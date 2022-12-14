ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FBI offering $10K reward to identify suspect in string of Culver’s robberies

By Rayos Syndication User
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mTAk0_0jiRC5tB00

MILWAUKEE — The FBI Milwaukee Division offered a $10,000 reward Wednesday to identify a man accused of robbing multiple Culver’s locations across southern Wisconsin.

He is described as a white man, 6’5″ tall, weighing about 300 pounds, with brown hair and a brown goatee. FBI officials said he remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Officials said the man is connected to a string of robberies and attempted robberies at local businesses between Sept. 26 and Dec. 5 including at  Culver’s locations in Lake Mills , Janesville , Mequon and Beloit.

RELATED: Suspect in attempted robbery of Beloit Culver’s wanted in series of similar crimes across part of state

In each incident, police said he drove a red, four-door Jeep Wrangler with no license plate. He allegedly drove up to each restaurant’s drive-thru window and handed a note to a cashier implying he had a weapon and demanding money.

He is also accused of robbing a Janesville Best Buy store.

Anyone with information on the suspect should contact the FBI at 414-276-4684 or call 911.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

House fire in West Allis displaces five, one arrest made

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On Thursday, Dec. 15 around 11:22 p.m. the West Allis Fire Department and the West Allis Police Department were called to a house fire near 58th and Beloit. All residents were able to make it out of the building safely without any injuries. Unfortunately,...
WEST ALLIS, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man arrested in north Madison shooting

MADISON, Wis. — Police have arrested a 51-year-old man who they said shot a 36-year-old man inside an apartment building on Madison’s north side last week. Officers arrested the man Wednesday on tentative charges of attempted first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm. His arrest came five days after he allegedly shot the victim inside the...
MADISON, WI
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Adult Female Shot Tonight In Rockford

At approximately 9:00 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 3000 block of Ellen Avenue in Rockford for reports of a shooting victim. Initial reports are the shooting was a drive by type shooting with the victim being a adult female shot in the arm. She was transported by...
ROCKFORD, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

107th and Good Hope shooting; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 14 near 107th Street and Good Hope Road. It happened around 6 p.m. The victim, a 30-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to the hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MyStateline.com

Belvidere Police investigating package thefts

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Brooke Road United Methodist Church is opening a a free to access computer lab for the community. The grand opening will be this Sunday, December 18th. "We really believe this is going to be a great source for the neighborhood. Cause we've heard from...
BELVIDERE, IL
nbc15.com

MPD: Man arrested following disturbance at West Towne Mall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a disturbance at West Towne Mall. Madison Police Department officers were called to the food court in the mall around 5 p.m. after the suspect and a woman started arguing. According to MPD, the man had bail conditions...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘We ask our officers to abide by the laws’: Chief addresses arrests of Madison police officers

MADISON, Wis. — Three Madison police officers arrested over a two-week time span in November are still on nondisciplinary administrative leave and pending both criminal and internal investigations, Chief Shon Barnes said in an interview on Thursday. RELATED: Three Madison police employees on leave after arrests; one officer charged with battery, domestic abuse Barnes’ words are the first he’s said...
MADISON, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy