Explaining La Crosse’s alternate side parking: When and where to park your car
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — According to a City of La Crosse ordinance, when there are three inches of snow or more on the ground, drivers have to be careful about what side of the street they’re parking on. Odd side on the odd days and even side on the even days. It sounds simple, but for some La Crosse residents, alternate...
wizmnews.com
Snowstorm coming, could impact travel Friday morning in La Crosse and well beyond
A lot of the snow from last week’s storm in La Crosse has melted, but there’s new snow on the way. The National Weather Service La Crosse predicts that the city has a good chance of getting 4-6 inches of snow in the next two days, beginning later Thursday evening.
La Crosse officials give update on Rotary Lights
LA CROSSE (WKBT) – Rotary Lights is in full swing with new lights and a new route. This annual La Crosse tradition sees thousands of visitors each year and has donated over 5 million food items. With snow on the ground, the lights transformed Riverside Park into a winter wonderland. Founder Pat Stephens says volunteers play a big role in...
wizmnews.com
Power out in parts of north La Crosse, police ask to avoid travel in those areas
Power outages are reported Tuesday in north La Crosse, near the Xcel substation on Lang Drive. Xcel reports one major outage in that area, affecting more than 2,000 customers. In the immediate La Crosse area, nine separate outages were reported around 5:30 p.m., affecting a total of 5,000 people. There...
WSAW
State is in crisis mode to prevent further fatal fire deaths
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Fire and Rescue Department is reminding Wisconsin residents to practice fire safety in their homes. At this point in time, the Wisconsin fire service is in crisis mode to prevent any further fire deaths, according to a news release. The prompt follows fatal fires...
Update: Power restored to homes, businesses in northern & central areas of La Crosse
UPDATE: Power has been restored for nearly 5,000 customers in the City of La Crosse. According to an Xcel Energy spokesman, the outage was caused by an equipment malfunction at an area substation. LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Power went out for nearly 5,000 customers in the City of La Crosse on Tuesday afternoon. According to Xcel Energy, homes...
Two brothers killed in La Crosse fire late Friday night
According to the La Crosse Fire Department, the victims of a house fire are brothers. Firefighters responded to the Rose Street triplex late Friday night.
WEAU-TV 13
AT&T Foundation grants $10,000 to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The AT&T Foundation is granting $10,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse intended to help youth with limited internet access. According to a media release from AT&T in conjunction with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse, the AT&T Foundation grant is intended to help the Club create a new Academic Center to provide homework help, tutoring, computer access, and digital skills training for youth in need who attend the Erickson Club.
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Wednesday, December 14th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The UW-Eau Claire athletic department reacts to head football coach Wesley Beschorner’s decision to step down from his position. Plus, it’s a top-ten wrestling tilt at McPhee Physical Education Center as #3 UW-La Crosse faces off with #9 UW-Eau Claire.
wpr.org
Wisconsin sees 2 major hospital mergers finalized back to back
Millions of Wisconsin residents will be affected by two separate mergers of nonprofit hospital systems that were finalized earlier this month. Gundersen Health System and Bellin Health completed a merger on Dec. 1. The next day, Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health did the same. Together, the mergers will impact about 8.5 million patients across several states.
“She mattered” Loved ones say death of woman found in Cameron Park was preventable
It has been about a month since La Crosse police discovered the body of a woman in Cameron Park. Her name was Eve Mulac, and her loved ones believe her death could have been prevented.
Pedestrian Struck by Pick-up in Winona Crosswalk
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- A pedestrian was brought to a hospital after being struck by a pick-up truck in Winona Wednesday evening. The State Patrol says troopers responded to the intersection of Hwy. 61 and Hwy.14 in Winona’s west end. Troopers learned the pick-up was stopped at a red light on northbound Hwy. 61 before it turned right on the red light and struck a Winona man walking in the crosswalk.
Man who drove into creek near Richland Center dies, sheriff’s office says
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — A 75-year-old man died early Thursday morning after the Richland County Sheriff’s Office said he drove into a creek west of Richland Center. The sheriff’s office said it got a call about the crash on County Highway Q west of Hyatt Springs Lane just before 2 a.m. A caller said the man, later identified as Werner...
Man dies in northeast Iowa after being pinned by construction vehicle
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — A Minnesota man died Monday while trying to load a construction vehicle onto a flatbed truck in northeast Iowa. According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened just before noon northeast of Lawler at Vanderbilt Avenue and 160 Street. Joseph Gathje, 21 of Lanesboro, was […]
WEAU-TV 13
Man accused of OWI 5th offense, operating over 100mph in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is accused of a 5th OWI offense and operating over 100mph in Jackson County. According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 12, 2022 around 11:37 p.m. a deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle suspected of operating over 100mph on State Highway 95 in the Town of Curran.
LIVE LOOK: I-94 near WIS 121 in Jackson County down to one lane due to semi that left roadway
trempcountytimes.com
Arcadia Post Office Closed
Arcadia area residents looking to send gifts through the mail this holiday season won’t be able to do so at the United States Post Office in Arcadia. The retail section of the post office had to be closed on Thursday after a crash reportedly hit the building, causing structural issues that make it unsafe for customers. According to a sign on the building, Arcadia residents who use P.O. Boxes will have to go to the Independence Post Office in order to pick up their mail.
River Falls Journal
Drugs, prison and now a degree
When Adam Gilson was 14, he left his home in Tomah, Wisconsin. He was taken in by a 30-year-old drug dealer. That’s when Gilson started selling drugs, too. “They put an undercover cop in my high school. They did a whole sting operation when I was 16 because of their suspicions,” he said. “It was a yearlong investigation.”
WEAU-TV 13
2 men arrested after vehicle theft, vehicle pursuit in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two men are arrested after a vehicle theft and a vehicle pursuit in Jackson County. According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 8, 2022, around 9:45 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the driveway of a home in the Town of Garfield. Upon further investigation, the vehicle was found to be stolen out of Minn. The two suspects that were with the vehicle fled into the woods before the deputy’s arrival. During the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a neighbor who reported two men were attempting to steal her vehicle. The suspects fled in her vehicle but were intercepted by a deputy. A high-speed vehicle pursuit ensued, which led into Trempealeau County. The vehicle came to a stop on its own in the City of Osseo and the two suspects were taken into custody.
WEAU-TV 13
High-speed chase exceeding 120mph in Buffalo County ends in arrest
ALMA, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is charged with fleeing law enforcement at speeds exceeding 120mph in Buffalo County. 24-year-old Jordan Foreman of Sparta was arrested Monday after leading law enforcement on a pursuit that went 11 and a half miles. According to charges filed Tuesday, a Buffalo Count Sheriff’s...
