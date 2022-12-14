If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The Mahomeses are basking in baby bliss, and they’re slowly but surely introducing their newborn son, Bronze, to the world. During an appearance on Audacy’s 610 Sports Radio, daddy Patrick Mahomes opened up about the baby’s unique nickname, his birth story, and how big sis Sterling is handling her new sibling duties. “My brother, Jackson, [came up with Bronze’s nickname],” Patrick shared on the radio show. “We were going with Trey at first because the third obviously and everything like that,”...

14 DAYS AGO