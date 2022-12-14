ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse officials give update on Rotary Lights

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – Rotary Lights is in full swing with new lights and a new route. This annual La Crosse tradition sees thousands of visitors each year and has donated over 5 million food items. With snow on the ground, the lights transformed Riverside Park into a winter wonderland. Founder Pat Stephens says volunteers play a big role in...
LA CROSSE, WI
WSAW

State is in crisis mode to prevent further fatal fire deaths

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Fire and Rescue Department is reminding Wisconsin residents to practice fire safety in their homes. At this point in time, the Wisconsin fire service is in crisis mode to prevent any further fire deaths, according to a news release. The prompt follows fatal fires...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WEAU-TV 13

AT&T Foundation grants $10,000 to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The AT&T Foundation is granting $10,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse intended to help youth with limited internet access. According to a media release from AT&T in conjunction with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse, the AT&T Foundation grant is intended to help the Club create a new Academic Center to provide homework help, tutoring, computer access, and digital skills training for youth in need who attend the Erickson Club.
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Wednesday, December 14th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The UW-Eau Claire athletic department reacts to head football coach Wesley Beschorner’s decision to step down from his position. Plus, it’s a top-ten wrestling tilt at McPhee Physical Education Center as #3 UW-La Crosse faces off with #9 UW-Eau Claire.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wpr.org

Wisconsin sees 2 major hospital mergers finalized back to back

Millions of Wisconsin residents will be affected by two separate mergers of nonprofit hospital systems that were finalized earlier this month. Gundersen Health System and Bellin Health completed a merger on Dec. 1. The next day, Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health did the same. Together, the mergers will impact about 8.5 million patients across several states.
WISCONSIN STATE
KROC News

Pedestrian Struck by Pick-up in Winona Crosswalk

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- A pedestrian was brought to a hospital after being struck by a pick-up truck in Winona Wednesday evening. The State Patrol says troopers responded to the intersection of Hwy. 61 and Hwy.14 in Winona’s west end. Troopers learned the pick-up was stopped at a red light on northbound Hwy. 61 before it turned right on the red light and struck a Winona man walking in the crosswalk.
WINONA, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Man accused of OWI 5th offense, operating over 100mph in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is accused of a 5th OWI offense and operating over 100mph in Jackson County. According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 12, 2022 around 11:37 p.m. a deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle suspected of operating over 100mph on State Highway 95 in the Town of Curran.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
trempcountytimes.com

Arcadia Post Office Closed

Arcadia area residents looking to send gifts through the mail this holiday season won’t be able to do so at the United States Post Office in Arcadia. The retail section of the post office had to be closed on Thursday after a crash reportedly hit the building, causing structural issues that make it unsafe for customers. According to a sign on the building, Arcadia residents who use P.O. Boxes will have to go to the Independence Post Office in order to pick up their mail.
ARCADIA, WI
River Falls Journal

Drugs, prison and now a degree

When Adam Gilson was 14, he left his home in Tomah, Wisconsin. He was taken in by a 30-year-old drug dealer. That’s when Gilson started selling drugs, too. “They put an undercover cop in my high school. They did a whole sting operation when I was 16 because of their suspicions,” he said. “It was a yearlong investigation.”
TOMAH, WI
WEAU-TV 13

2 men arrested after vehicle theft, vehicle pursuit in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two men are arrested after a vehicle theft and a vehicle pursuit in Jackson County. According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 8, 2022, around 9:45 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the driveway of a home in the Town of Garfield. Upon further investigation, the vehicle was found to be stolen out of Minn. The two suspects that were with the vehicle fled into the woods before the deputy’s arrival. During the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a neighbor who reported two men were attempting to steal her vehicle. The suspects fled in her vehicle but were intercepted by a deputy. A high-speed vehicle pursuit ensued, which led into Trempealeau County. The vehicle came to a stop on its own in the City of Osseo and the two suspects were taken into custody.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

High-speed chase exceeding 120mph in Buffalo County ends in arrest

ALMA, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is charged with fleeing law enforcement at speeds exceeding 120mph in Buffalo County. 24-year-old Jordan Foreman of Sparta was arrested Monday after leading law enforcement on a pursuit that went 11 and a half miles. According to charges filed Tuesday, a Buffalo Count Sheriff’s...
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy