Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Pelicans Land Raptors’ Fred VanVleet In Bold Trade Scenario
In life, balance is key. At the same time, sometimes, it’s best to lean into your strengths. NBA teams face the same dilemma. Do you play video games? Let’s say you do. When you’re building a character, you can try to make them balanced – or, you can try to make them elite in the strengths you choose. Sometimes, that’s simply a better strategy.
NOLA.com
CJ McCollum says Zion Williamson doesn't receive same calls other NBA stars get
PHOENIX — In the final regular-season installment of the nascent rivalry between the New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns, Devin Booker caught fire. Booker scored 58 points, the most anyone has ever scored against a New Orleans team. At one point in the second half, Booker poured in 25 straight points.
NOLA.com
Devin Booker scores 58 points to lead Suns to comeback win against Pelicans
PHOENIX — Zion Williamson’s 360 windmill dunk at the end of the New Orleans Pelicans’ win over the Phoenix Suns last week sparked a fire, the embers of which were still glowing when New Orleans finished a three-game road trip in Phoenix on Saturday. As the Pelicans...
NOLA.com
Zion Williamson's 31 points not enough as Pelicans lose overtime heartbreaker to Jazz
SALT LAKE CITY — On Tuesday, the New Orleans Pelicans seven-game winning streak was extinguished, the product of their own poor outside shooting and a lack of what coach Willie Green calls “force.”. The Pelicans shot a woeful 4 of 27 from 3-point land and allowed the Utah...
Drew Brees says 'your heart hurts' watching Saints' disappointing season fall to 4-9
You often are who your record says you are in the NFL, but Drew Brees feels the New Orleans Saints are better than their 4-9 tally suggests. The former Saints quarterback took stock of his old team during an appearance on WWL radio Thursday night, discussing their year so far and what’s ahead of them.
Former Saints QB Drew Brees Joins Coaching Staff For Purdue Against LSU
Former Saints quarterback Drew Brees has reached an agreement with his alma mater, Purdue University, to be an interim assistant coach for the Boilermakers' Citrus Bowl showdown against No. 16 LSU. The deal was announced on Thursday morning as bowl preparation gets underway, bringing Brees on board instantly. The New...
Diving Into LSU's Transfer Portal Targets
LSU has been on a recruiting tear over the last two weeks as they put the final touches on their 2023 class while looking to hit the transfer portal with force this month. There are position groups on this squad that lack depth, specifically the defensive line, that must be accounted for in the portal.
