The House of Representatives passed an $858 billion National Defense Authorization bill on Thursday and it now heads to the Senate where it is also expected to pass. This legislation funds a pay hike and aid for Taiwan and Ukraine, circumventing the battles that presumptive House Speaker Kevin McCarthy promises are on the way for all funding measures in the new Congress. But the Republicans did win one skirmish: they managed to include a rollback of the COVID vaccine mandate for military personnel on the dubious grounds that it is limiting recruitment because so many would-be heroes refuse to get the jab. (The Pentagon rejects that assertion.) Democratic congressional leaders obviously felt it was the better part of valor to pass the Ukraine funding before Marjorie Taylor Greene's shock troops get veto power, so they let this one go.
Florida governor Ron DeSantis is certainly having a moment. In the wake of the failed “red wave” the media kept warning us about, DeSantis has been declared “the biggest winner of an otherwise dark election cycle for Republicans.” This week, Time magazine — responsible, you may recall, for the 2014 “transgender tipping point” — short-listed DeSantis for its 2022 person of the year award. This award isn’t necessarily granted to the best person in a given year: For example, past recipients include DeSantis’s current nemesis and then president-elect Donald Trump in 2016, and Adolf Hitler in 1938. But it’s another example of the media buzz around DeSantis and his possible presidential candidacy.
Gov. Ron DeSantis was a champion of the bill designed to limit instruction about racism and privilege in the workplace and public universities. A federal judge called it "positively dystopian."
A federal judge in Florida on Thursday blocked a law pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis that restricts certain race-based conversations and analysis in colleges. Tallahassee U.S. District Judge Mark Walker issued a temporary injunction against the so-called “Stop Woke” act in a ruling that called the legislation “positively dystopian.”
The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
Hello and welcome to Monday. All about the mouse — At some point, something has to be done about Florida’s new law dealing with Disney. The question has always been when and how and who winds up being the one in charge and paying the bills. Backdrop— A...
Greenberg cooperated in investigations into 24 people — 5 have been charged, and 2 more will be indicted in the coming weeks, his lawyer said.
Around nine million people received emails mistakenly telling them their student loans had been forgiven.The group of borrowers who received the emails from the Department of Education have now started to receive new messages clarifying the situation, according to CNN.The emails went out last month to people who had applied for student loan forgiveness under President Joe Biden’s debt relief programme.The White House’s programme is currently blocked by federal courts and, although the applications had been received, none have yet been approved or rejected.While the error was made in the subject line of the email, the body of it,...
The annual Time "Person of the Year" honor has such a long history that it’s assumed a certain gravitas, and I hardly begrudge the magazine for milking it.
TALLAHASSEE — Former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren’s chief of staff told Warren not to sign a pledge that he wouldn’t prosecute abortions, according to testimony on Thursday, the third day of trial in Warren’s lawsuit challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to remove him from office.
The Florida Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday in a case involving the Florida Police Benevolent Association, the city of Tallahassee and Marsy's Law.
After chairing the Sarasota GOP for 14 years and the Florida GOP for four years, Sarasota state Sen. Joe Gruters wants to delve into Republican politics at the national level and join the leadership of the Republican National Committee. Gruters, 45, is running for treasurer of the RNC, touting his...
When a federal judge in November declared Title 42 illegal “with great reluctance,” he allowed the Biden administration to keep implementing the border management policy for five weeks. Those five weeks end on Wednesday, and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will no longer have the tool it used to expel 78,477 foreign nationals in […]
