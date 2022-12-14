ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clewiston, FL

Clewiston police giving out free solar-powered LED motion-sensor floodlights for residents

By Victoria Costa
 2 days ago
CLEWISTON, Fla. — Free solar-powered LED motion-sensor floodlights will be available starting Thursday, December 15, for Clewiston residents.

Lighting is “the best crime prevention tool you can have as a homeowner to deter would-be thieves and burglars,” posted the Clewiston Police Department on Facebook.

If you are a Clewiston resident, head to the CPD lobby, show proof that you’re a city resident, and get a free light for your home! It’s that simple!

*WHILE SUPPLIES LAST*

