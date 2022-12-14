Read full article on original website
Related
The Witcher 3 developer is paying the modders included in new-gen update
Who’s excited for The Witcher 3’s new-gen update? There’s less than a week to go until we can get our hands on the shiny upgraded version of Geralt, not to mention the new content, performance upgrades (including a boosted frame rate), ray tracing, and most importantly, a photo mode. Time to pour far too much time into lining up the perfect pictures and achieving little else!
dotesports.com
None of your Warzone 2 games have mattered, Activision confirms with combat record incoming
Stats are finally coming to the combat record feature in Warzone 2, but with one very specific and potentially upsetting revelation attached to it. Activision outlined everything coming to Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2, and DMZ in the upcoming Season 01 Reloaded update that will drop on Dec. 14, and one line in today’s blog post about the patch is likely to upset many battle royale fans.
TechRadar
Sorry PS4 players, Horizon Forbidden West's expansion is only coming to PS5
If you got to the end of Horizon Forbidden West, turned to your resident spectator, and said, "I bet that's the end of that adventure. Every single story thread appears to be wrapped up neatly in a robot dinosaur-shaped bow," then I am sorry to be the one to tell you this, but Guerrilla Games just announced an expansion and it's not coming to PS4.
Supergiant announces Hades 2 at The Game Awards
The sequel will be developed in early access, just like the original.
geekwire.com
Microsoft reaches ‘Call of Duty’ deal with Nintendo amid standoff with Sony over Activision acquisition
Microsoft says it has reached a 10-year deal with Nintendo to bring “Call of Duty” games to Nintendo systems if Microsoft’s proposed $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard goes through. In addition, Microsoft pledged to continue releasing “Call of Duty” on Valve’s Steam PC game platform at...
ComicBook
New BioShock Game Gains Far Cry, Ghost of Tsushima Writer
The next BioShock game from developer Cloud Chamber gained a new writer this week with game developer Liz Albl announcing on social media that she's now working on the game. Albl will be the narrative lead on the game (which many are simply referring to as BioShock 4 at this point since it doesn't currently have a name) and has credits prior to this on titles like Ghost of Tsushima and more than one Far Cry game.
Engadget
Square Enix's 'Forspoken' demo is now available on PlayStation Network
You can now play Square Enix's action RPG Forspoken after several launch delays — as a demo, that is. The developer and publisher has released a demo for the PS5 game on the PlayStation Store at this years Game Awards, where it also announced that Final Fantasy XVI will be available for Sony's current-gen console on June 22nd, 2023.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Reveals Full List of Riot Games Perks, Launch Date
Riot Games and Microsoft finally shared more information today on the Xbox Game Pass partnership that was announced back in the summer. A first for a collaboration of its kind, this deal between the two companies would make it so that Xbox Game Pass subscribers get exclusive perks in Riot's various games, games that aren't even on Xbox consoles (for now). The perks are set to go live on December 12th. Game Pass subscribers can look forward to the following perks:
BBC
Nintendo lands Call of Duty in 10-year Microsoft deal
Microsoft has entered into a 10-year agreement to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo consoles, following its plan to acquire the game's publisher. Microsoft wants to buy Activision Blizzard, which also makes Overwatch and Warcraft, for $68.7bn (£56.5bn). The deal would enable Microsoft to stop Call of Duty from...
game-news24.com
God of War Live Action is Go to Amazon, produced in partnership with several Oscar-nominated organizations
God of War is finally heading to live action, as it was revealed on Dec. 14, 2022, that the Amazon and Sony Pictures Television were green-lighting the project. The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the show will be led by Rafe Judkins and The Expanses Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby slated for write and produce.
IGN
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Leak Reveals Season 2 Important Art Concepts
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 is going strong along with the launch of Warzone 2.0. Season 1 brought players minor UI change in Camos, some World Cup Collab features and other weapon changes. This has made players inquisitive about what could the developers bring to the table for Season 2.
game-news24.com
League Patch 12.23b is a heavy jungler, with unlocked preseason items in order to prevent Riot from running
Riot Games wasn’t beginning to allow for the summer, but instead addressing major issues that plague the league’s current postseason. The patch 12.23b is finally live in the league after a brief teaser earlier this week sift and a few adjustments adrift of the AP. This mid-patch will be the last large set of balance changes hitting the game this year before Patch 13.1 starts at the beginning of next year. If the latest set of hotfixes will be implemented, you’ll have no option to add any fixes.
game-news24.com
The 4 fans spent 1,4 billion hours playing the game in 2022
The Sims 4 is full of Simming (pic: EA). As a result, EA has used the statistics to make 2022 better, The Sims 4, Apex Legends, and FIFA 23 its biggest games. As 2022 finishes, Sony isn’t the only gaming company that is reflecting on the year by unveiling a digital retrospective. EA has also done its annual recap to share its own stats.
game-news24.com
Pokemon Sleak Surfaces Online!
There is a new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leak that has surfaced online presumably shedding light on a future DLC for Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite and Nintendo Switch OLED games. Game Freak and Nintendo haven’t revealed a DLC for the Pokemon, but a lot of players expect that will change in the coming months. Before this happens, a prominent Pokemon leaker, Centro Leaks, has shared a new leak about the DLC.
game-news24.com
Diablo 4 promises four days pre-orders in June with an earlier version of that package
Diablo 4 hell hat no fury like an expensive ultimate edition for a game (pic: Blizzard Entertainment). The cinematic trailer for Diablo 4 officially confirmed the release date. To have access to the beta, there is also one pre-order. Activision Blizzard couldn’t be thrilled to see the launch date of...
ComicBook
Dragon Age: Absolution Review: A Welcome Return to Thedas
It has been eight years since BioWare and EA released Dragon Age: Inquisition and fans of the series have been eager for the next chapter. Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is on the horizon, but fans can return to Thedas, in a fashion, with the new animated series Dragon Age: Absolution as it hits Netflix. The six-episode series proves to be a serviceable stopgap for those fans simply eager for more stories set within Dragon Age's world and may even catch the interest of uninitiated viewers who are fans of similar properties.
game-news24.com
Tesla completes Steam Integration, releases Video Of Gameplay Inside A Car
After a lot of anticipation, Tesla finally integrated the game distribution service Steam into the car software. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, who made lots of headlines since the acquisition of Twitter and Social Media, was trying to make that happen for years. For free, Musk often jokes about...
game-news24.com
A Message from Warcraft: A Message
I am pleased to announce that Chris Metzen has joined the Warcraft Leadership Team as Creative Advisor. Chriss focus starts on World of Warcraft; then his work will begin expanding across this growing franchise. Chris was the initial engineer at Warcraft from the beginning of 1994, and we have the...
game-news24.com
Apple TVs Mythic Quest Is Getting A Spinoff series Full of Single-Shots
Mythic Quest is easily one of the best shows of Apple TV+ right now, even if its third season may be the worst as it is the beginning. However, it doesn’t stop Apple from ordering a companion series that expands on Mythic Quest. As “Mee Mortals”, the series will...
game-news24.com
W3E Creator Championship is announced
After the successful event held in November and Istanbul Blockchain Week, gamers battled with EV.io, the popular Solana shooter, the W3E is back. This time with another Web3 event that will mark the first of them in 2023. Whilst the event itself hasn’t been announced, the Creator Championship is currently...
Comments / 0