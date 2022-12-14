4-star QB Lincoln Kienholz flips commitment to Ohio State

Lincoln Kienholz, a four-star quarterback in the 2023 class, announced Wednesday that he decommitted from Washington and will play at Ohio State instead, saying he was "very blessed with this opportunity."

Kienholz led T.F. Riggs High School of Pierre, S.D., to the state title as a senior this season. He threw for 3,422 yards and 46 touchdowns against just six interceptions, according to 247Sports. He added 1,436 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns.

The 247Sports composite lists the 6-foot-3, 185-pound Kienholz as the No. 14-ranked quarterback in the nation. He committed to the Huskies on June 29.

An official visit to Ohio State on Nov. 25, followed by an offer from the Buckeyes a week later, led Kienholz to change his mind, however.

He is the lone quarterback commit in the Ohio State class, which 247Sports ranks as No. 5 in the nation. --Field Level Media