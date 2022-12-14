Read full article on original website
Former Forth PD Officer Aaron Dean Guilty of Manslaughter in the Killing of Atatiana JeffersonLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Grand Prairie ISD Teacher Accused of Having Intimate Relationship with StudentLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
Social media cast doubts over the real age of 12 year old Dallas football starAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Former Mavs Draft Pick Tyrell Terry Retires from the NBA at the Age of 22Larry LeaseDallas, TX
Grapevine PD Warning Residents of Possible Contractor Scams Amid Tornado CleanupLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
dmagazine.com
The Ultimate Guide To Buying Cowboy Boots in Dallas
Every Texan should have a pair of cowboy boots in their closets. You never know when you’ll need to kick a fence or dust at a rodeo dance hall, or even just kick up your heels on a Saturday night. And sure, Fort Worth might be the cowboy capital, with a bounty of iconic boot shops, but here in Dallas we’ve seen scores of cosmopolitan cowboys, too. And there are plenty of stores ready to outfit them. We’ve rounded up some of the best spots across North Texas, from the Fort Worth Stockyards to Highland Park Village, to find your next pair of cowboy boots.
This Dallas restaurant news roundup overflows with yummy wintry specials
This roundup of restaurant news around Dallas is on the drinky side, with lots of winter and holiday cocktails, because holidays are made for drinking. There are also new restaurant openings, new menus, limited-edition items, and a special bakery holiday pop-up. Here's what's happening in Dallas restaurant news, with items collected from press releases, online posts, and special-delivery telegrams: Jasper’s Gourmet Backyard Cuisine is opening a location at The Riverwalk development in Flower Mound, at 4400 Riverwalk Dr. in spring 2023, featuring Southern hospitality and backyard cuisine including prime rib, smoked chicken, grilled salmon and trout, baby back ribs, blue cheese chips,...
dallasexpress.com
$19 Million Home Listed in Dallas
A $19.9 million home and estate has recently been listed for sale in the Dallas area. Brokered by Douglas-Elliman, the estate rivals many palatial mansions and is one of the more stunning properties to become available in recent years. The 31,234-square-foot single-family home is located in Southlake on more than 3.5 acres of carefully landscaped property that shows off some of the best views North Texas has to offer.
Artisanal authentic New York-style bagel shop rises in downtown Dallas
Downtown Dallas is due to get some authentic, artisanal bagels: Starship Bagel, an old-school bagel shop that serves New York-style bagels, specialty shmears, lox, and coffee, will open a shop at 1520 Elm St., along Stone Street Gardens, with a front-row view of The Eye sculpture. Owner-founder Oren Salomon says he's hoping to be open and rolling out bagels in early 2023. Salomon debuted Starship in 2021, when he opened the first location in Lewisville, doing New York-style bagels made in small batches with the most premium ingredients, in classic varieties such as Plain, Sesame, Poppyseed, Everything, Garlic, Salt, and Zaatar. Starship features...
Best Dallas homes and neighborhoods for over-the-top Christmas lights in 2022
Loading the family into the car and driving around, looking at Christmas lights, is a cherished holiday tradition. But, where to go?Recent rains (especially on weekends) gave some homeowners a slower start in decking their halls. Still, point your car in any direction in the Dallas area, and you'll find individual homes and entire neighborhoods aglow with holiday spirit.Below is a list of top local homes and neighborhoods for Christmas lights this season. Check back often as it'll grow and grow as the holidays draw near.For a larger list of spectacular Christmas lights around Dallas, including drive-thrus and commercial displays,...
dmagazine.com
Dallas: The City That Hates Pedestrians, Pt. 47
Today’s jaunt takes us way up Greenville Avenue, north of Park Lane. The famously walkable Lower Greenville might as well be in a different city: we are in the land of strip malls and storage centers and AutoZones and Presby hospital. This is also home to one of the largest concentrations of apartments in the city, in Vickery Meadow, and the infrastructure doesn’t reflect that.
Dallas Observer
The Most Celebrated Openings and Mournful Closings of 2022
With 2022 coming to a close and 2023 just a couple of weeks away, we want to call attention to some of the new restaurants that have opened this year and remember old favorites that have closed. In no particular order, here are some highlights from 2022’s openings and closings:
New champagne bar on Dallas' Oak Lawn picks prime time for toasts to debut
A champagne bar long in the works is about to make its debut just in time for a holiday toast: Coupes, a French-inspired bar which purports to have "a touch of Texas," will open at 4234 Oak Lawn Ave. at the end of December. Exactly which day they do not say but you can be sure they will be working hard to open in time for New Year's Eve.Located at The Shops of Highland Park, in the former Jos. A. Bank men's clothing store, Coupes was founded by champagne enthusiasts Eric Chiappinelli and Amanda Hale, who have assembled a vast...
inforney.com
Dallas couple brings East Texas flavor to Hickory Street
Heather Davis first heard about Layne’s Chicken Fingers when she was an upperclassman at Texas A&M University. She was graduating right around the time the little chicken shack with a cult following opened near campus in 1994. Later, her two brothers would frequent the restaurant as undergraduates, and after she and her family moved to North Texas, it remained a favorite.
dallasexpress.com
Second Local Pickleball Bar Opens in January
Pickleball continues to be one of the fastest-growing sports in the country, and now companies are flocking to capitalize on the sport’s popularity. Kansas City-based company Chicken N Pickle opened its first restaurant/entertainment facility in Grand Prairie in December 2021 and is planning expansion throughout the Lonestar State. Chicken...
BoomerJack's sports bar beams in big-screens and burgers to Lewisville
Every town deserves a BoomerJack’s Grill & Bar, and now it's Lewisville's turn, with its own location newly opened at 2437 S. Stemmons Fwy., in front of Music City Mall on the west side of I-35.This sports bar chain from On Deck Concepts is known for its backyard-style patios with roll-up garage-door bars and wall-to-wall TVs broadcasting all the games.They serve Fried Pickles, Jack’s Skillet Queso, Monte Cristo Sandwich, Cobb Salad, and burgers such as their Double Double Smashed Burger. Prices are budget-friendly and there's an extensive array of beers and cocktails, with daily drink specials.They're opening just in time...
keranews.org
Meet the Dallas civil rights activist whose work in Fair Park inspired the play 'Travisville'
Explore more stories from Arts Access. The Reverend Peter Johnson was only 23 when he came to Dallas in 1969, but he was already a civil rights veteran. He was a member of the SCLC, the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, where Johnson's colleagues and supervisors included Andrew Young and John L. Lewis.
purewow.com
￼The Best Meals We Ate in Dallas This Year
It’s been a delicious year. From beautiful cuts of beef to desserts so delicate they’ll bring a tear to your eye; we’re sharing the top 12 bites of the last year. Some of the dishes are from new neighborhood hotspots and others seem to be standing the test of time. Let’s dig in!
constructiondive.com
$3B Dallas-area master plan to break ground this month
Architects: Torti Gallas + Partners and CallisonRTKL. Developer (for residential section): StreetLights Residential. The development team for The Mix in Frisco, Texas, will break ground this month on the first phase of the immense mixed-use master planned community. Dallas-based developer StreetLights Residential will manage the residential section, which will encompass approximately 3 million square feet across several buildings on the southeast portion of the site, according to a press release on the groundbreaking. The unit count has not been disclosed.
Dallas seafood guy to open casual American restaurant for Park Cities moms
Busy busy Dallas restaurateur Jon Alexis is opening another new restaurant. Called Ramble Room, it'll open in Snider Plaza at 6565 Hillcrest Ave. #150, in the Hilltop Plaza, taking over a space previously occupied by The Biscuit Bar, which closed in 2021.According to a release, Ramble Room will open in spring 2023.Alexis is well known as the owner of TJ's Seafood Market and Malibu Poke. In November, he did a stretch when he opened Escondido Tex-Mex, a Tex-Mex restaurant at Preston-Royal.Now, with Ramble Room, he'll tackle what he calls in a statement "approachable American cuisine.""We wanted to do a style...
dmagazine.com
Meet the Dallas 500: Peter Brodsky
Seven years ago Peter Brodsky launched the revitalization of southern Dallas’ Redbird Mall. The $200 million mixed-use development—one of the largest commercial developments in southern Dallas—isn’t finished yet, but Brodsky has already sparked impact in the predominantly Black community through 1,500 new jobs in the offices, shops, medical facilities, and restaurants.
Meet Chuck Norris In Dallas This Weekend
If you have someone that is really hard to buy for when it comes to Christmas, we have an idea. For that person who has everything, and might need an "experience" for a gift, take them to meet Chuck Norris this weekend. The Dallas Comic Show is holding their holiday show at the Music City Mall in Lewisville, Tx this weekend. The show is Saturday December 17th and Sunday December 18th, and Chuck Norris will be there both days.
Coffee shop with authentic Italian eleganza opens in Dallas' Bishop Arts
An acclaimed coffee cafe has debuted in Dallas' Bishop Arts: Palmieri Café, known for its authentic Italian approach to coffee, has opened at 307 N. Bishop Ave., in a former beauty spa, where it quietly premiered on December 10. Palmieri was founded by owner Corrado Palmieri, a native of Italy who opened the first location at the Dallas Farmers Market in 2016. But Bishop Arts has been an area of interest for a long time: As an MBA student at SMU, he remembers going to events such as Bastille Day, and thinking that the neighborhood was the closest to Europe that...
Miami pizzeria Mister O1 imports its star-shaped pizzas to Grapevine
A Miami-based pizzeria with one location in Dallas-Fort Worth has penciled in another. Mister O1, which debuted in Dallas in October, will open a second location in Grapevine, at 129 S. Main St. #155, in a former Cotton Patch Cafe.According to a release, it'll open in spring 2023.Mister O1 - which has a capital "O", not a zero - was founded by Master Pizza chef Renato Viola, who moved from Italy to Miami under the "O1 Visa" category (reserved for those with extraordinary artistic ability of internationally acclaimed fame.Still feel like the O should be a 0.He opened the first...
The richest man in Fort Worth is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
