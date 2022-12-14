Read full article on original website
kmvt
Minico trounces Mountain Home to stay undefeated in conference play; Wednesday’s prep basketball scores
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minico Spartans girls basketball team is now 5-0 in Great Basin Conference play after a win over Mountain Home Wednesday night. The Spartans are now 6-1 on the season. OTHER GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES. Twin Falls 76, Wood River 14. Kimberly 46, Buhl 29. Filer...
kmvt
Jerome football looking for new head coach
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Jerome High School is in the process of searching for a new head football coach. After 11 seasons, head coach Sid Gambles has stepped down. Gambles led the Tigers to a conference championship in 2020, a Great Basin division title in 2019, four playoff appearances, and two playoff wins during his time with Jerome.
kmvt
Cold Stone Creamery - Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — KMVT is partnering with Twin Falls businesses to provide drop-off locations for this years Toys for Tots toy drive. KMVT will be doing live shots at the drop-off locations during the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts Nov 28-30, Dec 1, Dec 5-8, and Dec 12-15.
What Area Of Twin Falls Has Highest Concentration Of ‘Karens’?
Anytime we have to go out into a public setting in Twin Falls there's the chance we could cross paths with one. Entitled, loud, and unfiltered, the "Karens" of the world are wandering streets in every city in America just pining for the opportunity to speak their minds. Having lived...
Popular Food Chain Returning to Twin Falls and Southern Idaho
Growing up in Twin Falls, residents have seen many food chains and stores come and go through the years. Some store chains have come into the Magic Valley and succeeded and continue to thrive, while others have come, failed, and left town never to return. Occasionally, these big corporate chains will wait a few years and come back into town to give it another chance, with some succeeding and others failing again. Excitement rises when a new place opens, but how long that excitement lasts, depends on the success of the store. One popular food chain is looking to give Twin Falls another try, and many are excited to see it in the Magic Valley once more.
Why You Won’t Find a Fun time in These Boring Cities in Idaho
Living in Twin Falls can at times be a little slow and boring. During the winter, many residents are stuck inside, and if you don't ski or snowboard, there isn't much to do. It is too cold to fish, too cold to kayak, and camping is out of the question without the proper equipment. The roads can be bad and make it tough to travel, and the cold months drag on. Sometimes living in a bigger city can be more fun, but in the state of Idaho, the cities may not be as fun as you think. Compared to other cities across the country, the towns and cities in Idaho may be a little too boring. What are the most fun cities in the country and how does Idaho compare to them?
boisestatepublicradio.org
Avalanche advice with Idaho Matters
The Sawtooth Avalanche Center has been very busy since it opened up two weeks ago for the winter season. Here’s just a sample of what’s happened in the last week:. On Monday, a skier was caught and carried by an avalanche on an out-of-bounds run on Bald Mountain.
Idaho Law Breakers: Don’t Shovel Your Snow Into The Street
I may be lucky during the winter months because my driveway is all gravel so I never have to shovel the snow. That doesn't mean I don't need to, just that I can't. Most other houses in the area have concrete sidewalks and driveways. When the snow falls, you're the lucky ones who get to go out in the cold to shovel snow.
kmvt
Behind the Business: Family Boxing and Fitness
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In Downtown Twin Falls, Family Boxing and Fitness is giving athletes a new way of maintaining their peak physical conditions. “We offer boxing classes for all ages, youth all the way up to adults, and at any level as well. We also Ju-Jitsu classes too.”
kmvt
Innovative Medical Imaging - Twin Falls
kmvt
County Commissioners support proposed contract between Skywest and the City of Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On December 2nd the City of Twin Falls approved the revenue agreement between Skywest airlines and the Magic Valley regional airport. This was contingent on the approval from the county. On Thursday, the Twin Falls County Commissioners showed their support for the revenue agreement. The...
Local animal control officer reunites Rexburg family with dog missing for nine days in frigid temps
An American Falls animal control officer spent more than a week with one mission at the forefront of her mind — providing a Christmas miracle to one local family following a car crash. That mission was successfully executed Wednesday after animal control officer Judi Fehringer and Power County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jeb Hoag reunited Maya, a 1-year-old female Maltese-Yorkie mix who was lost from the truck involved in the crash, with her family after the dog spent nine days in sub-freezing temperatures. ...
kmvt
Twin Falls Commissioners looking to construct a new annex to Theron W. Ward Judicial Building
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Twin Falls County Commissioners are looking to remove a portion of a building in the Twin Falls Historic Preservation District, and construct a new one in its place. The aim of the proposed project is that it will benefit the community and the people who work in the courts.
kmvt
Declo’s annual Wreaths Across America ceremony facilitated by High School Juniors
DECLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Through the snow and ice, Declo High School juniors showed up to host the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony. Every year, the Wreaths Across America program sets out to lay a wreath on veteran’s graves across the United States around Christmas time. In Declo,...
eastidahonews.com
Man dies following crash in Jerome
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Dec. 1 at 2:42 p.m., on East 400 South at South 100 East, in Jerome County. A 69-year-old-man from Jerome was driving westbound on 400 South in a 2014...
kmvt
Con Paulos ‘After Hours’ donates big money to local organizations
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The season of giving is in full swing in the Magic Valley and Wednesday night in Jerome, the annual Con Paulos After Hours Christmas event got in on the spirit of the holidays. For years, each winter Con Paulos has used his business to host...
Dog found alive more than week after crash on local freeway
UPDATE FROM POWER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE: This will be one of the best holidays for this family! Maya has been found and reunited with her family! Thank you everyone who called in sightings, Deputy Hoag, and American Falls Police Department animal control officer Fehringer. Definitely a miracle! ORIGINAL STORY A man and woman are in the hospital and a dog is missing following a pickup truck crash on Interstate 86...
idahobusinessreview.com
Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce names new president and CEO
The Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce board has announced the selection of its new president and CEO, Kyle Tarbet, who will assume the role in January. Tarbet comes to the chamber with previous experience, as he currently serves as the president and CEO of the Walla Walla Chamber of Commerce, a role he has ...
kmvt
Local small businesses are getting creative when it comes to holiday shopping
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Christmas is right around the corner and while much of the shopping gets done online now, some small businesses around the area are getting creative. Events like Sip and Shop at Collective Studio in Buhl, where customers were invited to browse local products while sipping...
