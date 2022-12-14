ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman refuses to comply with officers’ warnings and is arrested

BEDFORD – A Bedford woman is facing a charge of disorderly conduct after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to a domestic disturbance at a home in the 7000 block of State Road 159. When officers arrived they spoke with 51-year-old Cindy Carter who told police she...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford woman injures nurse and is arrested

BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested after an incident at IU Health Hospital on November 25, 2022. Police arrested 30-year-old Brittany Flick on a charge of battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety officer. According to police, on that day Flick was in the emergency room...
BEDFORD, IN
WLKY.com

Louisville father charged with strangling boy at school bus stop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 41-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting a child at a bus stop in Louisville. According to LMPD, Sherman E. Price is charged with assault, fourth-degree (child abuse) and strangulation, second-degree, for an incident that happened at 44th and Main streets. Price is accused...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wbiw.com

Assistant store manager faces theft charges

BEDFORD – A woman reported that on November 2, 2022, a Dollar General employee reported they had found her wallet outside the store on Mitchell Road. The woman reported there was more than $900 in the wallet. All the cash was missing from the wallet but nothing else was missing.
BEDFORD, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL NEWS — Bloomington Man Sentenced to Six Years in Prison

A Bloomington man has been sentenced to over six years in prison after he was arrested with a gun and cocaine while on supervised release for bank robbery. The U.S. Department of Justice handed down the sentence earlier this week. 32-year-old John Lee Adams III was given an 81-month prison term after he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and admitted to violating the terms of his federal supervised release.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Duo purse snatchers arrested in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington police have arrested a 21-year-old woman and a 17-year-old male after the pair would sometimes distract their victims, take their purses, and then used their credit cards to make expensive purchases. Police arrested Raven Russell on multiple counts of theft and fraud. The 17-year-old, whose name...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

False plates lead to drug charges for Sullivan man

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A traffic stop landed a Sullivan man in custody and facing drug charges. According to Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom, Monday evening at the intersection of Washington and State Streets, a deputy initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle that was believed to have false license plates attached. After searching the […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

21-year-old victim of overnight homicide identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 21-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the Wyandotte neighborhood. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Gary Charles Edwards was found dead in the rear alley in the 800 block of Denmark Avenue. Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, police were called out to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wbiw.com

Man arrested on warrants and now faces new drug charges

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Wednesday, December 7th after a Bedford Police officer on routine patrol spotted 40-year-old Christopher Cox, who was wanted on warrants walking east on 17th Street. The officer stopped Cox and detained him on two warrants for failure to appear. Cox admitted he...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: December 16, 2022

1:45 a.m. Shelbi Smith, 31, Bedford, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while driver’s license suspended with a prior conviction, possession of a legend drug. Arrests – December 15. 9:28 a.m. Steven Pilkenton, 44, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for failure to appear. 1:58 p.m. Cara...
BEDFORD, IN

