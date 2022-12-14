Read full article on original website
Related
kgncnewsnow.com
Xcel Plans Upgrades
Xcel Energy says it will continue with building new substations and expanding others in Amarillo and Canyon to include the Lawrence Park Substation,behind Market Street near Southeast 26 Avenue and Georgia,. Another new project is planned for the Preston West substation and distribution lines southeast of the intersection of Coulter...
kgncnewsnow.com
WINTER READING CHALLENGE- AMARILLO LIBRARY
Starting this Friday, the Amarillo Public Library will be hosting A Winter Reading Challenge for students four years old through High School. The readers need to register and pick up a reading log on December 16 at any library in Amarillo. They’ll have to color in a snowflake for each...
kgncnewsnow.com
Gun Violence Linked To Alcohol, Drugs
A recent report by the Analysis of Gun Violence Trends in Amarillo links gun violence with alcohol and drugs. The consequences are high when tension and substances are present and can sometimes turn into a deadly affair. Amarillo Police say a third of the cases of violence they investigate, alcohol...
kgncnewsnow.com
Second Person Dies From Amarillo House Fire
A second person has died from injuries sustained from a housefire in Amarillo, over the weekend. The blaze happened at North Fairfield and Northwest 16th Avenue. Three people were in the home. One woman died on scene. While the other two were taken to a hospital in Lubbock. Amarillo fire...
kgncnewsnow.com
Transformation Park Begins to Take Shape After City Council Meeting
With over 368 Amarilloans homeless and unsheltered, it is an understatement to say that that number is far too big for any city, let alone ours. During this week’s City Council meeting, progress was made for what will be called Transformation Park, a community close to Southwest Sixth Avenue and South Bowie Street, with the purpose being to help transition those who are homeless to find permanent housing around the city.
Comments / 0