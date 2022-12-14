Read full article on original website
Related
WSVN-TV
Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bill aimed at toll road relief
(WSVN) - Governor Ron DeSantis signed a new bill aimed at road relief. The bill gives Floridians who use toll roads a 50% rebate if they reach a certain amount of transactions each month. “We finally got folks, particularly in Southern Florida, that spend more in tolls in a month...
WSVN-TV
Santa signing for deaf, hard-of-hearing children at Dolphin Mall
SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - A special Santa paid a visit to students in Miami-Dade. Old Saint Nick stopped by Dolphin Mall in Sweetwater. He is American sign language certified, giving deaf and hard-of-hearing children a chance to get in on the holiday fun. The students of Miami-Dade County Public Schools...
WSVN-TV
2 suffered minor injuries after tanker ejection in SW Florida
(WSVN) - Two people are safe after being ejected from a tanker truck in Southwest Florida. The video shows the truck carrying cooking oil, sliding down the street before flipping and ejecting the passengers. Two people inside then slid down the road before running away. Florida highway patrol said despite...
Comments / 0