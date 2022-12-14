Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rob Gronkowski Gives a Tampa, FL Veteran a Modified Truck with 'Recycled Rides' Program for USAA's 100-Year AnniversaryZack LoveTampa, FL
Cold-Stunned Sea Turtles Come to Tampa Bay to Warm UpModern GlobeClearwater, FL
Top 5 Family-Friendly Holiday Activities in the Tampa Bay AreaUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Tampa police arrest 15-year-old after posting photos of themselves with gun in Gibbs High School bathroomEdy ZooTampa, FL
Evaluating the Proposals for the St. Pete Historic Gas Plant DistrictModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
Taylor Swift says it 'really pisses me off' that her fans 'feel like they went through several bear attacks' trying to get Eras Tour tickets from Ticketmaster
On Thursday, Ticketmaster announced that the general sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour would be canceled after they oversold presale tickets.
Meet a Taylor Swift fan who regrets paying $5,500 for resale tickets: 'I'm embarrassed I did it, I regret it, and I kind of just wish I had a nosebleed ticket'
Paige, a Swiftie for 15 years, was excited to see Taylor Swift live for the first time. Now she feels like it's a "dirty ticket."
EW.com
Justice is Swifty: Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster over Eras tour tix debacle
More than two dozen Taylor Swift fans across 13 states are suing Ticketmaster for the way it mishandled ticket sales for her upcoming Eras Tour,. According to documents obtained by Deadline, the lawsuit was submitted Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court. Live Nation Entertainment, Ticketmaster's California-based parent company, was accused by 26 plaintiffs of violating the state's Cartwright Act and Unfair Competition Law. The plaintiffs accuse Live Nation of fraud, price fixing, antitrust violations, and "intentional misrepresentation."
Guy Sings Taylor Swift in the Style of James Hetfield, Wins Metallica Tickets
How far would you go to win free Metallica concert tickets? A guy recently called into New York's classic rock radio station Q104.3 and sang a Taylor Swift song in the style of James Hetfield — and he won the hearts of the station's listeners. The man, whose name...
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Led Zeppelin’s Worst Concert Lasted Less Than an Hour, and They Never Returned to the Country Where It Happened
Led Zeppelin's worst concert ensured they never came close to returning to the country where it happened.
LeAnn Rimes Is ‘Devastated’ After Having to Reschedule Concerts Amid Vocal Cord Issue: ‘Doctor’s Orders’
Ho, Ho, Oh No! LeAnn Rimes was forced to cancel two of her upcoming holiday concerts after doctors discovered bleeding on her vocal cords. "It completely and utterly breaks my heart to have to announce that I will be rescheduling this weekend's shows," Rimes, 40, penned in a handwritten letter posted via Instagram on Wednesday, […]
Musicians Telling the Truth About Ticketmaster
The truth about Ticketmaster is somewhat complicated, but these musicians have let fans in on exactly how the concert ticket giant does business. Pearl Jam famously testified to Congress in 1994 about Ticketmaster, warning government representatives that Ticketmaster was becoming a monopoly. “It is well known in our industry that some portion of the service charges Ticketmaster collects on its sale of tickets is distributed back to the promoters and the venues,” Stone Gossard said. “It is this incestuous relationship and the lack of any national competition for Ticketmaster that has created the situation we are dealing with today. The service fee, which in concept should be nothing more than a handling charge for purchasing tickets, has thus become a source of additional revenue, not only for Ticketmaster, but for the promoters and the venues.”
Ticketmaster cancels general ticket sale for Taylor Swift tour after 'extraordinarily high demands'
Saying goodbye to the chance of getting Taylor Swift tickets is "Death By A Thousand Cuts" for some fans – Ticketmaster announced Thursday it had canceled a scheduled general public ticket sale for the pop star's upcoming Eras tour. "Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient...
Taylor Swift ticket woes: Live Nation CEO asked to speak to Congress
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Taylor Swift ticket fiasco has reached the federal level. After fans had issues getting tickets, Congress has asked to hear from the CEO of Ticketmaster's parent company.Congress says it now wants to hear from the companies involved after millions of Swifties experienced issues getting tickets online for Swift's upcoming "Eras" tour in 2023.The House Energy and Commerce Committee plans to question the CEO of Live Nation, the parent company of Ticketmaster. Lawmakers want to know what went wrong and how it's being fixed.Fans experienced long wait times in queues trying to get tickets, and Ticketmaster apologized, saying its site couldn't keep up with the overwhelming demand. The crash during the presale event left many fans without tickets.The debacle spurred open requests for complaints from law enforcement including the Attorney General of Pennsylvania.Tickets to a Swift show have been so hard to come by that one Atlantic City dessert shop is hiding one golden ticket to a Swift show inside a chocolate bar.Swift is playing three shows in Philadelphia on the "Eras" tour on May 12, 13 and 14, 2023, with Phoebe Bridgers, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Owenn as opening acts on different nights.
