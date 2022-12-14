Read full article on original website
Be On The Lookout For Porch Pirates In Atlantic And Cape May Counties
Isn't it so funny how much people think they can get away with in this day and age? What's wild is the fact that we're all monitored now more than ever before in the history of mankind. Think about it. Almost everyone has, at the very least, a Ring camera...
2 Found Dead Inside Gloucester County, NJ Automotive Garage
A tragedy occurred inside a garage in Gloucester County where two men were found dead Tuesday morning. Lloyd Campbell and Allen Nichols were discovered in a detached automotive garage at a house on E. Monroe Street in Paulsboro. A family member tells 6abc.com a customer seeking the automotive services of...
U.S. Coast Guard Trying to Locate Overdue Sailboat that Departed Cape May, NJ
Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard are asking for your help as they try to locate a sailboat and its crew that haven't been seen in several days. According to a Facebook post, 76-year-old Joe DiTommasso and 64-year-old Kevin Hyde were aboard a 30-foot Catalina sailboat with a bluish-purple hull, a white superstructure, and white sails.
Popular Chain Restaurant Closes a NJ Shore Location After 45 Years
It's the end of the line for one location of a national chain restaurant at the Jersey Shore that has been around for well over a generation. And, at this point, if you have lost count of all of the great restaurants in our area that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one.
Prosecutor: Philadelphia, PA, Man Indicted For Murder at Atlantic City Casino
A man from Philadelphia has been indicted in connection to a fatal stabbing at a casino in Atlantic City this past September. On Thursday, 34-year-old Andrew Osborne was indicted by an Atlantic County Grand Jury on,. One count of first-degree murder. One count of third-degree possession of a weapon for...
20-year-old Man Wounded, Vehicle Hit by Gunfire in Atlantic City, NJ
Authorities in Atlantic City are investigating a shooting this past weekend that injured a 20-year-old man. Just after 11:30 last Saturday night, officers with the Atlantic City Police Department responded to the area of the 600 block of North New York Avenue for a report of a shots fired and a ShotSpotter alert.
New Restaurant Taking Former Golden Corral Location in Egg Harbor Township, NJ
The Golden Corral in Egg Harbor Township closed its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic and never reopened. However, it looks like there will be a new restaurant taking over the location, which sits in the Boscov's parking lot at the Harbor Square Shopping Center (still locally known as the old Shore Mall) in Egg Harbor Township.
Legendary NYC Steak House Reopening at Borgata Atlantic City
Old Homestead Steak House, which has been a fine dining choice at Borgata Hotel and Casino Atlantic City since it opened in 2003, will reopen after renovations on Thursday, Dec. 22. Reservations are now being accepted. The restaurant has been closed throughout the fall for remodeling. It will reopen with...
Ventnor Mayor Rejects ‘Ice Skating For Whites Only’ At AC Rink
Ventnor City Mayor Beth Maccagnano Holtzman is not sitting back any longer while some in Atlantic City are erroneously spreading the word that ice skating and ice hockey at the Atlantic City Skate Zone participants are “whites only from out of town.”. It’s a disturbing (similar) narrative that Atlantic...
Egg Harbor Twp Walmart Evacuated After a Man Pulls a Knife
An Ocean County man pulled a knife and acted in a threatening manner inside the Egg Harbor Township Walmart Saturday, causing the temporary evacuation of the store. The Press of Atlantic City reports that police said an employee witnessed David Brennan, 32, of Brick Township holding a knife and acting threateningly while standing in the store's electronics department.
CBS News at Coast Guard T.C. Cape May: A Behind Scenes Look
The CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell featured a report Wednesday from The U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May. CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell spent time in Cape May in late November filming a segment on the Coast Guard's attempt to boost recruitment, after falling short of its recruitment goals-- like other branches of the military-- for the last four years.
Romantic Holiday Date Nights Down the Shore
What's the Christmas season without watching those Hallmark Channel Christmas movies? And don't think for a moment that us guys don't check them. Regardless of whether your guy admits it, trust me, he does. Have you ever wondered what it would be like to step into one of those romantic...
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Need Your Sleuthy Skills to ID 3 People
Sometimes authorities ask for help identifying one person. Occasionally two. Today, it's three. The Egg Harbor Township Police Department is turning to the public to assist them in trying to figure out who these three people are. And as is usually the case, we don't know why other than it's...
Atlantic City, NJ, Man Who Escaped Custody, Ran Fake Dating Scheme Sentenced — Again
Federal authorities say a man from Atlantic City, who is no stranger to being behind bars, has been sentenced for escaping from federal custody and engaging in a scheme to defraud women over telephone dating services. 58-year-old Patrick Giblin was sentenced on Wednesday to 66 months after pleading guilty to...
Absecon, NJ, Man Sentenced For Role in $50M Health Care Fraud Conspiracy
A man from Absecon has been sentenced to 37 months in prison for his role in defrauding New Jersey state and local health benefits programs and other insurers by submitting fraudulent claims for medically unnecessary prescriptions. Attorney for the United State Vikas Khanna says 45-year-old Brian Pugh previously pleaded guilty...
Say Your Goodbyes To Beloved Doo Wop Drive-In In Wildwood Crest, NJ
Another eatery is closing up shop in the Wildwoods. According to new reports, the beloved Doo Wop Drive-InRestaurant in Wildwood Crest has officially been sold. The folks over at Wildwood Video Archive have confirmed the news that the new owners of the popular old-school themed restaurant. do not plan on...
An Old Theatre in Wildwood Re-Opens with a New Twist
Old Movies by the Sea in Wildwood has a long history. It originally opened in 1915 as a theater, before going through a series of different businesses ranging from a hardware store then a music store in the '20s. In the '60s it became a baby store until closing in the '80s. But much like a good suspense movie, this story was far from over.
All the Christmas Bars to Visit in Atlantic City, NJ This Holiday Season
What makes the holiday season extra festive? How about a visit to one of these Christmas-themed bars in Atlantic City!. One of our favorite new trends over the last couple of years has been the addition of Christmas-themed bars to many of the casinos and bars in A.C., and they're wildly popular. Whenever we see a new one pop up, we've gotta tell you about it!
11 Craft Breweries to Try this Holiday Season at the Jersey Shore!
I have a bunch of days off coming up and one thing I plan on doing is visiting some of our area's great local breweries!. Breweries are popping up all over the area, and there are plenty to choose from, just because these are the 11 I am going to check out, doesn't mean there aren't others I want to try!
Atlantic City Casino Workers Continue Call for Smoke Free Casinos
They've had enough, and they want to see a change finally being made. A group of Atlantic City Casino workers, under the name Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects (CEASE) are once again calling on lawmakers to step in and do something about smoking in the cities casinos. Lamont White, co-leader...
