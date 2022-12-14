Read full article on original website
Woman refuses to comply with officers’ warnings and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman is facing a charge of disorderly conduct after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to a domestic disturbance at a home in the 7000 block of State Road 159. When officers arrived they spoke with 51-year-old Cindy Carter who told police she...
Man arrested after confessing to having meth and syringes in his vehicle
BEDFORD – A Williamsville man was arrested early Tuesday morning after a Bedford Police officer located a male near a Jeep Compass parked next to a storage container in the Lowe’s parking lot. The vehicle windows were covered with blankets and a male was shuffling around inside. When...
Bedford woman injures nurse and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested after an incident at IU Health Hospital on November 25, 2022. Police arrested 30-year-old Brittany Flick on a charge of battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety officer. According to police, on that day Flick was in the emergency room...
Greene County man accused of child molestation is pleading guilty to a lesser charge
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new details in a Greene county child molestation case. We first told you about Mark Taylor, 62, from Linton in August when he was arrested. Now, Taylor is pleading guilty to a lesser charge. He was originally charged with child molestation. A negotiated...
Louisville father charged with strangling boy at school bus stop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 41-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting a child at a bus stop in Louisville. According to LMPD, Sherman E. Price is charged with assault, fourth-degree (child abuse) and strangulation, second-degree, for an incident that happened at 44th and Main streets. Price is accused...
IU Police search campus after a report of an armed subject on campus
BLOOMINGTON — Indiana University put out an alert on Thursday at 7:24 p.m. warning students and staff of an “armed subject” on campus. According to police, the suspect had been sighted near 1200 North Eagleson Avenue, in the area of several Greek houses. “If you are on...
IU police search for 3 subjects suspected of intimidation with a weapon on campus
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police in Bloomington have lifted a shelter order as they continue to search for three people who are suspected of intimidation with a weapon on the Indiana University campus Thursday evening. IU police issued an alert around 7:30 p.m. after an armed person was reported near...
Assistant store manager faces theft charges
BEDFORD – A woman reported that on November 2, 2022, a Dollar General employee reported they had found her wallet outside the store on Mitchell Road. The woman reported there was more than $900 in the wallet. All the cash was missing from the wallet but nothing else was missing.
Prosecutor's office considering charges after fight in bathroom at Jeffersonville High School
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- At least a dozen students were part of a chaotic scene this week inside a Jeffersonville High School bathroom, video showing one student being physically targeted by the group. Robert Thomason, whose nephew — a freshman at the school — was that targeted student, is furious....
Man admits bottled urine is in his backpack, used to interfere with drug screen
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Monday after a Bedford Police officer stopped his vehicle for an equipment violation at State Road 37 and 29th Street. According to a probable cause affidavit, 32-year-old Klayton Unger was a passenger in the vehicle. Police received permission to search the...
Clark County police arrest shoplifters during holiday 'Shop with a Cop' event
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Clark County police were able to stop not just one, but two, Grinches from putting a damper on this year's holiday season. Every year, the Clark County Sheriff's Office and Clark County FOP 181 partner for the annual "Corporal Robert Nicholson Shop with a Cop" program.
WGCL NEWS — Bloomington Man Sentenced to Six Years in Prison
A Bloomington man has been sentenced to over six years in prison after he was arrested with a gun and cocaine while on supervised release for bank robbery. The U.S. Department of Justice handed down the sentence earlier this week. 32-year-old John Lee Adams III was given an 81-month prison term after he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and admitted to violating the terms of his federal supervised release.
Duo purse snatchers arrested in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington police have arrested a 21-year-old woman and a 17-year-old male after the pair would sometimes distract their victims, take their purses, and then used their credit cards to make expensive purchases. Police arrested Raven Russell on multiple counts of theft and fraud. The 17-year-old, whose name...
DOJ: Bloomington man arrested with gun, cocaine while on supervised release for bank robbery
John Lee Adams III, age 32, was ordered to serve 81 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and admitted to violating the terms of his federal supervised release.
False plates lead to drug charges for Sullivan man
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A traffic stop landed a Sullivan man in custody and facing drug charges. According to Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom, Monday evening at the intersection of Washington and State Streets, a deputy initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle that was believed to have false license plates attached. After searching the […]
21-year-old victim of overnight homicide identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 21-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the Wyandotte neighborhood. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Gary Charles Edwards was found dead in the rear alley in the 800 block of Denmark Avenue. Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, police were called out to...
Man arrested on warrants and now faces new drug charges
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Wednesday, December 7th after a Bedford Police officer on routine patrol spotted 40-year-old Christopher Cox, who was wanted on warrants walking east on 17th Street. The officer stopped Cox and detained him on two warrants for failure to appear. Cox admitted he...
Police Log: December 16, 2022
1:45 a.m. Shelbi Smith, 31, Bedford, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while driver’s license suspended with a prior conviction, possession of a legend drug. Arrests – December 15. 9:28 a.m. Steven Pilkenton, 44, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for failure to appear. 1:58 p.m. Cara...
Man arrested after a report of a physical altercation at an apartment complex
BEDFORD – A Solsberry man was arrested on Thursday, December 8th after Bedford Police officers were called to a physical altercation taking place at an apartment in the 1000 block of I Street. When officers arrived at the top of the stairways in the building they could hear arguing....
ISP release update on State Road 64 crash that killed two
The Indiana State Police Jasper Post have released an update on the fatal State Road 64 crash that claimed the lives of a mother and her daughter and left two others injured.
