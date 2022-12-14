ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

LaMelo Ball Set to Return Tonight?

By Schuyler Callihan
 2 days ago

It's been a rough season to say the least for the Charlotte Hornets, mainly due to several key players being out to injury including face of the franchise, LaMelo Ball.

Ball sprained his ankle in a preseason game against the Washington Wizards which caused him to miss the first 13 games of the season. In his 2022-23 debut, he registered 15 points, six rebounds, and six assists against the Miami Heat. Two games later, Ball stepped on a fan's foot toward the end of the game, causing him to re-sprain the same ankle.

After being out nearly a month, Ball could return to the lineup tonight against the Detroit Pistons. Moments ago, the team announced that Ball has been upgraded from OUT to QUESTIONABLE.

The Hornets and Pistons are set to tip-off inside Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. EST.

Related
Larry Brown Sports

DeMarcus Cousins takes shot at longtime rival Chris Paul

Times change, and seasons change, but DeMarcus Cousins’ hatred of Chris Paul never changes. The four-time NBA All-Star Cousins appeared this week on the podcast “Outta Pocket” and took a notable swipe at his longtime nemesis Paul. Cousins was debating the top point guards of all-time with the hosts. “Every time I hear a top-five... The post DeMarcus Cousins takes shot at longtime rival Chris Paul appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
All Hornets

Starting Lineups for Hornets vs Pistons

Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets were announced. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.
All Hornets

Game Preview - Hawks at Hornets

QUESTIONABLE Hayward (Shoulder) Hawks: OUT Clint Capela (Calf strain), Dejounte Murray (Ankle) QUESTIONABLE John Collins (Ankle) The Hornets, losers of six straight take on the Hawks, losers of back-to-back games. This one is the classic tale of the stoppable force meets the moveable object. Both teams have been dealt a tough hand when it comes to injuries, but the Hornets are finally getting some of their guys back. All-Star guard LaMelo Ball returned on Wednesday and his wizardry was on full display. Tonight, Charlotte expects to get Gordon Hayward back from a long injury absence. The Hawks and the Hornets have developed a solid rivalry over the past few years, and tonight should be a fun, high-scoring matchup. While neither team has an overly efficient offense, they both support below average defenses and points won't be hard to come by.
All Hornets

All Hornets

