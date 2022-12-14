Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
Wednesday star Jenna Ortega had nightmares “for years” after this horror movie
While Wednesday star Jenna Ortega may be the new Scream Queen on the block, there’s one horror movie that had her screaming for real. She’s creepy and she’s kooky, mysterious and spooky, she’s all together ooky, the… Jenna Ortega. And now she’s starring in a new Netflix series that focuses on the arguably most iconic Addams Family member, Wednesday Addams. We greatly enjoyed the series here at Dexerto, and you can read our review here.
ComicBook
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Collider
'Wednesday' Cast React to Jenna Ortega's Iconic Dance in New Video
This Thanksgiving weekend many horror fans have been thankful for the release of the long awaited Netflix series Wednesday. The Addams Family adaptation starring Jenna Ortega in the death loving title role has taken the genre world by storm. However, since the series released this past Wednesday, fans can’t stop talking about the amazing dance sequence at the end of episode 4. Now Netflix has released a behind-the-scenes video of the cast reacting to that now-iconic scene.
Melissa Barrera Teases ‘Scream VI’: ‘It’s Potentially A Hundred Times Gorier’
For more than 20 years, Kevin Williamson’s Scream franchise has struck fear into viewers around the world. As the series enters its sixth chapter, the team behind the film believes it is ready to up the ante. “With the last Scream, they were tip-toeing and trying to be very...
Eddie Murphy & Jonah Hill Star In The Hilarious Teaser Trailer For The Upcoming Kenya Barris Comedy ‘You People’
Kenya Barris will make his feature directorial debut when 'You People' starring Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Lauren London and Nia Long hits Netflix on January 27! Check out the teaser trailer inside!
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
hypebeast.com
Eddie Murphy and Nia Long Test Jonah Hill's Love For Their Daughter in Awkward 'You People' Teaser
Netflix has shared a teaser for You People, Kenya Barris‘ feature directorial debut starring Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy and Nia Long. In the tense yet comedic teaser, Hill’s character Ezra Cohen meets with the parents of London’s Amira Mohammed, played by Murphy and Long, at the famed Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles to ask for their daughter’s hand in marriage. The conversation goes off the rails almost immediately as Murphy and Long’s parental instincts kick in almost immediately, leaving Ezra in an awkward position as he attempts to convince them that “mixed race people” — namedropping Malcolm X — “are really awesome” and that their intimate life isn’t intimate enough for them to currently have a baby. The official logline reads, “A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris.”
‘Babylon’ Trailer Sees Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt Get Tangled in Hollywood Debauchery
Margot Robbie makes a scene as a 1920s Hollywood bombshell actress in the latest trailer for Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, which dropped on Monday. “We are going to be more than they ever bargained for,” Robbie’s character declares at one point in the trailer to Diego Calva, who plays Manny Torres, a Latino character in Hollywood’s silent era. More from The Hollywood ReporterRyan Coogler, Margot Robbie and Sarah Polley to Be Honored by SFFILMEric Roberts on His 700 (and Counting) Screen Credits: "I'm One of The Luckiest Guys in Hollywood"Tim Allen's Mistakes Jeopardize Christmas in 'The Santa Clauses' Trailer Her sparkler-infused partying sits alongside Pitt’s...
ETOnline.com
Canceled and Renewed Network TV Shows for 2023: See the Full List
It's time to find out if your favorite network TV shows are canceled or renewed!. It can be overwhelming keeping up with what's coming back and what's not, which is why ET is your one-stop shop for all the latest at ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox and NBC. Just in the past several months, a flurry of network shows have been unceremoniously canceled (Fox's Monarch) or opted to end their multi-season runs (The CW's The Flash, ABC's A Million Little Things), while others were lucky enough to earn early renewals (CBS' FBI franchise and The Equalizer) or surprise resurrections (NBC's Magnum P.I.). Only time will tell for the other shows hoping for good news.
A Batman Beyond movie starring Michael Keaton has reportedly been canceled by DC
This new Batman movie is Beyond saving
ETOnline.com
Jerry Bruckheimer Discusses Johnny Depp's Possible Return to 'Pirates of the Caribbean'
Jack Sparrow might ride the high seas once more in the future. Famed producer Jerry Bruckheimer is giving Johnny Depp fans hope that the once-embattled actor could return to the beloved Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. The super-producer recently sat down for an interview with The Associated Press, and was...
Collider
'Nope's For Your Consideration Trailer Unpacks the Film's Sci-Fi Dramatics
Universal Pictures has just released a For Your Consideration trailer for Jordan Peele's sci-fi epic, Nope. Nope hit theaters back in July, and was a critical and commercial success, grossing over $171 million against a budget of $68 million, and has been submitted for several categories at the 2023 Academy Awards. The film stars Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer as a brother and sister Hollywood horse training team who set out to record footage of what they perceive to be a UFO.
wegotthiscovered.com
A star-studded thriller that died a horrible death at the box office wins new converts to its streaming cult
All the talent in the world, not to mention enthusiastic reviews from critics, is enough to guarantee box office success, something that the sorely underrated and unfairly overlooked Bad Times at the El Royale discovered to its detriment after hitting theaters in October of 2018. Backed by a pulsating score...
The Boys Is Bringing Another Supernatural Vet Into The Mix For Season 4 Following Jensen Ackles' Celebrated Run
Following Jensen Ackles' run as Soldier Boy, The Boys is adding another Supernatural vet for Season 4 of the superhero drama.
As The Whale Hits Theaters, See What Critics Are Saying About Brendan Fraser’s Potentially Oscar-Worthy Performance
Brendan Fraser has been getting Oscar buzz for months now, so with The Whale finally hitting theaters, what do the critics have to say?
‘Scream 2’ Screenwriter Regrets Killing off Jamie Kennedy’s Character: He Should Have Been ‘Legacy’
The “Scream” cinematic universe could have looked very different had one of its original stars not been killed off. “Scream 2” screenwriter Kevin Williamson, who originated the franchise, expressed regret at writing off Jamie Kennedy’s character Randy, who succumbed to Ghostface in the sequel. Cinephile Randy made a posthumous video appearance in “Scream 3” with sister Martha (Heather Matarazzo) assisting Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), Dewey (David Arquette), and Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) to track down the new serial killer in Los Angeles. For the 25th anniversary of “Scream 2,” Williamson opened up about the sequel writing process and why he chose Randy...
ETOnline.com
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Spotted Arm in Arm After Secret Romance Revealed
Taking it all in stride. T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are sticking together amid the drama surrounding the revelation of their secret romance. The Good Morning America anchors -- who have been taken off the air in the wake of their romance surfacing -- were spotted taking a stroll together through Manhattan on Thursday, in photos obtained by The Daily Mail.
Popculture
Margot Robbie Reveals She Snuck in Unscripted Brad Pitt Kiss in 'Babylon' Scene
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt already made two movies together where the two did not kiss, and she was not about to make another one. While working on the new Hollywood epic Babylon, Robbie snuck in an unscripted kiss with her Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star. In a new interview with E! News, Robbie said the kiss was improvised on the spot.
ETOnline.com
Inside Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Allison Holker's Love Story and Marriage
Allison Holker and Stephen “tWitch" Boss' magnificent love journey was tragically cut short Tuesday after he shockingly died in Los Angeles due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Holker, who confirmed the devastating news Wednesday in a statement to ET, met the famous DJ and former Ellen DeGeneres Show co-executive producer over 12 years ago in Los Angeles. Let's take a look back at what the couple told ET about their relationship, which brought so much joy to their many fans.
