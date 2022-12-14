Read full article on original website
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Another Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenBrooklyn, NY
New York Mets Aggressively Trying To Trade Former All-StarOnlyHomers
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
fox5ny.com
You’ll be paying more to cross into New York next year
NEW YORK - Paying more to cross into New York City. Toll hikes at Port Authority of New York and New Jersey crossings have been approved for next year as part of its 2023 budget, basing the decision on inflation. Here are the increases. E-ZPass tolls during off-peak hours will...
Fire department activity near Penn Station tracks causes potential delays for NJ Transit, Amtrak
Service in and out of Penn Station is subject to up to 45-minute delays. There is fire department activity in one of the Hudson River Tunnels.
Possible NYC Ferry expansion, including Staten Island-Brooklyn connection, on hold
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New Yorkers hoping to see the city’s fast ferry system expanded with additional routes will have to wait a few years before officials even start considering the possibility. In August 2021, Staten Island finally joined the NYC Ferry system with the launch of its St....
Progressive NYC pols push to eliminate bus fares amid MTA money woes
You’ve got a ticket to ride — and they don’t care. A pair of Queens’ progressives want to make all city buses free — adding hundreds of millions of dollars to the MTA’s beleaguered budget needs, which they insist the state can fill with higher taxes. The proposal by State Sen. Mike Gianaris and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani would make riding the bus free-of-charge one borough at a time beginning next year, according to Streetsblog, requiring an extra $638 million per year by 2026 on top of the multi-billion dollar deficits already anticipated by MTA bean counters. “Their proposal is upside down. They should...
MTA to debut new Customer Service Centers at several subway stations in 2023
The MTA announced on Wednesday that the agency, along with the Transport Workers Union (TWU) Local 100, will be unveiling several customer service centers at various stations next year.
Guerilla activists fight NYC drivers who hide license plates to evade tolls and tickets
Brooklyn attorney Adam White was arrested in November for allegedly removing a piece of tape used to cover part of a car's license plate. Mayor Eric Adams vowed to crack down on the “ghost cars,” but street safety proponents are still finding them. [ more › ]
Opinion: OMNY Does Not Save Us Money, MTA
Schooling the Metropolitan Transit Authority on basic math. 72nd Street Subway Station between Broadway and Amsterdam /Photo byTammy Remington. The exciting announcements about how the new OMNY contactless payment system on subways and buses in New York City saves us money began last winter and there has been no let-up since. It may sound like good news, but We The Riders of the buses and subways of New York City are not dummies.
NYC reveals preliminary plan to fix crumbling section of BQE in Brooklyn
While design concepts include innovative pedestrian and bicycle upgrades, some Brooklyn residents don't support the project right now.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
The MTA is finally doing something about those pee-drenched elevators
A trip on an NYC subway elevator can be like a punch in the nose: the sickly stinging scent of urine burns your nostrils before you can turn around and escape through the doors. We’ve all been there. The subway can be one of the smelliest places in the...
Worker killed by digger at Bronx construction site
An unidentified construction worker was killed by a digger at a job site in the Bronx on Thursday, according to police. The worker was struck at a construction site on Carter Avenue near East 176th Street in Mount Hope around 11:30 a.m.
6 NYPD officers hurt in Brooklyn, Bronx car crashes: police
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Six NYPD officers were hospitalized after a pair of car crashes in Brooklyn and the Bronx early Friday, as rain blanketed New York City. The first smash-up came just after 1 a.m., when two police cars en route to a reported burglary on Driggs Avenue in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn […]
brickunderground.com
From Midtown West to the Lower East Side: I left a pricey shared rental to buy a luxury waterfront condo
Tired of splitting $4,000 a month for a shared one-bedroom rental in Midtown West, Emporia Meng decides to invest in her own apartment in a Downtown neighborhood close to friends. Besides landing a dream home, she discovers a new career path. Here's her story. I was born in Malaysia and...
MTA Inspector General report reveals new details in Brooklyn subway shooting
The report found that surveillance cameras in the subway station had been broken for four days before the attack.
Reimagining Richmond Terrace: Residents tell NYC they want supermarkets and small businesses
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The development along Richmond Terrace, from St. George to Mariners Harbor, doesn’t reflect the wants or needs of the community, residents told the Advance/SILive.com. Current zoning regulations are preventing “wanted development,” like supermarkets and small businesses, from being built and are allowing multiple storage...
NBC New York
Can Empty Manhattan Office Buildings Be Turned Into Apartments?
Three years of a pandemic has heavily impacted New York City, and in many aspects, the city is still not fully back to normal. Crowds have returned, particularly at holiday hot spots, but some office buildings remain sitting empty. But now there's a plan to fill those empty spots — not with offices, but with living spaces.
Plans for reimagined Brooklyn-Queens Expressway unveiled by Mayor Adams
NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday unveiled a new vision for a reimagined Brooklyn-Queens Expressway.Preliminary design concepts for BQE Central offers a modernized structure with public space and safety upgrades for pedestrians, drivers, and cyclists.The design for the city-owned section of the BQE, from Atlantic Avenue to Sands Street, was presented Tuesday night at a public meeting.Additional public workshops will be held in February.An environmental review process on the plan is expected to begin in the spring.
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millions
Lawmakers are thinking about it. Different plans and proposals are talked about for the betterment of NY residents. This is because the rate of inflation is extremely high, and so many people have no cash to buy food and afford shelter.
New plan would create 37,000 more housing units in Manhattan
NEW YORK -- There is a new plan to build more housing in Manhattan.It would preserve and create 37,000 more units in Chelsea, Hudson Yards, and Hell's Kitchen.READ MORE: Mayor Eric Adams unveils ambitious plan to build 500,000 affordable homes in the next decadeCommunity leaders say the plan is needed because the city is not meeting the demand from a growing population."That mismatch has resulted in market rate rents in Manhattan that are now over $5,000 a month. We are pricing out, not just low-income New Yorkers, but middle class New Yorkers," Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine said.The plan also calls for rezonings.Nearly 15,000 units in the new plan will be considered affordable housing.The community board says its proposal has the support of City Council members in the area.
They’ll be watching: MTA wants bus-mounted cameras to ticket NYC drivers for more than just using bus lanes
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Soon, the bus-mounted cameras on the S79 will begin issuing violations to drivers abusing the borough’s bus lanes, but members of MTA leadership said they believe the cameras are capable of doing even more to speed up service. Some of the MTA’s top officials recently...
Housing Works To Open New York's First Cannabis Store on December 29
A Gap shop once located in a Manhattan retail property at Broadway and 8th Street has been vacant since the summer of 2020, and now is reopening. Cannabis is legal in New York.Photo bySusan S. From Flickr.
