A Saline County man who got caught up in a utility phone scam earlier this week is out nearly $1,500. The 49-year-old man reported to the Saline County Sheriff's Office that on Wednesday he received a call from someone claiming to be with Evergy. The recorded call claimed that Evergy was on the way to disconnect service at a property the man owns in Falun as it was 60 days past due, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning.

SALINE COUNTY, KS ・ 8 HOURS AGO