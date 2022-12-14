CCRPI: Six Bulloch schools perform above state average in content mastery; County-wide graduation rate higher than state average

Read full article on original website
Georgia DOE Identifies Two Bulloch Schools in Need of Support, School Attendance Impacts Student Achievement
The Georgia Department of Education Monday released the 2022 College and Career Ready Performance Index (Index) reports and its 2022-2023 lists of schools who are identified for comprehensive and targeted support and improvement, which includes two Bulloch County schools. The Index is based on students’ mastery of academic skills that...
Georgia Southern education major Zachary “Zach” Barrow has surprise graduation at WJMS
On Tuesday, December 13, at 10am, Georgia Southern University senior education major Zachary Barrow was treated to a surprise graduation ceremony at William James Middle School. Barrow voluntarily chose to miss his own graduation from Georgia Southern, as he considers his class and students the top priority at this time.
Bulloch students matched or outperformed their district peers in 13 of 20 tested subjects on Spring 2022 GMAS
This fall the Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE) released the 2022 College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) reports and its 2022-2023 lists of schools who are identified for comprehensive and targeted support and improvement, which is based on students’ mastery of academic skills that are tested by the Georgia Milestones Assessment System (GMAS) and high school graduation rates.
BCS notes importance of regular school attendance following report
This fall, the Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE) released the 2022 College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) reports and its 2022-2023 lists of schools who are identified for comprehensive and targeted support and improvement, which is based on students’ mastery of academic skills that are tested by the Georgia Milestones Assessment System and high school graduation rates.
GSU breaks tradition with duo performance at grad ceremony
Georgia Southern University (GSU) broke tradition at this year’s commencement ceremony by having two students sing the national anthem. Generally the university only hosts one singer for the national anthem, however, faculty members in charge decided to honor a decade-long friendship instead. “It’s incredibly rewarding to know that we...
Georgia taxpayers to pay $1M for workforce training at new cosmetics plant
(The Center Square) — Georgia taxpayers are on the hook to cover more than $1 million in workforce training for a global beauty company opening a Savannah-area facility. On Wednesday, state officials confirmed KISS USA, a global beauty company, will spend $121 million on a Bryan County facility. Company officials said they plan to create more than 395 new jobs at the facility at The Cubes at Interstate Centre II. ...
Our state is top producer of this holiday staple
Producing 3.25 million pounds of fruit cake gives you the right to call yourself the Fruitcake Capital of the World. That’s how much of the fruit-and-nut studded treat is produced annually by the Claxton Bakery in Claxton, Georgia. The company was founded by an Italian immigrant, Savino Tos, in...
Aspiring Lawyer Becomes Georgia Southern Graduate at 17
Adriana Proctor not only has big dreams, but has already put in work toward achieving them as she prepares to graduate at 17 years old with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and criminology from Georgia Southern University’s College of Behavioral and Social Sciences. Proctor started college through...
2,100 degrees conferred during Georgia Southern’s 2022 Fall Commencement ceremonies
This week, approximately 2,100 undergraduate and graduate students from Georgia Southern University’s Statesboro, Armstrong and Liberty campuses received associate, baccalaureate, master’s, specialist and doctoral degrees in two Fall 2022 Commencement ceremonies. Georgia Southern President Kyle Marrero welcomed the graduates and their guests to the ceremonies. The respective ceremonies...
GSU examines the manufacturing industry’s pandemic recovery
A new research study from Georgia Southern University (GSU) suggests the manufacturing industry is starting to rebound from the pandemic. “Our report illustrates that the manufacturing industry is one of the most important sectors in the coastal region’s economy,” said assistant director of GSU’s Center for Business Analytics and Economic Research (CBAER), Ben McKay. (CBAER is part of the Georgia Southern Business Innovation Group.)
Global Beauty Company KISS USA to Create 395 New Jobs in Bryan County
Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 announced that KISS USA, a global beauty company, will create more than 395 new jobs and invest $121 million in a facility in Bryan County. “Georgia’s efficient and reliable ports, infrastructure, and workforce continue to draw global...
Container demand eases at the Port of Savannah
The Port of Savannah saw a dip in demand throughout the month of November. “While we are planning for a moderation in the container trade, we expect volumes to remain strong, though shy of the historic highs of the past year,” said Georgia Port Authority (GPA) chairman Joel Wooten.
Brooklet City Council votes unanimously to raise pay |Chief Roberts Retiring Dec. 30th
Brooklet City Council met for their regular monthly meeting on Thursday night, December 15, 2022. The agenda item that drew out over 20 residents was an executive session regarding funding the Brooklet Police Department. In a story this week Grice Connect reported on how the police department had lost all...
American Ranch Horse Association put on their last horse show this season
Throughout this year, the American Ranch Horse Association Georgia chapter, presented many horse shows for the local community and surrounding areas. This past Friday, Dec. 9- Sunday, Dec. 11, was their last horse show of the 2022 year. Billy Springer, Bulloch County Agricultural Complex manager, explains the reasoning of the show. “They simulate aspects of ranch work, and it’s judged.”
Derrick Canteen announces intent to transfer from Georgia Southern
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern Eagles had weathered transfer season without losing any of their players until Tuesday morning. That abruptly changed when cornerback Derrick Canteen announced his intention to enter his name into the transfer portal. “I truly see Statesboro as an extended home for my family and me, and I will […]
John Caesar, Grice Connect freelancer, on the College Experience
John Terry Caesar is a Georgia Southern senior graduating next week. Originally from Newnan, he writes here about his experience coming to Statesboro to attend college on his own. He also shares about his experience freelancing with Grice Connect. For people like me, college was my first adventure into the...
City council approves LOST offer to send county commissioner
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah City Council approved a Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) offer Thursday afternoon. The offer will be sent to the Chatham County Commission for consideration, the city said. “Do the just thing. Do the fair thing,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said during the council meeting on Thursday. “Do the right thing […]
Statesboro-Bulloch Community leaders come together to plan for growth
The arrival of Hyundai and the large suppliers that will locate in our community to support them is creating unprecedented growth opportunities for the citizens of Statesboro and Bulloch County. It is critical that all the agencies who have a role in this come together in working toward shared goals to manage this growth.
More economic development coming to Bryan County
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — A major economic announcement came from the state Wednesday for Bryan County. A global beauty company called KISS USA says it's going to invest $ 121 million in a new facility in Black Creek. And that investment means lots of new jobs. KISS was founded...
OTC Foundation adds new expertise to board
The Ogeechee Technical College Foundation is welcoming four new members to its board of trustees. “Adding four new members with strong local ties will continue to improve the ability of our Foundation to serve OTC’s mission of training tomorrow’s workforce,” said Michelle Davis, vice president for College Advancement.
