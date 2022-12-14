Read full article on original website
Related
wbiw.com
Jake Keller and Grace McKay recipients of the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships for Monroe County
BLOOMINGTON – The Community Foundation of Bloomington & Monroe County is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships for Monroe County – Jake Keller and Grace McKay. Lilly Endowment Community Scholars are known for their community involvement, academic achievement, character, and leadership. “Each...
wbiw.com
Hoosier Uplands presents the 35th Annual Community Service Award to former Judge Michael Robbins
BEDFORD – Each year since 1987, Hoosier Uplands has presented a community service award to an individual that has made a difference in their local community. The 2022 recipient of the award. is former Lawrence County Superior Court I Judge Michael Robbins. While most people know Robbins for his...
wbiw.com
Radius Indiana to host region’s first Home Brew Competition
BEDFORD – Radius Indiana invites local homebrewers to put their skills to the test in its first-ever regional Home Brewing Competition Saturday, March 18 in Jasper, Indiana. As the regional economic development organization for the region, Radius works to create opportunities for entrepreneurs to further develop their products and ideas. The new homebrew competition is the latest initiative for residents to showcase their talents.
wbiw.com
Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. announces an increase in the number of the board of directors and the appointment of James O. King III as the new director
SALEM – December 15, 2022. Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (“Company”) (Nasdaq:MSVB), the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB (“Bank”), announced today that the company’s Board of Directors has approved an increase in the number of members of the Board of Directors from seven to eight and have appointed James (Jimmy) O. King, III to the Board of Directors.
wbiw.com
Indiana Recount Commission begins Monroe County Manual Recount of the Indiana House District 62nd Race
BLOOMINGTON – The Indiana Recount Commission and State Board of Accounts have begun the manual recount of the Indiana House District 62 race between Democrat Penny Githens and Republican Dave Hall. Chair David G. Henry filed the recount paperwork on the morning of November 28th at the Indiana Election...
wbiw.com
Bloomington Mayor Hamilton appoints deputy mayor, public engagement director, and interim human resource director positions
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton announced today the appointment of Mary Catherine Carmichael to the position of Deputy Mayor and Kaisa Goodman as Public Engagement Director for the City of Bloomington. Don Griffin, who has served in the role of Deputy Mayor since April 2021, recently announced his...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Terry Lee Davis
Terry Lee Davis, 72, of Bloomington, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at I.U. Health Bloomington Hospital. Born February 12, 1950, he was the son of Esmond and Marie (Shipley) Davis. He married Marcheta Merida on January 29, 1977, and she survives. He was a computer technician for Word Star and the owner of grocery stores and gun shop businesses.
wbiw.com
Birds in Martin County test positive for bird flu
INDIANA – A test confirmed this week that a flock of 12,000 turkeys in Daviess County had bird flu. Those birds have been euthanized. State animal health experts say the virus has likely spread to an additional flock of more than 27,000 turkeys in Martin County. That flock has also been euthanized.
wbiw.com
LCIS ADA compliant playground to arrive shortly after $87,000 down payment
FAYETTEVILLE – Lawrence County Independent School District announced that the all-inclusive playground equipment will be arriving shortly, with anticipation of installation by early May. Through the use of CSP funding, LCIS paid a down deposit of $87,000 to PlayPros of Kokomo, to construct an all-inclusive ADA-approved playground for all...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Geneva Shelton
Geneva Shelton, 92, of Bloomington, passed away at 8:42 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13, 2022,. at The Springs in Mooresville, IN. Born March 5, 1930, in Lawrence Co., she was the daughter of Ben and Hazel (Chaney) Shelton. She had been an assembly line worker at RCA in Bloomington and a member of the Gillen Post #33 American Legion.
wbiw.com
Orleans Chamber of Commerce announces winners of the 2022 Christmas Lighting Contest
ORLEANS – The Orleans Chamber of Commerce has announced winners in its 2022 Residential/Business Christmas Lighting/Decorating Contest, which was judged Monday night. This year’s best overall light display honors this year went to the following:. 2022 Residential Winner: Patrick Gould, 631 E. Washington St (337 E) – no...
wbiw.com
A Kettle Surprise! Donor offers a $3,000 match for gifts made to The Salvation Army on Friday and Saturday
BEDFORD – With Christmas less than two weeks away, the iconic Salvation Army Red Kettles will soon be put away for another year. This annual fundraising campaign is getting a much-needed boost this weekend thanks to an anonymous donor. This special gift means that cash dropped into Lawrence County...
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Council will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 20
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Council will meet on Tuesday, December 20 in the commissioners’ room at 6:30 p.m. November 22, 2022, Regular Meeting and Budget Hearings. Chief Public Defender Tim Sledd – Hire Request & Transfer. Court Orders. Request for Additional Appropriation or Budget Transfer requests:
wbiw.com
Springville Community Academy approves purchase of washer and dryer during Wednesday’s meeting
SPRINGVILLE – The Springville Community Academy voted to approve the purchase of a washer and dryer, a step needed for the school to comply with Lawrence County Health and State Health requirements. In addition to these items, a water softener will also be purchased. The board authorized up to...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Voy Gilbert
Voy Gilbert, 89, of Oolitic, died at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, December 15th at Stonebridge Health Campus in Bedford. Born July 25, 1933, in London, KY, he was the son of Wallis and Delia (Gilbert). He married Phyllis Pace and she preceded him in death on September 13, 2011, after 59 years of marriage. He was a veteran, serving in the United States Air Force. He retired from General Motors. Voy’s passion was working in the garage, especially on John Deere lawnmowers. He greatly loved and enjoyed his family.
wbiw.com
New playground being installed at the Avoca-Marshall Township Recreation Park
AVOCA – Through assistance from the Lawrence County Community Foundation, the Avoca-Marshall Township Recreation Park is set to install a new playground as well as provide an ADA compliant bathroom for community members. The park was leveled and prepared for the new equipment on November 4th, 2022, with equipment...
wbiw.com
Police Log: December 15, 2022
12:05 a.m. Animal problem reported in the 600 block of O Street. 12:20 a.m. Medical emergency at Westview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Clinic Drive. 12:42 a.m. Officers were out with a person at Lowes. 12:55 a.m. Traffic stop in the 1000 block of I Street. 1:14 a.m. Officers were...
wbiw.com
City of Mitchell lifts boil order
MITCHELL – The City of Mitchell has lifted the boil order in effect for residents in Halmar Addition, Burris Elementary, Hatfield Elementary, Mitchell High School, Hancock Construction, and the Marathon station as well as those on Teke Burton Drive to the Sinclair station.
wbiw.com
Mt. Pleasant Christian Church to offer matching gift donation to Men’s Warming Shelter
BEDFORD – In an effort to help raise funds for the Men’s Warming Shelter, Mt. Pleasant Christian Church is offering a matching gift donation of up to $30,000 from December 2022 through March 31st, 2023. This gift will match every dollar donated to the shelter through the end...
wbiw.com
Stars seeking first road victory over Silver Creek
BEDFORD – Bedford North Lawrence has never won at Silver Creek, and there’s a reason for that. The Dragons are usually as tough as the name implies. Hard scales, breathing fire, fearsome roars. Time marches on, the powerful Div. I athletes that left charred damage in their wake...
Comments / 0