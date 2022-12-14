Voy Gilbert, 89, of Oolitic, died at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, December 15th at Stonebridge Health Campus in Bedford. Born July 25, 1933, in London, KY, he was the son of Wallis and Delia (Gilbert). He married Phyllis Pace and she preceded him in death on September 13, 2011, after 59 years of marriage. He was a veteran, serving in the United States Air Force. He retired from General Motors. Voy’s passion was working in the garage, especially on John Deere lawnmowers. He greatly loved and enjoyed his family.

OOLITIC, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO