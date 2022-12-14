Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Indiana Recount Commission will hold a public meeting on the petition for a recount for House District 62 State Representative
INDIANA – The Indiana Recount Commission will convene a public meeting regarding the petition for a recount for the election for Indiana House District 62 State Representative. The State Recount Commission, chaired by Secretary Sullivan, is responsible for conducting the recount for federal, statewide, and state legislative offices. The...
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Commissioners will meet in regular and executive sessions Tuesday, Dec. 20
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Commissioners will meet in a regular and an executive session on Tuesday, December 20,. 1. To discuss strategy regarding the recent litigation commenced by the State of Indiana against Lawrence County, Indiana as authorized by Indiana Code 5-14-1.5-6.1(b)(2)(B). The agenda for the regular session:
bsquarebulletin.com
District 62 state house election update: Manual recounting of ballots now underway
Arriving around 3 p.m. on Tuesday at Monroe County’s Election Central, was the team from Indiana’s state board of accounts (SBOA) that is conducting the manual recounting of ballots in Indiana’s District 62 state house race. The race was won by Republican Dave Hall, who had a...
wbiw.com
Radius Indiana to host region’s first Home Brew Competition
BEDFORD – Radius Indiana invites local homebrewers to put their skills to the test in its first-ever regional Home Brewing Competition Saturday, March 18 in Jasper, Indiana. As the regional economic development organization for the region, Radius works to create opportunities for entrepreneurs to further develop their products and ideas. The new homebrew competition is the latest initiative for residents to showcase their talents.
korncountry.com
Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications files disciplinary charges against Decatur County judge
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications has filed disciplinary charges against Decatur Circuit Court Judge Timothy B. Day. The Commission alleges two counts of misconduct in Child in Need of Services cases related to a pattern of not including Guardian Ad Litems/Court Appointed Special Advocates from the proceedings and fostering a culture of ex parte communications. Judge Day is permitted (but not required) to file an answer to the charges within 20 days.
vincennespbs.org
Gov. Holcomb defends decisions made in office
-NETWORK INDIANA- Governor Holcomb is defending his record as governor going into his final budget session in the state legislature. Holcomb tells All Indiana Politics that he stands by his decision to sign a bill into law banning most abortions in Indiana. He also is doubling down on not suspending...
'We're not there yet' | Holcomb targeting $60K average salary for Indiana teachers
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is looking ahead to 2023, as the state faces challenges in education and abortion rights. But he told 13News Thursday he's not yet thinking about his own future. Holcomb reported a record $22 billion of capital investment in Indiana this year, more than...
witzamfm.com
83rd Indiana State Police Recruit Academy Features Two Local Officers
Local Sources- The 83rd Indiana State Police Recruit Academy completed its graduation ceremony in the Indiana State Capitol Rotunda. Opening remarks and commencement address were made by Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter. After the commencement address, the oath of office for the 11 new State Police officers was...
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police Seeks Recruits for the 84th Recruit Academy
INDIANA – The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for the 84th Recruit Academy. Individuals interested in beginning a rewarding career as an Indiana State Trooper must apply online at IndianaTrooper.com. This website provides a detailed synopsis of the application process and information on additional career opportunities with the Indiana State Police. Applications must be submitted electronically by 11:59 p.m. (EST) on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
Indiana underfunds public health despite collecting the revenue to properly invest in it
In August 2021, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb issued Executive Order 21–21, which convened a commission to provide counsel on the state of public health in Indiana. The most striking finding ultimately is the extent to which Indiana has neglected investing in the health of its citizens. The Commission issued its report about a year later. There […] The post Indiana underfunds public health despite collecting the revenue to properly invest in it appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
wbiw.com
Jake Keller and Grace McKay recipients of the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships for Monroe County
BLOOMINGTON – The Community Foundation of Bloomington & Monroe County is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships for Monroe County – Jake Keller and Grace McKay. Lilly Endowment Community Scholars are known for their community involvement, academic achievement, character, and leadership. “Each...
bcdemocrat.com
‘Here, you had everything’: Mollo retiring after 30 years with Brown County Abstract Co., business closing this month
Steve Mollo sat at a solid oak table in the conference room of Brown County Abstract Co. last week, as he has done a thousand times before. Roughly 4,000 or 5,000 times, by his calculations. Brown County Abstract Co. averages a few hundred closings a year, Mollo said, in the...
wbiw.com
Electric Vehicle Product Commission meeting
INDIANAPOLIS – The Electric Vehicle Product Commission will hold a public meeting to provide updates on the annual report at 9:30 a.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 16, in conference room 1 at the Indiana Government Center South (302 W. Washington St.) in Wabash Hall. Members of the public or...
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Council will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 20
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Council will meet on Tuesday, December 20 in the commissioners’ room at 6:30 p.m. November 22, 2022, Regular Meeting and Budget Hearings. Chief Public Defender Tim Sledd – Hire Request & Transfer. Court Orders. Request for Additional Appropriation or Budget Transfer requests:
indypolitics.org
Sheriff’s Suit
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is suing the state of Indiana over officer training. The Department has filed suit against the Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board, arguing that ITLB refuses to train sheriff’s deputies. More specifically, the complaint goes to de-escalation training which lawmakers mandated back in 2021.
94.3 Lite FM
Odon, Indiana Burned with 28 Never Explained Fires On the Same Day
The small town of Odon in southern Indiana was once plagued with 28 fires that happened on the same day. They've never been explained. These are the 28 Fires of Odon. At first, you might be thinking "Thor sequel," or, at the very least, an episode of American Horror Story that will invariably fall apart at the end. Actually, the increasingly flawed AHS could USE a good story like the one out of Indiana from 1940 that checks off the necessary boxes--repeated, mysterious fires in the same house and the belief that it was the work of poltergeists. Someone call a good screenwriter and make this happen.
wbiw.com
Bloomington Mayor Hamilton appoints deputy mayor, public engagement director, and interim human resource director positions
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton announced today the appointment of Mary Catherine Carmichael to the position of Deputy Mayor and Kaisa Goodman as Public Engagement Director for the City of Bloomington. Don Griffin, who has served in the role of Deputy Mayor since April 2021, recently announced his...
Gov. Holcomb declines to make endorsement for replacement
INDIANA (WEHT) – Three candidates have already announced campaigns to replace Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb in the 2024 election. Lieutenant Governor and Evansville native Suzanne Crouch officially announced her candidacy on Eyewitness News, then hours later Senator Mike Braun made his campaign announcement. Eric Doden, a Fort Wayne businessman will be running against the two […]
wbiw.com
Hoosier Uplands presents the 35th Annual Community Service Award to former Judge Michael Robbins
BEDFORD – Each year since 1987, Hoosier Uplands has presented a community service award to an individual that has made a difference in their local community. The 2022 recipient of the award. is former Lawrence County Superior Court I Judge Michael Robbins. While most people know Robbins for his...
WISH-TV
Housing report: Outside investors detrimentally impact Indianapolis neighborhoods
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s getting even tougher to become a homeowner in Marion County, according to a new report by the Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana. Part of the problem: Investors are buying up properties in lower- and moderate-income neighborhoods. Haughville and other neighborhoods are increasingly seeing...
