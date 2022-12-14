The Texas Workforce Commission released the November jobs report on Friday showing another strong month for employers. For the month, Texas added a total of 33,600 jobs, bringing the total number employed across the state to 13,672,900. The numbers come one year after Texas first hit an all-time high for total jobs. The Texas has economy added 657,600 positions since January. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at 4.0 percent in November.

TEXAS STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO