ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montville, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
roi-nj.com

The Nell grand opening brings new luxury rentals to Dunellen

Residential leasing launched this month at the Nell, marking a major milestone for Nutley-based Prism Capital Partners’ new luxury apartment and retail community in Dunellen, according to a Thursday announcement. The redevelopment of the former Art Color industrial facility sits adjacent to Dunellen’s downtown, directly across from the Dunellen...
DUNELLEN, NJ
hotelnewsresource.com

JLL Closes Hyatt Regency Jersey City Hotel Sale

JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced that it has closed the sale of Hyatt Regency Jersey City, a 351-key full-service hotel along the Hudson River in Jersey City, New Jersey. JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between affiliates of Veris Residential, Inc. and Hyatt Hotels Corporation. A joint...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Kislak sells 20-unit multifamily portfolio in Newark and East Newark for $3.15M

Woodbridge-based the Kislak Co. said it recently sold a three-building, 20-unit multifamily portfolio in Newark and East Newark for $3,150,000. Kislak marketed the portfolio on an exclusive basis with Vice President Julie Gralla handling the assignment on behalf of the sellers, Jackson Street LLC, FKJ Realty Holdings LLC and 442 John Street LLC. She also procured the purchaser, MFP Realty.
NEWARK, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

These Grocery Items Have Seen the Biggest Price Increases in NJ

Prices continue to rise on many products you may purchase on a weekly basis, but the constant increase at least appears to be slowing down. According to figures released on Tuesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices in the New York metropolitan area, which includes 12 New Jersey counties, rose in November by 0.2%, following a 0.1% increase in October.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

NJ Transit awarded $592K grant from FTA to study transit-oriented development on proposed Hudson-Bergen extension

Can equitable development come to the proposed nine-mile Hudson-Bergen Light Rail? We may soon find out. On Tuesday, New Jersey Transit announced it has been awarded a $592,000 grant from the Federal Transit Administration to study equitable transit-oriented development along the proposed extension into Bergen County. The comprehensive plan will...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Bridge, tunnel toll hikes headline Port Authority’s $8.3B budget

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is so big that its $8.3 billion budget for next year is larger than the entire operating budgets of eight other states. Ok, they’re not gigantic or densely populated states, but its still a significant amount for the agency that controls the metro area’s airports, container ports, bi-state bridges and tunnels and rapid transit system (PATH).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
roi-nj.com

What’s in a name: Marchetto Higgins Stieve becomes MHS Architecture

Marchetto Higgins Stieve Architects, one of the state’s premier architectural firms, specializing in mixed-use developments for more than 40 years, has no plans to change the way it does business. It will just do it under a new name. The firm, building on its substantial accomplishments with an eye...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Habitat for Humanity CEO named Executive of the Year

NEWARK, NJ — Habitat for Humanity of Greater Newark CEO Jeffrey J. Farrell was recently named as one of four Executives of the Year in New Jersey Business Magazine’s annual Awards for Excellence. New Jersey Business Magazine’s yearly Awards for Excellence issue recognizes New Jersey business executives who...
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Famous Brazilian restaurant eyeing second NJ location

WAYNE — First Paramus. Now Wayne. Internationally-renowned Brazilian steakhouse restaurant, Fogo de Chao has applied to the Wayne Township Planning Board to open a location at the Willowbrook Mall. If approved, it would become the second New Jersey location for the restaurant chain. According to NorthJersey.com, the chain filed...
WAYNE, NJ
94.5 PST

Popular NY Italian Bakery Opens Its First NJ Location

A popular Italian bakery based in Staten Island has opened its first location in New Jersey, according to NJ.com. It's called Bruno's Bake Shop and its newest location recently opened on W. Main Street in Freehold. I checked out the bakery menu and it looks fabulous. It includes Italian &...
STATEN ISLAND, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy