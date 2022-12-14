Read full article on original website
Local man arrested, accused of assaulting pregnant person at Abilene apartment complex
ABILENE, Texas — A local man has been arrested for assaulting a pregnant person. According to an arrest report, police responded to a northside apartment complex Tuesday in the 2900 Block of Old Anson Road to assist the Taylor County Sheriff's Department. Deputies said they saw a vehicle pull...
PHOTOS: Car plows through home in south Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — A car plowed through a home this at around 1:30pm this afternoon in Abilene on South Willis and College Street. According to officials, the car cut across a northbound lane, jumped a curb, and went through a home. A man and a woman fled the scene but were soon found close by, and the driver was given several citations.
Service dog to graduate from Hardin Simmons University
ABILENE, Texas — Last year, we reported on Greer, a dog taking physical therapy courses at HSU to be a service animal. That same dog is now graduating. Greer was just eight weeks old when she first entered the Hardin-Simmons School of Physical Therapy. Greer came from the Canine Companions program, which provides service dogs to adults, children, and veterans.
Packs of wild dogs in Jones County: how to protect your property
HAWLEY, Texas — Frightening images are making the rounds on social media out of Jones County. West Texas Trapping Company telling us in a statement they started catching a pack of dogs on game camera back in late 2021 - but the pack has now increased in size. A video captured more of them last week south of Hawley.
Clyde's city administrator on expanding the city
CLYDE, Texas — “I know that a lot of people are concerned about Clyde not having that small town feel anymore but a lot of the new growth is going off of I-20 so it’s not going into the heart of downtown Clyde,” said a Clyde resident.
Last minute Christmas shoppers talk about their holiday purchases
ABILENE, Texas — “I hate Christmas shopping, but I have to do it I got grandkids,” said a local TJ Maxx shopper. It's the most wonderful time of the year again where many people go out and buy their friends, family and loved ones a special gift for Christmas. However, with the holidays right around the corner, some people are just now getting started hunting for the perfect present.
Volunteers help out for Wreaths Across America
ABILENE, Texas — This time of year, Roxanne Klump shows up to the Texas Veterans Cemetery to help unload wreaths. Herself and several volunteers— many who are veterans— help honor loved ones they knew and many of the men and women that served. “So my husband entered...
What's Trending: Road trips and act of kindness with strangers
ABILENE, Texas — The holiday season is a time of giving to those in need. Most people send holiday cards and gifts to loved ones—but what about strangers?. A woman known as Ace working at Brooklyn Center Liquor Store has gone viral after her kindness was caught on camera.
PERFECT! Hawley finishes unbeaten season with first state title
ARLINGTON, Texas — The last loss the Hawley football team suffered was in the 2021 state title game. The Bearcats made sure there was no repeat this season. Hawley used a stifling defense and an array of offensive weapons to beat Refugio 54-28 on Thursday, and claim the school's first football state championship.
City of Hawley shows support ahead of State Title game
HAWLEY, Texas — The Hawley Bearcats are seeking redemption Thursday as they take on Refugio in the State title game, but before they took the field, the community showed up and showed their support for the team. The community held a pep rally for the team to wish them...
