Massachusetts State

WSBS

Is it the Storm That Wasn’t for Some Berkshire County Residents?

As I write this, it's 4:37 am on Friday, December 16. I recently drove from my home in Pittsfield to WSBS Radio in Great Barrington to cover today's big snowstorm event. While there are cancellations that came in last night that I will be passing along on air this morning and updating on our site here, I must say this morning's commute was part of a regular everyday routine for me with nothing out of the ordinary.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
iheart.com

No Snow- But Plenty Of Wind And Rain Headed Our Way

It looks like we are going to miss a lot of the snow. But the National Weather Service says we aren't out of the woods with the latest storm to hit the region. Parts of Western Massachusetts and Connecticut are predicted to measure about a half-foot of snow from Thursday to Saturday.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NECN

Massachusetts Power Outages: Winter Storm Leaves Thousands Without Electricity

Thousands of Massachusetts residents are without power on Friday as a winter storm continues to blast the region. As of 8 p.m., just under 2,500 customers were without power, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. The majority of the outages are in western Massachusetts, though the Worcester area and some parts of Greater Boston and the Cape are also experiencing issues.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Bitter Cold Wednesday Ahead of Incoming Snow, Rain and Wind

Bitter winds from the north have blown into town. This batch of very cold air was transported down from Maine and New Brunswick by none other than the Sunday storm that dropped 1 to 4 inches across the area. Yes, it’s back for a cameo, but we’ll still manage to...
WORCESTER, MA
wwnytv.com

Thursday: we get snow, but how much & when?

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Our several days of calm weather are over, and we’re going to get snow. When I say “we,” I mean all of northern New York - but the amounts and timings will vary. It’s possible - not likely, but possible - you might escape with just a few inches of snow. More likely, you’ll be dealing with shovels full of heavy, wet white stuff.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
Bring Me The News

Huge 3-day snow totals from around Minnesota

It was a monster storm in Duluth and the North Shore, while pretty much everywhere in the northern half of Minnesota was walloped with double-digit snow totals over the past three days. By Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Duluth had measured 24.2 inches of fresh snow since Tuesday....
MINNESOTA STATE
