Jefferson Parish, LA

WWL-AMFM

Jefferson Parish opens Resource Center

Jefferson Parish opens Resource Center. Residents impacted by the tornado can make their way to a recently opened resource center at Kings Grant Playground in Harvey. The center will be open until 4pm at 3805 15th Street in Harvey.
HARVEY, LA
WWL

List of road and school closures in tornado damaged areas

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Several roads and schools are closed as residents begin to survey storm damage and clean up debris from Wednesday’s tornado that swept through from the Westbank to Arabi. Road closures. West Bank Expressway (ground level) from Farrington to Avenue A. West Bank Expressway (elevated)exit...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Power being restored as tornado clean-up continues in New Orleans area

Utility crews on Friday had restored power to nearly all customers who could safely receive it in the four New Orleans area parishes hit by the pair of tornadoes two days ago. In St. Charles, Jefferson, Orleans and St. Bernard parishes, residents and government officials were still picking up the pieces and assessing the damage after two EF-2 tornadoes barreled through the region on Wednesday, damaging hundreds of buildings and killing one woman.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Photos: See tornado damage in Gretna, St. Charles, St. Bernard

On Wednesday, a large severe weather system tore through southeast Louisiana, spawning at least three tornadoes on the west bank of Jefferson Parish, areas of St. Charles Parish and St. Bernard Parish. Residents, business owners, and parish officials were out Thursday morning to survey the damage. These photos show just...
GRETNA, LA
WWL

Parish by Parish updates after tornados

NEW ORLEANS — St. Charles. A tornado touched down near the correctional facility in Killona, St. Charles Parish. One woman was found dead outdoors, and eight people were taken to the hospital with believed non-life threatening injuries. Parish President Matthew Jewell declared a state of emergency and said most...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WWL

Tornado aftermath tests the resilience of Westbank community

GRETNA, La. — A strong tornado ripped through Harvey, Marrero – and Gretna with a vengeance. Local leaders told WWL-TV, digging out from this storm will certainly test the resilience of the Westbank community. From the air, you can spot the tornado’s path of destruction. It dropped...
HARVEY, LA
fox8live.com

VIDEO: Inside the EF-2 tornado that struck Gretna

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - Security video from a Tesla obtained by FOX 8 shows the EF-2 tornado that slammed into Jefferson Parish on Wed., Dec. 14, leaving behind a trail of destruction. The video begins calmly but things turn chaotic in seconds. The sky darkens before debris is strewn about....
GRETNA, LA
houmatimes.com

Bayou Cane responds to fire on South French Quarter Drive in Houma

At approximately 4:40 pm, B shift crews with Bayou Cane Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 300 block of South French Quarter Dr. First arriving crews found smoke coming from the roof of a duplex. Crews made entry and found the fire in the attic of one dwelling while simultaneously opening the roof to remove smoke and heat. No one was home in the dwelling on fire. The attached dwelling was safely evacuated prior to Bayou Cane’s arrival. The fire was quickly extinguished and confined to the attic.
HOUMA, LA
NOLA.com

Vieux Carré Children's Second Line rolled down Royal Street on Dec. 15

The Vieux Carre Children's Second Line With Santa rolled down Royal Street on Thursday, Dec. 15. This annual event is hosted by French Quarter Festivals, Inc. and the New Orleans Police Department's 8th District for the second-graders at Homer A. Plessy Community School. There was a second-line parade with the Riverwalk Jazz Band from the school to NOPD’s 8th District station. Students also enjoyed Christmas carols, tree decorating, sweet treats and refreshments.
HOMER, LA
WDSU

New Orleans garbage collector robbed downtown while working

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police report that a garbage collection worker was robbed in the Central Business District on Dec. 1. According to police, Al Davis, 35, is accused of robbing a garbage collection worker with a gun on the 500 block of South Peters Street. Davis is...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

St. Charles family identifies woman killed in Killona tornado

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St. Charles Parish president has reported damage to homes and a school in Killona after a possible tornado touched down. St. Charles Parish President Matthew Jewell and Sheriff Greg Champagne held a news conference Wednesday afternoon in Killona regarding the damage and severe weather across the parish this afternoon.
KILLONA, LA

