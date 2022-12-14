Read full article on original website
roi-nj.com
Zimmermann reappointed chair of the N.J. Council of County Colleges
Mary Zimmermann, a member of the board of trustees of Union College of Union County and chairwoman of the college’s board of governors, has been reelected chair of New Jersey Council of County Colleges, according to a Thursday announcement. The NJCCC provides statewide leadership and support of New Jersey’s...
njurbannews.com
Murphy announces appointments to task force on public school staff shortages
Gov. Phil Murphy announced the appointment of 23 members to the Task Force on Public School Staff Shortages in New Jersey. The task force, established by Executive Order No. 309, will provide recommendations to address the challenges facing New Jersey’s educational workforce and develop short and long-term recommendations to increase the quantity of K-12 school staff – including teachers and support staff – in the state.
roi-nj.com
Governor’s STEM Scholars to train students in online intelligence gathering, analysis
The Governor’s STEM Scholars, a program of the Research & Development Council of New Jersey, and the Network Contagion Research Institute are launching the Governor’s STEM Scholars Cyber Forensics Laboratory, a first-of-its-kind initiative to train New Jersey high school students in the emerging field of cyber-social threat identification and forecasting.
This New Jersey university is laying off 30 professors, eliminating 37% of academic programs
Cash-strapped New Jersey City University is taking a sharpened axe to its list of academic programs and roster of professors, The Jersey Journal has learned. In an effort to cut more than $12 million in expenses to balance its 2022-23 operating budget, university officials announced they’re eliminating 37% of its 171 academic programs and laying off 30 tenured professors. The division of academic affairs will eliminate 48 undergraduate programs, 24 minors, 28 graduate programs, 10 certificate programs and one doctoral program.
roi-nj.com
Seton Hall University Alum gifts $1.25M toward international programs and new practice facility
With a $1 million gift to Seton Hall University’s Office of International Programs and an additional $250,000 to help fund the upcoming construction of a student recreation center and athletics practice facility, Bruce Tomason will help the University realize its goals of increasing access for students to study abroad and will help the University complete the next step in its 10-year master plan to enhance facilities for all students and athletics programs.
roi-nj.com
Application portal for $10M in grants from DCA to increase shared services now open
Applications are now being accepted by the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs Division of Local Government Services for the distribution of $10 million in available funding through the Local Efficiency Achievement Program, it was announced this week. LEAP provides financial assistance to local government entities such as counties, municipalities,...
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy signs legislation addressing teacher shortage by eliminating the edTPA requirement
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Friday signed S896 w/GR into law, which prohibits the State Board of Education from requiring the completion of the Educative Teacher Performance Assessment (“edTPA”) as a condition of eligibility for a certificate of eligibility with advanced standing (“CEAS”) or certificate of eligibility (“CE”).
Thirty Professors Will Lose Their Jobs From NJ University Amid Cuts
New Jersey City University is laying off 30 tenured professors and 19 other faculty jobs as well as cutting 37 percent of its academic programs to help balance its budget, the university announced on Thursday, Dec. 15.The division of academic affairs will eliminate 48 undergraduate programs, 24 min…
Let advanced practice nurses prescribe without a doctor’s oversight?
NJ legislation would cement a change that began with pandemic. Some doctors are strongly opposed. At the top of their field, advanced practice nurses in New Jersey are one step closer to full authority in all patient-care decisions, something supporters said is needed to expand the state’s health care system, especially in underserved communities. But opponents warn that it could put patients at risk.
roi-nj.com
Horizon renews support for N.J. Pride Chamber
Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey has renewed its support of the greater LGBTQ+ community with a $10,000 bronze partnership level sponsorship of the New Jersey Pride Chamber of Commerce. Horizon officials said their support is part of a longstanding commitment toward improving the health of the community,...
wrnjradio.com
Murphy administration highlights public health preparedness for winter months
NEW JERSEY – With multiple respiratory viruses currently circulating throughout the state, the Murphy Administration continues to monitor the situation and support New Jersey’s public health system as the winter months approach. Residents are encouraged to take the necessary precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones healthy...
roi-nj.com
Numbers game: Jobs are up, unemployment is down – and N.J. ranks ahead of other Northeast states
State officials were quick to tout the latest release of job numbers in New Jersey Thursday, as they showed employment is up in the state (11,700 jobs were added in November) and the state’s unemployment level remains lower than the national average (3.4% compared to 3.7%). How the state...
For the first time, N.J. schools must report how often they lock kids in ‘quiet rooms,’ new rules say
New Jersey schools must disclose how many times a year they restrain students or lock them in seclusion spaces, known as “quiet rooms,” under new state rules that will give parents and educators their first-ever look at how widespread the controversial practices are in the state. The state...
essexnewsdaily.com
Habitat for Humanity CEO named Executive of the Year
NEWARK, NJ — Habitat for Humanity of Greater Newark CEO Jeffrey J. Farrell was recently named as one of four Executives of the Year in New Jersey Business Magazine’s annual Awards for Excellence. New Jersey Business Magazine’s yearly Awards for Excellence issue recognizes New Jersey business executives who...
ABA Journal
Law school is investigated for Judge Judy's female-only scholarship program
The Judge Judy Sheindlin Honors Scholars Program is primarily open to women with financial need and the right credentials. Photo courtesy of CBS Television Distribution. New York Law School is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights for a scholarship program for women funded by Judge Judy Sheindlin, according to a report by Law.com.
JCMC hosts Excellence Awards; Lee & Associates brokers third lease in North Jersey | Business Notes
JC Medical Center hosts 21st Nurse Excellence Awards. Jersey City Medical Center (JCMC) recently held a dual celebration for its fourth Magnet re-designation and to recognize staff as part of the 21st Annual Nurse Excellence Awards. The American Nurses Credentialing Center’s (ANCC) Magnet Recognition Program distinguishes health care organizations that...
roi-nj.com
Wheeler named VP, director of government affairs for NJBankers
Brittany Wheeler has been named vice president and director of government affairs by the New Jersey Bankers Association, the group announced Wednesday. For the past decade, Wheeler has succeeded in statewide leadership roles within political and governmental organizations in New Jersey — working extensively with Jack Ciattarelli and others.
Two N.J. hospitals would unite in state’s latest merger plan
Cooper University Health Care in Camden plans to acquire Cape Regional Health System next year under a deal announced Wednesday that will bolster medical services in the most southern part of New Jersey. This is the second major announcement Cooper has made in the three months. The Camden healthcare provider...
New Jersey Globe
Most school referendum votes pass, but Dover, Little Falls, Saddle Brook reject spending plans
New Jersey has four separate election days each year set aside for local school boards to seek voter approval of school construction proposals. The state will fund at least 40% of eligible costs through annual debt service aid under the Educational Facilities and Construction Financing Act of 2000. In Wall,...
This part of New Jersey remains ultra-competitive for rentals
So, where are the hottest rental markets in the country? According to RentCafe, two of the most competitive are in New Jersey, which will come as no surprise to anyone who’s tried to find an apartment recently. RentCafe.com analyzed the 135 largest markets in the U.S. where data was...
