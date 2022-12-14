FBI offering $10K reward to identify suspect in string of Culver’s robberies

MILWAUKEE — The FBI Milwaukee Division offered a $10,000 reward Wednesday to identify a man accused of robbing multiple Culver’s locations across southern Wisconsin.

He is described as a white man, 6’5″ tall, weighing about 300 pounds, with brown hair and a brown goatee. FBI officials said he remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Officials said the man is connected to a string of robberies and attempted robberies at local businesses between Sept. 26 and Dec. 5 including at Culver’s locations in Lake Mills , Janesville , Mequon and Beloit.

RELATED: Suspect in attempted robbery of Beloit Culver’s wanted in series of similar crimes across part of state

In each incident, police said he drove a red, four-door Jeep Wrangler with no license plate. He allegedly drove up to each restaurant’s drive-thru window and handed a note to a cashier implying he had a weapon and demanding money.

He is also accused of robbing a Janesville Best Buy store.

Anyone with information on the suspect should contact the FBI at 414-276-4684 or call 911.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.