Read full article on original website
Related
MHK man arrested for trying to cash fraudulent check, running from RCPD
MANHATTAN - A Manhattan man was arrested on Friday morning after attempting to cash a fraudulent check. According to the Riley County Police Department, 24-year-old Dale Corbin of Manhattan was at Commerce Bank on Poyntz Avenue around 9:00 am when he attempted to cash a fraudulent check. Employees at the...
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 16
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Castro-Arceo, Alberto; 26; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: Cousin, Sultan...
KVOE
LYON COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Bench warrant announced for attempted robbery suspect, offender registry suspect set for pretrial
A man accused of attempted aggravated robbery had his preliminary hearing delayed Thursday because he allegedly failed to appear at the hearing. A bench warrant was issued for Derek Hill. A new hearing date has not been listed on the state’s online court portal. Hill was charged with one...
Sheriff: Dead goats, calves thrown off Kansas bridge
MORRIS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating individuals allegedly disposing of baby calves and goats off of the Elm Creek Bridge on S 1400 Road just south of Helmick Road, approximately 7 miles southeast of Council Grove, according to a media release from the Morris County Sheriff. The crime...
Two jailed on drug allegations after violent Kan. traffic stop
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects after a violent traffic stop. Just after 9a.m. Dec. 14, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop near 134th and U.S. 75 Highway on a 2007 Kia Amanti for alleged license tag violations, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The passenger...
Saline County man falls for utility scam, out nearly $1,500
A Saline County man who got caught up in a utility phone scam earlier this week is out nearly $1,500. The 49-year-old man reported to the Saline County Sheriff's Office that on Wednesday he received a call from someone claiming to be with Evergy. The recorded call claimed that Evergy was on the way to disconnect service at a property the man owns in Falun as it was 60 days past due, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning.
Emporia gazette.com
Suspect sought after fatal collision on Sixth Avenue
The Emporia Police Department is searching for the suspected driver and registered owner of the vehicle involved in a fatality collision in downtown Emporia Thursday evening. According to Captain Lisa Hayes, 29-year-old Angel Manuel Alvarado, of Emporia is suspected of driving a vehicle that hit and killed a pedestrian at Sixth Avenue and Constitution Street around 7:21 p.m. Alvarado is 4’11” tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Manhattan woman sentenced after killing man in crash
A woman from Manhattan was sentenced Monday, Dec. 12, for killing a man in a car crash in February of this year.
WIBW
One in custody following crash Friday morning near I-470 and S.W. Gage
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was reported to be in custody after a high-speed crash Friday morning in southwest Topeka. The crash was reported around 10 a.m. near Interstate 470 and S.W. Gage Boulevard. Initial reports indicated a vehicle was traveling at speeds of around 100 mph before the...
KVOE
Charges dropped against one suspect in Emporia aggravated robbery case, moving forward against other suspect
Two men accused of being involved in a shooting in southeast Emporia this past summer had preliminary hearings in Lyon County District Court on Wednesday. Only one will continue the court process after those hearings. Keno Hopkins had been charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated battery and burglary after an alleged...
WIBW
Morris Co. officials search for those behind dead calves, goats thrown off bridge
MORRIS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Morris County officials are searching for those responsible for dead calves and goats that have been thrown off a local bridge. The Morris County Sheriff’s Office says on Thursday, Dec. 15, that it needs the public’s help to identify those who are “disposing” of calves and goats off of the Elm Creek Bridge on S. 1400 Rd. - just south of Helmick Rd.
Police respond to shooting in West Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department responded to a shooting in West Topeka, on Wednesday night. TPD’s Watch Commander told 27 News that a gunshot victim was being treated for non-life threatening wounds in the 4300 block of Southwest 15th St. All parties involved in the shooting have been taken in custody or are […]
KC man sentenced for killing girlfriend in front of her kids
KANSAS CITY—A jury convicted Dmarius M. Bozeman in the fatal shooting in February 2021 of Khasheme Strother, who was inside a Kansas City residence on W. Pennway with her three children, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. In September, a Jackson County jury convicted 34-year-old Bozeman of...
ksal.com
Chase and Meth Arrest
A Salina man was tased and taken into custody after leading law enforcement on a high speed chase down Santa Fe Saturday evening around 6:15pm. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an officer on patrol noticed an expired tag on a 2011 Harley Davidson and followed the rider to attempt a stop.
Man who allegedly attacked woman with pool stick in Topeka identified by police
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The suspect accused of an assault at a local business and an attempted carjacking in Topeka on Tuesday has been identified by law enforcement. The Topeka Police Department’s Watch Commander told 27 News that the suspect has been identified as Zunzella McBride, 39. He is currently being held in the Shawnee County […]
KVOE
Morris County deputies asking for public’s help in illegal livestock disposal case
Morris County deputies are dealing with what they say is an illegal method of livestock disposal, and they are asking for the public’s help in finding those responsible. Deputies say there are individuals disposing of baby calves and goats by dumping them off the Elm Creek Bridge on South 1400 Road near Helmick Road, or about 10 miles west-southwest of Council Grove.
Friday morning crash injures 3 in western Riley Co.
RILEY COUNTY - Around 6:15 am on Friday, December 9th, officers with the Riley County Police Department responded to the report of a two vehicle collision near the intersection of Welsh and Calvary Roads. Officers located a 2016 Dodge Journey driven by 41-year-old Jessie Web of Clay Center, which had...
Multiple requested charges sought for Geneseo woman whose car struck tree
A Geneseo woman was arrested after the vehicle she was driving left the roadway and struck a tree in west-central Salina Friday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that Abagale Hill, 35, of Geneseo, was eastbound on Franklin Street in a 2008 Buick Lucerne when the car went off the roadway and into the yard of 841 Plaza Drive, where it struck a tree. The accident occurred at approximately 4:35 p.m. Friday.
Record number of children participate in Shop with a Cop
Junction City police are reporting their biggest turnout ever for Shop with a Cop, the program that provides needy children with a breakfast and Christmas gifts. There were 73 kids that participated in the event last Saturday. Representatives from eight different law enforcement agencies participated. They included the Junction City...
Little Apple Post
Manhattan, KS
8K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.https://littleapplepost.com/
Comments / 0