Luke Bryan to Bride Caroline After 16 Years: ‘Loved You Since the Second I Saw You’
Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, and Bryan's sweet message for his bride on the special day will warm your heart this holiday season. "Happy 16th anniversary love. It is so amazing sharing this life with you," the country star...
iheart.com
Shania Twain Reveals New 'Queen Of Me Tour' Dates, Extending Through 2023
Shania Twain is extending her highly-anticipated “Queen of Me Tour” again, and the country music superstar is set to travel the globe throughout the year. “I'll be kissing my horses goodbye in April because mamma's going on the road for the entirety of 2023!” Twain announced with a list of new performance dates and destinations on Tuesday (December 6). “And I'm playing even more shows that we've just announced!!”
Carrie Underwood Flies High With ‘Crazy Angels’ at the 2022 AMAs [Watch]
Carrie Underwood flexed her skills as an aerialist once again during her performance at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 20). The country star took to the stage — and the air — with "Crazy Angels," one of the most upbeat and pop-friendly songs off her sonically diverse 2022 album, Denim & Rhinestones.
Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks to hit Gillette Stadium stage in 2023
For the first time, two music legends will grace a New England stage together in 2023. Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will hold a joint concert on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Gillette Stadium. Joel is the sixth best-selling recording artist of all time and the third best-selling solo artist....
Powered by Harry Styles and the Kid Laroi, Columbia Records Named No. 1 Label for Airplay by MediaBase
The radio airplay monitor MediaBase has announced that Columbia Records is the No. 1 label for overall airplay chart share in 2022. The Sony Music-owned company holds a 15.3 share, up 31% from an 11.7 last year — marking the greatest chart share growth for any record label since 2018. It was also announced that Columbia holds the No. 1 label ranking for Top 40, going from 17.0 to 23.8 year-to-year, a 40% jump. Columbia is also No. 1 at Hot AC, moving from 15.8 to 22.0. It is also No. 2 for Mainstream AC and Triple A, as well as No. 4 ranking for both Rhythmic...
Elite Daily
How Long Do Notes Stay On Instagram? Your Updates Will Expire
You might want to check your DMs, because you may see a lot of new messages. No, it’s not a profession of love from your crush (unfortunately), but it will put a smile on your face. Instagram’s newest buzz-worthy feature, called Notes, is a new tool in DMs that lets you post a short status similar to what you used to see in Away Messages on AIM. If you aren’t peeping your DMs enough, though, you might miss some updates from your besties because the new status updates expire quickly. So, how long do Notes stay on Instagram, exactly? Make sure to check your DMs at least once a day.
Trace Adkins Drops Music Video for ‘Love Walks Through the Rain’ With Melissa Etheridge
Trace Adkins and Melissa Etheridges’ music video for Love Walks Through the Rain debuted this week. And it rounded off a partnership that Adkins wishes began “20 years ago.”. The Jesus and Jones singer spoke with the network ahead of the Dec. 6 premiere and admitted that working...
Elite Daily
How To Get The BeReal Recap Video For End-Of-Year TikToks
BeReal was the breakout social media platform of 2022, and the app just surprised users with a yearly recap feature. Similar to Spotify Wrapped or Snapchat’s memory roundup, BeReal collects all your archived posts and creates a flip video of images from the year. The difference between other apps or regular recap “dumps” on the Instagram grid is that you documented all your in-between moments from 2022 in BeReal, so it’s a more accurate depiction of what you got up to over the months. Whether you shared an impromptu snapshot out with friends or lying on the couch in front of your TV, the photos naturally keep it really real. Here’s how to get your BeReal Recap and share your 2022 memories to TikTok.
Bush, Jerry Cantrell, Candlebox, and Silversun Pickups team up for 2023 tour: See the dates
British rockers Bush have finalized their plans to hit the road in 2023, taking along their friends Candlebox, Silversun Pickups, and Alice In Chains founding guitarist Jerry Cantrell on a number of dates as openers.
Elite Daily
These New Christmas Songs Are Yuletide Bops
Whether it’s a new take on Wham!’s “Last Christmas” or an original song, it’s a right of passage for pop stars to drop a holiday tune. This year is no different with Camila Cabello, Lizzo, Sabrina Carpenter, and Alicia Keys among the singers to release merry music.
