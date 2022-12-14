LaMelo Ball Set to Return Tonight?

It's been a rough season to say the least for the Charlotte Hornets, mainly due to several key players being out to injury including face of the franchise, LaMelo Ball.

Ball sprained his ankle in a preseason game against the Washington Wizards which caused him to miss the first 13 games of the season. In his 2022-23 debut, he registered 15 points, six rebounds, and six assists against the Miami Heat. Two games later, Ball stepped on a fan's foot toward the end of the game, causing him to re-sprain the same ankle.

After being out nearly a month, Ball could return to the lineup tonight against the Detroit Pistons. Moments ago, the team announced that Ball has been upgraded from OUT to QUESTIONABLE.

The Hornets and Pistons are set to tip-off inside Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. EST.

