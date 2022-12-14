Read full article on original website
Throwing Candy At Parades? Not Allowed In Lake Ozark, But The City Is Ready To Bring It Back
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — Lake Ozark Mayor Dennis Newberry says he’s salty over the city’s candy ordinance, and on Tuesday night, the city Board of Aldermen took action to change it. A city ordinance passed in early 2020 currently prohibits the throwing of candy from vehicles during...
Wishes Do Come True! Lake Of The Ozarks Shootout Raises $139,000 For Make-A-Wish
The Lake of the Ozarks Shootout is the Lake’s largest boating event, and it’s also the largest single fundraising event for Lake area charities. Dozens of local and regional charitable organizations and fire districts have benefited from the event in its 34-year history. One of the beneficiaries of...
Lake Ozark Moves Forward With Allowing Vacation Rentals; Final Vote Set For January
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — Lake Ozark city officials took another step toward allowing short-term rentals (vacation rentals) in the city, with a vote on a new city ordinance, Tuesday evening. On Dec. 13 at their regular meeting, the Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen approved the first reading of Bill...
Adolfo Navarrette (September 7, 1939 - December 11, 2022)
Adolfo Navarrette, age 83, of Osage Beach, Missouri, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022 at his home in Osage Beach. Adolfo was born September 7, 1939 in Anadarko, Oklahoma in Caddo County, the son of Octaviano and Juanita (Carabajol) Navarrette. Adolfo was a wonderful man to all. He was quiet...
Jeffrey "Khaki" Wayne Crum (September 20, 1958 - December 13, 2022)
Jeffrey “Khaki” Wayne Crum, 64 formerly of Eldon, Missouri passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Silverstone Place in Rolla, Missouri. He was born September 20, 1958 in Jefferson City, Missouri the son of the late Albert and Darlene (Peel) Crum. Survivors include:. Nephew, Weston Michael Paulik of...
Anthony “Tony” Webb (March 3, 1958 - December 12, 2022)
Anthony “Tony” Webb, age 64, of Columbia, Missouri, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, in Columbia. Tony was born on March 3, 1958, in Omaha, Nebraska. He was the son of Gene Webb and Vida Barnhouse. Tony spent his early years in the United States Marines traveling...
Pete Moody (November 18, 1963 - December 14, 2022)
Claris Rex “Pete” Moody, son of Harold Gene Moody and Fern Marie (McClure) Moody, was born November 18, 1963 in Kansas City, Missouri. He departed this life December 14, 2022 at his home Linn Creek, Missouri surrounded by his family at the age of fifty-nine years, and twenty-six days.
This Is The Coldest City In Missouri
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
Danny J. Haggerman Sr. S(December 18, 1954 - December 13, 2022)
Obituary of Danny J. Haggerman Sr. Danny J. Haggerman, Sr., age 67, of Versailles, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Lake Regional Health System in Osage Beach. He was born December 18, 1954, in California, Missouri, a son of the late Olen Onley and Evelyn Della (Evans) Haggerman. Danny...
Lonnie Ray Webster (June 14, 1944 - December 13, 2022)
Lonnie Ray Webster, of Riverside, Missouri, passed away on 12/13/2022 after a heart attack. Lonnie was born on June 14, 1944, to William and Hazel Webster in Camdenton, Missouri. He is survived by wife Edith Webster of Kansas City, Missouri; brother Leroy Webster of Kansas City, Missouri; six children, Patricia...
Webb City, Granby natives among 19 troopers to graduate MSHP Law Enforcement Academy
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Nineteen new troopers are set to graduate from Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy – some of whom are from the area. A graduation ceremony on December 22nd in Jefferson City will be livestreamed as the 115th Recruit Class is sworn in. Four awards for the class will also be presented in the categories of physical fitness, firearms, and academics.
Carolyn S. (Atkinson) Kempker (April 25, 1941 - December 12, 2022)
Carolyn S. Kempker, 81 of Eldon, Missouri passed away Monday, December 12, 2022, at Good Shepherd Care Center in Versailles, Missouri. She was born April 25, 1941, in Olean, Missouri the daughter of the late Max H. and Helen (Serl) Atkinson. On July 8, 1961, in Mary’s Home, Missouri she was united in marriage to Joseph W. Kempker who preceded her in death on November 12, 1999.
Barbara Mary Hawkins (December 4, 1938 - December 10, 2022)
Barbara Mary Hawkins, age 84, of Versailles, went home to Heaven on Saturday, December 10, 2022, in her home. She was born December 4, 1938, in Chicago, Illinois, a daughter of Leonard and Marie Derengowski and sister of Ronald Derengowski. She married Arthur Neil Hawkins on February 14, 1987, in...
Update: two local teens remain missing as search continues
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two area teens have been missing for weeks now in two separate cases: Kaitlynn Dooley of Bolivar and Roxanne Pride of Lebanon. Law enforcement in both Bolivar and Lebanon are pursuing any possible tips that could lead to the safe return of Kaitlynn Dooley and Roxanne Pride. Kaitlynn Dooley, who is 16 […]
BBB revokes accreditation for construction business in Ashland
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Better Business Bureau of St. Louis on Nov. 29 revoked the BBB Accreditation of BTG Construction, of Ashland, for violating the BBB’s Accreditation Agreement, the organization announced in a Thursday press release The BBB said in the release that it notified BTG Construction on several occasions between June 28-Nov. 8 regarding a customer complaint that The post BBB revokes accreditation for construction business in Ashland appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Margaret F. Casella (August 12, 1934 - December 10, 2022)
Obituary of Margaret F. Casella (nee Cretzmeyer) Margaret F. Casella (nee Cretzmeyer) 88, of Osage Beach, Missouri, passed away on December 10, 2022 following a long illness. She is survived by her husband Michael, of the home; daughter Kathleen Graff of Leoti, Kansas; sisters Dorothy Heimer of Lexington, Missouri and Annabelle Savio of Osage Beach, Missouri; several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends.
Mo. Propane Gas Association working to remove propane provider law in Gygr-Gas case
The Missouri Propane Gas Association(MGPA) released a statement Thursday morning, stating that it is aware of complaints from customers unable to contact Gygr-Gas, a Boonville-based metered propane company, and is working to remove "regulatory barriers" that specifically affect its customers. Under a provision of Missouri state law, anyone company other...
Governor signs order to help customers of Mid-Missouri gas company
Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order Thursday that will help customers of a Boonville-based propane company that has stopped making deliveries and responding to communication. The post Governor signs order to help customers of Mid-Missouri gas company appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
UPDATED: Governor expected to issue executive order to help propane customers left with empty tanks
UPDATE: On Thursday, Parson signed an executive order that will allow registered Missouri propane gas companies to fill containers previously owned by Gygr-Gas. Parson said several thousand customers across 42 counties are impacted by the Gygr-Gas situation, and while the company has left its customers without proper recourse, the state won’t.
Missing Bolivar teen found after month-long search
BOLIVAR, Mo. — Kaitlynn Dooley, who has been missing for weeks, was found safe. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced that they had found the 16-year-old on their social media page. “After 32 days our prayers have been answered and Kaitlynn Dooley has been located safe and sound,” Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison wrote. Morrison […]
