NEW YORK -- There is a new plan to build more housing in Manhattan.It would preserve and create 37,000 more units in Chelsea, Hudson Yards, and Hell's Kitchen.READ MORE: Mayor Eric Adams unveils ambitious plan to build 500,000 affordable homes in the next decadeCommunity leaders say the plan is needed because the city is not meeting the demand from a growing population."That mismatch has resulted in market rate rents in Manhattan that are now over $5,000 a month. We are pricing out, not just low-income New Yorkers, but middle class New Yorkers," Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine said.The plan also calls for rezonings.Nearly 15,000 units in the new plan will be considered affordable housing.The community board says its proposal has the support of City Council members in the area.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO