Flora Get a New Home

AMARILLO, TX

