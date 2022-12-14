ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 16

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Castro-Arceo, Alberto; 26; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: Cousin, Sultan...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Sheriff: Dead goats, calves thrown off Kansas bridge

MORRIS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating individuals allegedly disposing of baby calves and goats off of the Elm Creek Bridge on S 1400 Road just south of Helmick Road, approximately 7 miles southeast of Council Grove, according to a media release from the Morris County Sheriff. The crime...
COUNCIL GROVE, KS
Salina Post

Saline County man falls for utility scam, out nearly $1,500

A Saline County man who got caught up in a utility phone scam earlier this week is out nearly $1,500. The 49-year-old man reported to the Saline County Sheriff's Office that on Wednesday he received a call from someone claiming to be with Evergy. The recorded call claimed that Evergy was on the way to disconnect service at a property the man owns in Falun as it was 60 days past due, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Suspect sought after fatal collision on Sixth Avenue

The Emporia Police Department is searching for the suspected driver and registered owner of the vehicle involved in a fatality collision in downtown Emporia Thursday evening. According to Captain Lisa Hayes, 29-year-old Angel Manuel Alvarado, of Emporia is suspected of driving a vehicle that hit and killed a pedestrian at Sixth Avenue and Constitution Street around 7:21 p.m. Alvarado is 4’11” tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

One in custody following crash Friday morning near I-470 and S.W. Gage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was reported to be in custody after a high-speed crash Friday morning in southwest Topeka. The crash was reported around 10 a.m. near Interstate 470 and S.W. Gage Boulevard. Initial reports indicated a vehicle was traveling at speeds of around 100 mph before the...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Morris Co. officials search for those behind dead calves, goats thrown off bridge

MORRIS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Morris County officials are searching for those responsible for dead calves and goats that have been thrown off a local bridge. The Morris County Sheriff’s Office says on Thursday, Dec. 15, that it needs the public’s help to identify those who are “disposing” of calves and goats off of the Elm Creek Bridge on S. 1400 Rd. - just south of Helmick Rd.
MORRIS COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Police respond to shooting in West Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department responded to a shooting in West Topeka, on Wednesday night. TPD’s Watch Commander told 27 News that a gunshot victim was being treated for non-life threatening wounds in the 4300 block of Southwest 15th St. All parties involved in the shooting have been taken in custody or are […]
TOPEKA, KS
ksal.com

Chase and Meth Arrest

A Salina man was tased and taken into custody after leading law enforcement on a high speed chase down Santa Fe Saturday evening around 6:15pm. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an officer on patrol noticed an expired tag on a 2011 Harley Davidson and followed the rider to attempt a stop.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Multiple requested charges sought for Geneseo woman whose car struck tree

A Geneseo woman was arrested after the vehicle she was driving left the roadway and struck a tree in west-central Salina Friday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that Abagale Hill, 35, of Geneseo, was eastbound on Franklin Street in a 2008 Buick Lucerne when the car went off the roadway and into the yard of 841 Plaza Drive, where it struck a tree. The accident occurred at approximately 4:35 p.m. Friday.
SALINA, KS
JC Post

Record number of children participate in Shop with a Cop

Junction City police are reporting their biggest turnout ever for Shop with a Cop, the program that provides needy children with a breakfast and Christmas gifts. There were 73 kids that participated in the event last Saturday. Representatives from eight different law enforcement agencies participated. They included the Junction City...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
8K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy