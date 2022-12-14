ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Ozark, MO

Adolfo Navarrette (September 7, 1939 - December 11, 2022)

Adolfo Navarrette, age 83, of Osage Beach, Missouri, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022 at his home in Osage Beach. Adolfo was born September 7, 1939 in Anadarko, Oklahoma in Caddo County, the son of Octaviano and Juanita (Carabajol) Navarrette. Adolfo was a wonderful man to all. He was quiet...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
Jeffrey "Khaki" Wayne Crum (September 20, 1958 - December 13, 2022)

Jeffrey “Khaki” Wayne Crum, 64 formerly of Eldon, Missouri passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Silverstone Place in Rolla, Missouri. He was born September 20, 1958 in Jefferson City, Missouri the son of the late Albert and Darlene (Peel) Crum. Survivors include:. Nephew, Weston Michael Paulik of...
ELDON, MO
Anthony “Tony” Webb (March 3, 1958 - December 12, 2022)

Anthony “Tony” Webb, age 64, of Columbia, Missouri, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, in Columbia. Tony was born on March 3, 1958, in Omaha, Nebraska. He was the son of Gene Webb and Vida Barnhouse. Tony spent his early years in the United States Marines traveling...
COLUMBIA, MO
Pete Moody (November 18, 1963 - December 14, 2022)

Claris Rex “Pete” Moody, son of Harold Gene Moody and Fern Marie (McClure) Moody, was born November 18, 1963 in Kansas City, Missouri. He departed this life December 14, 2022 at his home Linn Creek, Missouri surrounded by his family at the age of fifty-nine years, and twenty-six days.
LINN CREEK, MO
Danny J. Haggerman Sr. S(December 18, 1954 - December 13, 2022)

Obituary of Danny J. Haggerman Sr. Danny J. Haggerman, Sr., age 67, of Versailles, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Lake Regional Health System in Osage Beach. He was born December 18, 1954, in California, Missouri, a son of the late Olen Onley and Evelyn Della (Evans) Haggerman. Danny...
VERSAILLES, MO
Lonnie Ray Webster (June 14, 1944 - December 13, 2022)

Lonnie Ray Webster, of Riverside, Missouri, passed away on 12/13/2022 after a heart attack. Lonnie was born on June 14, 1944, to William and Hazel Webster in Camdenton, Missouri. He is survived by wife Edith Webster of Kansas City, Missouri; brother Leroy Webster of Kansas City, Missouri; six children, Patricia...
RIVERSIDE, MO
Webb City, Granby natives among 19 troopers to graduate MSHP Law Enforcement Academy

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Nineteen new troopers are set to graduate from Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy – some of whom are from the area. A graduation ceremony on December 22nd in Jefferson City will be livestreamed as the 115th Recruit Class is sworn in. Four awards for the class will also be presented in the categories of physical fitness, firearms, and academics.
WEBB CITY, MO
Carolyn S. (Atkinson) Kempker (April 25, 1941 - December 12, 2022)

Carolyn S. Kempker, 81 of Eldon, Missouri passed away Monday, December 12, 2022, at Good Shepherd Care Center in Versailles, Missouri. She was born April 25, 1941, in Olean, Missouri the daughter of the late Max H. and Helen (Serl) Atkinson. On July 8, 1961, in Mary’s Home, Missouri she was united in marriage to Joseph W. Kempker who preceded her in death on November 12, 1999.
ELDON, MO
Barbara Mary Hawkins (December 4, 1938 - December 10, 2022)

Barbara Mary Hawkins, age 84, of Versailles, went home to Heaven on Saturday, December 10, 2022, in her home. She was born December 4, 1938, in Chicago, Illinois, a daughter of Leonard and Marie Derengowski and sister of Ronald Derengowski. She married Arthur Neil Hawkins on February 14, 1987, in...
VERSAILLES, MO
Update: two local teens remain missing as search continues

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two area teens have been missing for weeks now in two separate cases: Kaitlynn Dooley of Bolivar and Roxanne Pride of Lebanon. Law enforcement in both Bolivar and Lebanon are pursuing any possible tips that could lead to the safe return of Kaitlynn Dooley and Roxanne Pride. Kaitlynn Dooley, who is 16 […]
LEBANON, MO
BBB revokes accreditation for construction business in Ashland

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Better Business Bureau of St. Louis on Nov. 29 revoked the BBB Accreditation of BTG Construction, of Ashland, for violating the BBB’s Accreditation Agreement, the organization announced in a Thursday press release The BBB said in the release that it notified BTG Construction on several occasions between June 28-Nov. 8 regarding a customer complaint that The post BBB revokes accreditation for construction business in Ashland appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ASHLAND, MO
Margaret F. Casella (August 12, 1934 - December 10, 2022)

Obituary of Margaret F. Casella (nee Cretzmeyer) Margaret F. Casella (nee Cretzmeyer) 88, of Osage Beach, Missouri, passed away on December 10, 2022 following a long illness. She is survived by her husband Michael, of the home; daughter Kathleen Graff of Leoti, Kansas; sisters Dorothy Heimer of Lexington, Missouri and Annabelle Savio of Osage Beach, Missouri; several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
Mo. Propane Gas Association working to remove propane provider law in Gygr-Gas case

The Missouri Propane Gas Association(MGPA) released a statement Thursday morning, stating that it is aware of complaints from customers unable to contact Gygr-Gas, a Boonville-based metered propane company, and is working to remove "regulatory barriers" that specifically affect its customers. Under a provision of Missouri state law, anyone company other...
MISSOURI STATE
Missing Bolivar teen found after month-long search

BOLIVAR, Mo. — Kaitlynn Dooley, who has been missing for weeks, was found safe. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced that they had found the 16-year-old on their social media page. “After 32 days our prayers have been answered and Kaitlynn Dooley has been located safe and sound,” Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison wrote. Morrison […]
BOLIVAR, MO

