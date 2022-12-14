ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dexerto.com

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega had nightmares “for years” after this horror movie

While Wednesday star Jenna Ortega may be the new Scream Queen on the block, there’s one horror movie that had her screaming for real. She’s creepy and she’s kooky, mysterious and spooky, she’s all together ooky, the… Jenna Ortega. And now she’s starring in a new Netflix series that focuses on the arguably most iconic Addams Family member, Wednesday Addams. We greatly enjoyed the series here at Dexerto, and you can read our review here.
ComicBook

New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Collider

'Wednesday' Cast React to Jenna Ortega's Iconic Dance in New Video

This Thanksgiving weekend many horror fans have been thankful for the release of the long awaited Netflix series Wednesday. The Addams Family adaptation starring Jenna Ortega in the death loving title role has taken the genre world by storm. However, since the series released this past Wednesday, fans can’t stop talking about the amazing dance sequence at the end of episode 4. Now Netflix has released a behind-the-scenes video of the cast reacting to that now-iconic scene.
iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
hypebeast.com

Eddie Murphy and Nia Long Test Jonah Hill's Love For Their Daughter in Awkward 'You People' Teaser

Netflix has shared a teaser for You People, Kenya Barris‘ feature directorial debut starring Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy and Nia Long. In the tense yet comedic teaser, Hill’s character Ezra Cohen meets with the parents of London’s Amira Mohammed, played by Murphy and Long, at the famed Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles to ask for their daughter’s hand in marriage. The conversation goes off the rails almost immediately as Murphy and Long’s parental instincts kick in almost immediately, leaving Ezra in an awkward position as he attempts to convince them that “mixed race people” — namedropping Malcolm X — “are really awesome” and that their intimate life isn’t intimate enough for them to currently have a baby. The official logline reads, “A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris.”
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Babylon’ Trailer Sees Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt Get Tangled in Hollywood Debauchery

Margot Robbie makes a scene as a 1920s Hollywood bombshell actress in the latest trailer for Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, which dropped on Monday. “We are going to be more than they ever bargained for,” Robbie’s character declares at one point in the trailer to Diego Calva, who plays Manny Torres, a Latino character in Hollywood’s silent era. More from The Hollywood ReporterRyan Coogler, Margot Robbie and Sarah Polley to Be Honored by SFFILMEric Roberts on His 700 (and Counting) Screen Credits: "I'm One of The Luckiest Guys in Hollywood"Tim Allen's Mistakes Jeopardize Christmas in 'The Santa Clauses' Trailer Her sparkler-infused partying sits alongside Pitt’s...
ETOnline.com

Canceled and Renewed Network TV Shows for 2023: See the Full List

It's time to find out if your favorite network TV shows are canceled or renewed!. It can be overwhelming keeping up with what's coming back and what's not, which is why ET is your one-stop shop for all the latest at ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox and NBC. Just in the past several months, a flurry of network shows have been unceremoniously canceled (Fox's Monarch) or opted to end their multi-season runs (The CW's The Flash, ABC's A Million Little Things), while others were lucky enough to earn early renewals (CBS' FBI franchise and The Equalizer) or surprise resurrections (NBC's Magnum P.I.). Only time will tell for the other shows hoping for good news.
Collider

'Nope's For Your Consideration Trailer Unpacks the Film's Sci-Fi Dramatics

Universal Pictures has just released a For Your Consideration trailer for Jordan Peele's sci-fi epic, Nope. Nope hit theaters back in July, and was a critical and commercial success, grossing over $171 million against a budget of $68 million, and has been submitted for several categories at the 2023 Academy Awards. The film stars Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer as a brother and sister Hollywood horse training team who set out to record footage of what they perceive to be a UFO.
IndieWire

‘Scream 2’ Screenwriter Regrets Killing off Jamie Kennedy’s Character: He Should Have Been ‘Legacy’

The “Scream” cinematic universe could have looked very different had one of its original stars not been killed off. “Scream 2” screenwriter Kevin Williamson, who originated the franchise, expressed regret at writing off Jamie Kennedy’s character Randy, who succumbed to Ghostface in the sequel. Cinephile Randy made a posthumous video appearance in “Scream 3” with sister Martha (Heather Matarazzo) assisting Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), Dewey (David Arquette), and Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) to track down the new serial killer in Los Angeles. For the 25th anniversary of “Scream 2,” Williamson opened up about the sequel writing process and why he chose Randy...
ETOnline.com

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Spotted Arm in Arm After Secret Romance Revealed

Taking it all in stride. T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are sticking together amid the drama surrounding the revelation of their secret romance. The Good Morning America anchors -- who have been taken off the air in the wake of their romance surfacing -- were spotted taking a stroll together through Manhattan on Thursday, in photos obtained by The Daily Mail.
Popculture

Margot Robbie Reveals She Snuck in Unscripted Brad Pitt Kiss in 'Babylon' Scene

Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt already made two movies together where the two did not kiss, and she was not about to make another one. While working on the new Hollywood epic Babylon, Robbie snuck in an unscripted kiss with her Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star. In a new interview with E! News, Robbie said the kiss was improvised on the spot.
ETOnline.com

Inside Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Allison Holker's Love Story and Marriage

Allison Holker and Stephen “tWitch" Boss' magnificent love journey was tragically cut short Tuesday after he shockingly died in Los Angeles due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Holker, who confirmed the devastating news Wednesday in a statement to ET, met the famous DJ and former Ellen DeGeneres Show co-executive producer over 12 years ago in Los Angeles. Let's take a look back at what the couple told ET about their relationship, which brought so much joy to their many fans.
