Cape May, NJ

Egg Harbor Twp Walmart Evacuated After a Man Pulls a Knife

An Ocean County man pulled a knife and acted in a threatening manner inside the Egg Harbor Township Walmart Saturday, causing the temporary evacuation of the store. The Press of Atlantic City reports that police said an employee witnessed David Brennan, 32, of Brick Township holding a knife and acting threateningly while standing in the store's electronics department.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS News at Coast Guard T.C. Cape May: A Behind Scenes Look

The CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell featured a report Wednesday from The U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May. CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell spent time in Cape May in late November filming a segment on the Coast Guard's attempt to boost recruitment, after falling short of its recruitment goals-- like other branches of the military-- for the last four years.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Romantic Holiday Date Nights Down the Shore

What's the Christmas season without watching those Hallmark Channel Christmas movies? And don't think for a moment that us guys don't check them. Regardless of whether your guy admits it, trust me, he does. Have you ever wondered what it would be like to step into one of those romantic...
EGG HARBOR CITY, NJ
An Old Theatre in Wildwood Re-Opens with a New Twist

Old Movies by the Sea in Wildwood has a long history. It originally opened in 1915 as a theater, before going through a series of different businesses ranging from a hardware store then a music store in the '20s. In the '60s it became a baby store until closing in the '80s. But much like a good suspense movie, this story was far from over.
WILDWOOD, NJ
