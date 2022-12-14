Read full article on original website
Jefferson Parish opens Resource Center
Jefferson Parish opens Resource Center. Residents impacted by the tornado can make their way to a recently opened resource center at Kings Grant Playground in Harvey. The center will be open until 4pm at 3805 15th Street in Harvey.
List of road and school closures in tornado damaged areas
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Several roads and schools are closed as residents begin to survey storm damage and clean up debris from Wednesday’s tornado that swept through from the Westbank to Arabi. Road closures. West Bank Expressway (ground level) from Farrington to Avenue A. West Bank Expressway (elevated)exit...
NOLA.com
Power being restored as tornado clean-up continues in New Orleans area
Utility crews on Friday had restored power to nearly all customers who could safely receive it in the four New Orleans area parishes hit by the pair of tornadoes two days ago. In St. Charles, Jefferson, Orleans and St. Bernard parishes, residents and government officials were still picking up the pieces and assessing the damage after two EF-2 tornadoes barreled through the region on Wednesday, damaging hundreds of buildings and killing one woman.
Photos: See tornado damage in Gretna, St. Charles, St. Bernard
On Wednesday, a large severe weather system tore through southeast Louisiana, spawning at least three tornadoes on the west bank of Jefferson Parish, areas of St. Charles Parish and St. Bernard Parish. Residents, business owners, and parish officials were out Thursday morning to survey the damage. These photos show just...
NOLA.com
In Algiers, tornado injured five, destroyed church and damaged many other buildings
The tornado that tore through Gretna on Wednesday before jumping the Mississsippi River and slamming Arabi also landed a blow in Algiers, where it injured five people and damaged dozens of structures, New Orleans officials said Thursday. While official data was still being gathered, the tornado's path appeared to follow...
Parish by Parish updates after tornados
NEW ORLEANS — St. Charles. A tornado touched down near the correctional facility in Killona, St. Charles Parish. One woman was found dead outdoors, and eight people were taken to the hospital with believed non-life threatening injuries. Parish President Matthew Jewell declared a state of emergency and said most...
Tornado aftermath tests the resilience of Westbank community
GRETNA, La. — A strong tornado ripped through Harvey, Marrero – and Gretna with a vengeance. Local leaders told WWL-TV, digging out from this storm will certainly test the resilience of the Westbank community. From the air, you can spot the tornado’s path of destruction. It dropped...
Mayor Cantrell, city officials assess damage following West Bank tornado
On Thursday (Dec. 15), New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will hold a press conference and provide an update on the storm that tore through the West Bank, hitting areas in Algiers and Jefferson Parish.
fox8live.com
VIDEO: Inside the EF-2 tornado that struck Gretna
GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - Security video from a Tesla obtained by FOX 8 shows the EF-2 tornado that slammed into Jefferson Parish on Wed., Dec. 14, leaving behind a trail of destruction. The video begins calmly but things turn chaotic in seconds. The sky darkens before debris is strewn about....
NOLA.com
Residents survey damage in New Orleans area in wake of EF-2 tornadoes that left one dead
Crews and drones surveying the damage left by a pair of New Orleans-area EF-2 tornadoes that killed one woman and left multiple people injured found that hundreds of homes were damaged, including dozens that were completely destroyed. The twisters were part of a violent storm system working its way across...
houmatimes.com
Bayou Cane responds to fire on South French Quarter Drive in Houma
At approximately 4:40 pm, B shift crews with Bayou Cane Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 300 block of South French Quarter Dr. First arriving crews found smoke coming from the roof of a duplex. Crews made entry and found the fire in the attic of one dwelling while simultaneously opening the roof to remove smoke and heat. No one was home in the dwelling on fire. The attached dwelling was safely evacuated prior to Bayou Cane’s arrival. The fire was quickly extinguished and confined to the attic.
'I was hoping to get out of there alive' - Gretna man describes the moment his house was destroyed
GRETNA, La. — The clean up after Wednesday's tornado continues into Thursday as residents across some parts of the West Bank are still without power and without a home. The EF 2 tornado did not spare the Winn Dixie in Marrero, taking with it, the supermarket’s roof, leaving behind a mess of debris and an extensive clean up.
NOLA.com
Vieux Carré Children's Second Line rolled down Royal Street on Dec. 15
The Vieux Carre Children's Second Line With Santa rolled down Royal Street on Thursday, Dec. 15. This annual event is hosted by French Quarter Festivals, Inc. and the New Orleans Police Department's 8th District for the second-graders at Homer A. Plessy Community School. There was a second-line parade with the Riverwalk Jazz Band from the school to NOPD’s 8th District station. Students also enjoyed Christmas carols, tree decorating, sweet treats and refreshments.
Pair of shootings in New Orleans keep police busy
A woman was shot in the arm sometime after 1am near St. Andrew and Freret Streets. The female victim was taken by a private car to a local hospital for treatment.
NOLA.com
Tornadoes hit New Orleans area, killing one in St. Charles Parish and causing damage in Gretna, Arabi
The deadly storms that slammed into Louisiana spawned at least two tornadoes in the New Orleans area on Wednesday, killing one person in St. Charles Parish, destroying homes in Gretna and landing a blow to the same part of Arabi where another tornado tore through less than a year ago.
WDSU
New Orleans garbage collector robbed downtown while working
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police report that a garbage collection worker was robbed in the Central Business District on Dec. 1. According to police, Al Davis, 35, is accused of robbing a garbage collection worker with a gun on the 500 block of South Peters Street. Davis is...
NOLA.com
Pelican Park Director Margie Lewis heads home, rec district seeks replacement
When Margie Lewis started as executive director of St. Tammany Parish Recreation District No. 1 and Pelican Park on Jan. 2, 2000, she said she was taking her “dream job.”. But after nearly three years in the role, she decided there’s no place like home. Lewis, who moved...
Police: Suspects inside this vehicle believed to have opened fire on Gentilly bicyclists
According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened near the intersection of Gentilly and Baccich Street around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Detectives say three unnamed male victims were riding bicycles near the intersection when the pictured white vehicle approached them. It's occupants then opened fire on the three.
WDSU
St. Charles family identifies woman killed in Killona tornado
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St. Charles Parish president has reported damage to homes and a school in Killona after a possible tornado touched down. St. Charles Parish President Matthew Jewell and Sheriff Greg Champagne held a news conference Wednesday afternoon in Killona regarding the damage and severe weather across the parish this afternoon.
WWL-TV
Gretna man rides out tornado in his car
While sitting in his SUV on Franklin Street in Gretna, he says the tornado lifted him up. 'It happened fast. I've never been inside a tornado before,' Willis said.
