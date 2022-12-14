Read full article on original website
Massive GTA 5 update introduces feature fans have been begging for
Another year draws to a close and still, we’re without a Grand Theft Auto VI reveal … sort of. There was, of course, a major leak back in October. In case you missed it, Rockstar was the target of a cyber attack which saw over an hour of GTA VI development footage leak online, alongside source code and screenshots. A UK-based teenager was subsequently arrested pleading “not guilty” in court.
Rockstar confirms major updates this month for GTA Online
For GTA Online players, Rockstar Games has dropped some excellent news in just two weeks ahead of the Yuletide break. The players rejoice when they learned that the nearly decade old game was to get some new features and even some new content. It isn’t surprising that Rockstar Games had...
GTA Online puts ray-tracing into the PS5 and Xbox X Series with the final 2022 update
GTA Online fancy reflections are only the tip of the iceberg (pic: Rockstar Games). A meaty GTA Online update will also let the user demand a full collection of features and quality of life’s details be added and included as a digital ray study. If Microsoft’s claim is true,...
GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update arrives December 13
The GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update starts a new two-part psychedelic storyline
GTA Online player saved by police after getting attacked by NPC
A GTA Online player’s run-in with an NPC led to an attack that caused a few police officers to get involved. Similar to every other Grand Theft Auto experience, officers are easy to come by in GTA Online. They patrol various parts of the city, patiently awaiting the moment that someone slips up.
Sorry PS4 players, Horizon Forbidden West's expansion is only coming to PS5
If you got to the end of Horizon Forbidden West, turned to your resident spectator, and said, "I bet that's the end of that adventure. Every single story thread appears to be wrapped up neatly in a robot dinosaur-shaped bow," then I am sorry to be the one to tell you this, but Guerrilla Games just announced an expansion and it's not coming to PS4.
BioShock creator's new game is called Judas, and it looks a lot like BioShock
Ghost Story Games' debut title has been in development for years, but this is the first we've seen of it
GTA Online gets an “expansive new two-party story update” starting next week
Say hello to Los Santos Drug Wars
Elden Ring might be game of the year, but Modern Warfare 2 has ended its reign at the top of the sales charts
A Call of Duty game once again reigns at the top of the sales charts
After 10 years, FromSoftware finally reveals long-awaited sci-fi sequel
Before Elden Ring, before Sekiro, before Bloodborne, before Dark Souls, even before Demon's Souls, developer FromSoftware was known for a different series entirely: Armored Core. If you've not heard of it, it may be because it's been ten years since the last game was released. After a long, long, long...
Pokemon Sleak Surfaces Online!
There is a new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leak that has surfaced online presumably shedding light on a future DLC for Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite and Nintendo Switch OLED games. Game Freak and Nintendo haven’t revealed a DLC for the Pokemon, but a lot of players expect that will change in the coming months. Before this happens, a prominent Pokemon leaker, Centro Leaks, has shared a new leak about the DLC.
Wayfinder is a new online action RPG from the dev behind Darksiders and Battle Chasers
A closed playtest is coming on December 13
Square Enix's 'Forspoken' demo is now available on PlayStation Network
You can now play Square Enix's action RPG Forspoken after several launch delays — as a demo, that is. The developer and publisher has released a demo for the PS5 game on the PlayStation Store at this years Game Awards, where it also announced that Final Fantasy XVI will be available for Sony's current-gen console on June 22nd, 2023.
New Tekken 8 Trailer explodes, makes short breaks in Gameplay
The Game Awards recognizes the launch of a new trailer, called Tekken 8. We see more, though a lot, but that’s better than nothing, right?. Sadly, he is not concerned with it. There is no word about the release date or anything else. No release date has yet been...
Oculus Quest 2 games releasing in December 2022 and beyond
The world of virtual reality games is always expanding, with new games released for your favorite devices every month. So we've put together a list of everything releasing this month for the Oculus Quest 2.
PlayStation Plus Adding 18 new PS4, PS5 Games
PlayStation’s PS4 and PS5 services will welcome 18 more PS4 and PS5 games in a hurry, PlayStation announced this week. Some of the big franchises have gotten hit with the Yakuza, WWE 2K and Far Cry series – but the new titles are relatively new. Several of these games feature dedicated PS5 versions for a lot. All of the games, but one, are scheduled to open from December 20th.
Games Inbox: Videogames are too expensive, Elden Ring DLC theories, and Dead Space 3 remakes are not good to play
The Wednesday letter page considers the current situation of side quests, as it reminds one reader of what the next Lego game will be. We are currently preparing our content for Christmas and New Year, which will include many reader attributions. If you have an idea for something for fun, what do you want to write about? Here is the email address you’ve got.
Witcher 3: Next generation update causes problems, fans furious
The long-awaited next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt recently made its debut. With the help of a role-playing game, it is given a good facelift. But as for the PC version, the large euphoria of many players is now greeted with frustration among a growing number of other users. They are getting angry. We’ve made it to you with your list.
Amazon’s next game is an anime MMO called Blue Protocol
The next major release from Amazon Games is an anime-style online title called Blue Protocol. Developed by Bandai Namco, the game is slated to launch on the PS5, Xbox Series X / S, and PC in the second half of 2023 — and you can check out the debut trailer above, which debuted at The Game Awards.
CD Project RED promises to replace The Witcher 3.3 with a problem
Since the revised role-playing game didn’t have time for the Witcher 3: Wild HuntCome out on PC and modern consoles, the version for PCs in spite of a small scandal may be causing technical problems. Other problems include graphic artifacts, graphic distortions, etc. However, developers from CD Projekt Red promise to eliminate as soon as possible. According to the studio representatives, they are now actively studying the complaints received by the players and searching for the causes of the problems. Previously, the developers disclosed the details of the innovations that will delight fans of the new version The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and also reported that the game will finally be able to get rid of the problems with the Russian-language voice acting, which overshadowed the fans impressions even in 2015.
