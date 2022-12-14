With over 368 Amarilloans homeless and unsheltered, it is an understatement to say that that number is far too big for any city, let alone ours. During this week’s City Council meeting, progress was made for what will be called Transformation Park, a community close to Southwest Sixth Avenue and South Bowie Street, with the purpose being to help transition those who are homeless to find permanent housing around the city.

