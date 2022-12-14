F1 Esports Series champions announced their final event for the 2022 event. Starting on Wednesday, December 14th, the series will broadcast live across YouTube, Twitch and Facebook Gaming, as the series will present five drivers leading the road for the championship. Right now, only 22 points separate Lucas Blakeley of last year’s champion Jarno Opmeer, who sits on 5th place. Wednesday’s event is going to take place on Suzuka map, Thursday’s event will head to Interlagos and the finals on Saturday, December 16th, are going to take place on Yas Marina. Here are the pictures of the organizers explaining what the tournament is all about.

