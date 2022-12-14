ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
wbiw.com

Jake Keller and Grace McKay recipients of the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships for Monroe County

BLOOMINGTON – The Community Foundation of Bloomington & Monroe County is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships for Monroe County – Jake Keller and Grace McKay. Lilly Endowment Community Scholars are known for their community involvement, academic achievement, character, and leadership. “Each...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Radius Indiana to host region’s first Home Brew Competition

BEDFORD – Radius Indiana invites local homebrewers to put their skills to the test in its first-ever regional Home Brewing Competition Saturday, March 18 in Jasper, Indiana. As the regional economic development organization for the region, Radius works to create opportunities for entrepreneurs to further develop their products and ideas. The new homebrew competition is the latest initiative for residents to showcase their talents.
JASPER, IN
wbiw.com

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. announces an increase in the number of the board of directors and the appointment of James O. King III as the new director

SALEM – December 15, 2022. Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (“Company”) (Nasdaq:MSVB), the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB (“Bank”), announced today that the company’s Board of Directors has approved an increase in the number of members of the Board of Directors from seven to eight and have appointed James (Jimmy) O. King, III to the Board of Directors.
SALEM, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Terry Lee Davis

Terry Lee Davis, 72, of Bloomington, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at I.U. Health Bloomington Hospital. Born February 12, 1950, he was the son of Esmond and Marie (Shipley) Davis. He married Marcheta Merida on January 29, 1977, and she survives. He was a computer technician for Word Star and the owner of grocery stores and gun shop businesses.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Birds in Martin County test positive for bird flu

INDIANA – A test confirmed this week that a flock of 12,000 turkeys in Daviess County had bird flu. Those birds have been euthanized. State animal health experts say the virus has likely spread to an additional flock of more than 27,000 turkeys in Martin County. That flock has also been euthanized.
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

LCIS ADA compliant playground to arrive shortly after $87,000 down payment

FAYETTEVILLE – Lawrence County Independent School District announced that the all-inclusive playground equipment will be arriving shortly, with anticipation of installation by early May. Through the use of CSP funding, LCIS paid a down deposit of $87,000 to PlayPros of Kokomo, to construct an all-inclusive ADA-approved playground for all...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Geneva Shelton

Geneva Shelton, 92, of Bloomington, passed away at 8:42 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13, 2022,. at The Springs in Mooresville, IN. Born March 5, 1930, in Lawrence Co., she was the daughter of Ben and Hazel (Chaney) Shelton. She had been an assembly line worker at RCA in Bloomington and a member of the Gillen Post #33 American Legion.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Lawrence County Council will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 20

BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Council will meet on Tuesday, December 20 in the commissioners’ room at 6:30 p.m. November 22, 2022, Regular Meeting and Budget Hearings. Chief Public Defender Tim Sledd – Hire Request & Transfer. Court Orders. Request for Additional Appropriation or Budget Transfer requests:
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Voy Gilbert

Voy Gilbert, 89, of Oolitic, died at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, December 15th at Stonebridge Health Campus in Bedford. Born July 25, 1933, in London, KY, he was the son of Wallis and Delia (Gilbert). He married Phyllis Pace and she preceded him in death on September 13, 2011, after 59 years of marriage. He was a veteran, serving in the United States Air Force. He retired from General Motors. Voy’s passion was working in the garage, especially on John Deere lawnmowers. He greatly loved and enjoyed his family.
OOLITIC, IN
wbiw.com

New playground being installed at the Avoca-Marshall Township Recreation Park

AVOCA – Through assistance from the Lawrence County Community Foundation, the Avoca-Marshall Township Recreation Park is set to install a new playground as well as provide an ADA compliant bathroom for community members. The park was leveled and prepared for the new equipment on November 4th, 2022, with equipment...
AVOCA, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: December 15, 2022

12:05 a.m. Animal problem reported in the 600 block of O Street. 12:20 a.m. Medical emergency at Westview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Clinic Drive. 12:42 a.m. Officers were out with a person at Lowes. 12:55 a.m. Traffic stop in the 1000 block of I Street. 1:14 a.m. Officers were...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

City of Mitchell lifts boil order

MITCHELL – The City of Mitchell has lifted the boil order in effect for residents in Halmar Addition, Burris Elementary, Hatfield Elementary, Mitchell High School, Hancock Construction, and the Marathon station as well as those on Teke Burton Drive to the Sinclair station.
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Stars seeking first road victory over Silver Creek

BEDFORD – Bedford North Lawrence has never won at Silver Creek, and there’s a reason for that. The Dragons are usually as tough as the name implies. Hard scales, breathing fire, fearsome roars. Time marches on, the powerful Div. I athletes that left charred damage in their wake...
BEDFORD, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy