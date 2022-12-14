ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox5ny.com

You’ll be paying more to cross into New York next year

NEW YORK - Paying more to cross into New York City. Toll hikes at Port Authority of New York and New Jersey crossings have been approved for next year as part of its 2023 budget, basing the decision on inflation. Here are the increases. E-ZPass tolls during off-peak hours will...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Progressive NYC pols push to eliminate bus fares amid MTA money woes

You’ve got a ticket to ride — and they don’t care. A pair of Queens’ progressives want to make all city buses free — adding hundreds of millions of dollars to the MTA’s beleaguered budget needs, which they insist the state can fill with higher taxes. The proposal by State Sen. Mike Gianaris and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani would make riding the bus free-of-charge one borough at a time beginning next year, according to Streetsblog, requiring an extra $638 million per year by 2026 on top of the multi-billion dollar deficits already anticipated by MTA bean counters. “Their proposal is upside down. They should...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Remington Write

Opinion: OMNY Does Not Save Us Money, MTA

Schooling the Metropolitan Transit Authority on basic math. 72nd Street Subway Station between Broadway and Amsterdam /Photo byTammy Remington. The exciting announcements about how the new OMNY contactless payment system on subways and buses in New York City saves us money began last winter and there has been no let-up since. It may sound like good news, but We The Riders of the buses and subways of New York City are not dummies.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

6 NYPD officers hurt in Brooklyn, Bronx car crashes: police

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Six NYPD officers were hospitalized after a pair of car crashes in Brooklyn and the Bronx early Friday, as rain blanketed New York City. The first smash-up came just after 1 a.m., when two police cars en route to a reported burglary on Driggs Avenue in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn […]
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Reimagining Richmond Terrace: Residents tell NYC they want supermarkets and small businesses

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The development along Richmond Terrace, from St. George to Mariners Harbor, doesn’t reflect the wants or needs of the community, residents told the Advance/SILive.com. Current zoning regulations are preventing “wanted development,” like supermarkets and small businesses, from being built and are allowing multiple storage...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Can Empty Manhattan Office Buildings Be Turned Into Apartments?

Three years of a pandemic has heavily impacted New York City, and in many aspects, the city is still not fully back to normal. Crowds have returned, particularly at holiday hot spots, but some office buildings remain sitting empty. But now there's a plan to fill those empty spots — not with offices, but with living spaces.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Plans for reimagined Brooklyn-Queens Expressway unveiled by Mayor Adams

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday unveiled a new vision for a reimagined Brooklyn-Queens Expressway.Preliminary design concepts for BQE Central offers a modernized structure with public space and safety upgrades for pedestrians, drivers, and cyclists.The design for the city-owned section of the BQE, from Atlantic Avenue to Sands Street, was presented Tuesday night at a public meeting.Additional public workshops will be held in February.An environmental review process on the plan is expected to begin in the spring. 
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

New plan would create 37,000 more housing units in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- There is a new plan to build more housing in Manhattan.It would preserve and create 37,000 more units in Chelsea, Hudson Yards, and Hell's Kitchen.READ MORE: Mayor Eric Adams unveils ambitious plan to build 500,000 affordable homes in the next decadeCommunity leaders say the plan is needed because the city is not meeting the demand from a growing population."That mismatch has resulted in market rate rents in Manhattan that are now over $5,000 a month. We are pricing out, not just low-income New Yorkers, but middle class New Yorkers," Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine said.The plan also calls for rezonings.Nearly 15,000 units in the new plan will be considered affordable housing.The community board says its proposal has the support of City Council members in the area.
MANHATTAN, NY
