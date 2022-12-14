Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Deputies: Homestead housekeepers arrested for stabbing each other during argument
KEY LARGO, Fla. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two resort housekeepers Wednesday for stabbing and cutting each other in Key Largo, authorities said. Deputies responded to the Rock Reef Resort, at 97850 Overseas Hwy around 9:45 a.m., regarding a call that two women were having a fight.
Click10.com
Carjacker crashes in stolen Tesla in Miami-Dade, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A thief stole a Tesla from a driver at gunpoint and later crashed it on Thursday in Miami-Dade County, police said. The armed carjacking of the silver Tesla was on Wednesday night near the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and 54 Street, according to the Miami Police Department.
Click10.com
Man arrested for stealing thousands from Burlington store in Hialeah, police say
HIALEAH, Fla. – Alberto Cruz was arrested on Thursday in Miami-Dade County over a brazen burglary that took the victim about four days to report to police. Detectives accused Cruz, 31, of stealing about $5,000 in merchandise from a Burlington store, according to Sgt. Jose Torres, a spokesman for the Hialeah Police Department.
WSVN-TV
FedEx driver pronounced dead in Coral Gables neighborhood after truck hits tree
CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A FedEx driver has died while on the job following a crash in a Coral Gables neighborhood. Coral Gables Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the 6500 block of Riviera Drive, just before 5 p.m., Friday. 7Skyforce hovered above scene as...
WSVN-TV
yourdailylocal.com
Miami Woman Facing Fentanyl Charges Following Traffic Stop in Jamestown
BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced on Dec. 14 that Elina Martinez, 64, of Miami, FL, was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with possession with intent to distribute, and distribute, 400 grams or more of fentanyl. The charge carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 10...
Armed man surrenders after 10 standoff with Miami SWAT
MIAMI - An armed man who had barricaded himself inside a home was safely taken in custody after a 10-hour standoff with Miami SWAT.According to police, officers were sent to a residence in the area of NW 15th Avenue and 51st Terrace around 8:30 p.m. after getting calls about an armed man who made threats to himself. The man's family members, who were inside the home with him, were the ones to call the police. When the police arrived, they were safely taken out of the home. Police said the man, who had a long rifle and a handgun, did make threats against the officers. SWAT officers negotiated with the man throughout the night and early morning to get him to come out. Police said they see things like this during the holiday season with people who have problems with their mental health. They said this is the second person who has been in a barricaded situation this week.
Man, woman accused of robbing elderly victim of cash, jewelry
MIAMI - A man and a woman are facing several charges including the exploitation of an elderly person after police said the pair robbed a woman in Hialeah.Authorities say that on November 30, at around 2 p.m., Milena Rojas, 39, and David Agudelo, 32, approached the 75-year-old victim as she was walking home from a grocery store in the 6000 block of West 14th Lane.Investigators said they told the victim that they had won the lottery and would give her the winning ticket in exchange for money. "The subjects acted in concert in attempts to defraud...
‘I thought I was going to be killed’: Florida elderly woman allegedly robbed, kidnapped by couple in lottery scam
An elderly woman in Florida was robbed and kidnapped by a couple in a lottery scam, police said.
WSVN-TV
Reportedly aggressive customer at SW Miami-Dade Auto Zone dies in police custody
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation has stretched into the next day at an auto parts store in Southwest Miami-Dade after, police said, a customer who was taken into custody suddenly went unresponsive. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the Auto Zone along the 9300 block...
Click10.com
foxsports640.com
Click10.com
Duo accused of running $180K rental car theft scheme out of Miami airport
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police accused a man and woman of running a large-scale rental car theft operation out of the Miami International Airport, according to an arrest report. Police arrested Anseca Calix, 27, of Margate, Monday, while her alleged co-conspirator, Israel Omari Smith, 28, remained “at large,”...
NBC Miami
Driver Hit Scooter, Struck Homestead Officer Who Responded to Scene: Police
A driver who crashed into a scooter in Homestead Monday also crashed into the police officer who responded to the scene, officials said. The incident began when the driver rear-ended the scooter in the area of Southwest 137th Avenue and Southwest 328th Street, Homestead Police officials said. The driver of...
WSVN-TV
Miami Police officers take children on holiday shopping spree at NW Miami-Dade Walmart
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - ‘Tis the season for some South Florida children who enjoyed a chance to go shopping with a police officer. Officers with the City of Miami Police Department spread holiday cheer by taking the children on a shopping spree as part of the Shop with a Cop event at a Walmart in Northwest Miami-Dade, Thursday morning.
WSVN-TV
Miami Central High School placed on lockdown after several fights; 1 person arrested
MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida school was placed on lockdown after several fights broke out inside and outside the campus. Videos from at least three different locations, both inside about outside the campus, capture individuals, who appear to be students, fighting. Miami-Dade Schools Police arrived to Miami Central High...
NBC Miami
Armed Suspect Tried to Trespass at Elementary School in North Miami
An armed suspect was in custody after he was caught trying to trespass at a North Miami elementary school Wednesday. The incident happened at William J Bryan Elementary School at 1201 Northeast 125th Street. Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials said the male suspect, who wasn't a student, never made it...
