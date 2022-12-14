ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

newsradioklbj.com

Austin’s Unemployment Rate Unchanged from October

The Texas Workforce Commission released the November jobs report on Friday showing another strong month for employers. For the month, Texas added a total of 33,600 jobs, bringing the total number employed across the state to 13,672,900. The numbers come one year after Texas first hit an all-time high for total jobs. The Texas has economy added 657,600 positions since January. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at 4.0 percent in November.
TEXAS STATE
newsradioklbj.com

‘Finding Home ATX’ Nearing Fundraising Goal for Homeless Housing

As Austin continues to grapple with a growing homeless population, efforts are still ongoing to raise hundreds of millions of dollars to put a roof over the heads of thousands of people. On Wednesday, Homeless Strategy Officer Dianna Gray updated the Public Safety Committee on the “Finding Home ATX” effort....
AUSTIN, TX
newsradioklbj.com

APD Launches Christmas-New Year’s ‘No Refusal’ Period

Once again, the Austin Police Department is putting a concerted focus on drunk driving with both Christmas and New Year’s celebrations right around the corner. APD launched its latest initiative on December 15. It will remain in effect each night through January 1. “This initiative is an effort to...
AUSTIN, TX
newsradioklbj.com

Task Force Nabs Man Wanted in South Austin Murder

An arrest has been made in connection to a murder in far South Austin early last week. The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Peter Lucio on December 14, 2022. He is charged with the murder of Michael Seibert. According to the Austin Police Department, Siebert was found shot in...
AUSTIN, TX
newsradioklbj.com

APD Investigates ‘Jugging’ Robbery at Southeast Austin Gas Station

Reports of bank jugging have climbed in recent years. It’s a type of robbery in which someone is followed after leaving from a financial institution, then robbed of the money the withdrew once they travel to a different location. On Saturday, December 12, 2022, the Austin Police Department responded...
AUSTIN, TX

