New law allows eligible Georgians to take GED exam for free

Earlier this year, the Georgia General Assembly passed – and Governor Brian Kemp signed into law – a bill establishing the HOPE High School Equivalency Examination Grant Program.

Eligible Georgians will reportedly receive an award of up to $200 to cover exam fees for the GED exam.

There are just over one million adults ages 18 and older in Georgia without a high school diploma or equivalency. For some test-takers, this grant will remove the last barrier they face before earning their HSE diploma. The HOPE HSE Examination Grant is fully funded by the Georgia Lottery for Education is available for the GED exam.

For an individual to be eligible to receive a HOPE HSE Examination Grant, they must meet general HOPE requirements and TCSG’s HSE test readiness standards.

Georgians can apply once per subject area exam. Adult Education providers across the state also offer free classes with flexible schedules to help Georgians prepare for their HSE test.

Grant funds are subject to annual state appropriation and availability of funds.

To learn more, click here.

