FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding DSW Shoes Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Governor Abbott confirms he has sent 8,400 migrants to the D.C area, wants VP Kamala Harris to visit the Texas borderJalyn SmootTexas State
Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24thJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Popular grocery store chain opening new supermarket location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
T.J. Maxx Permanently Closing on Christmas Eve - Friendship Heights Location ShuttersTy D.Washington, DC
The 'most aggressive model' brings snow to Virginia over Christmas weekend
"This is not a forecast," CBS 6 chief meteorologist Zach Daniel said, "but let me show you the most aggressive model."
NBC Washington
Weather Alert: Winter Storm Hits DC Area With Ice, All-Day Rain
A winter storm with freezing rain and cold downpours is washing over the Washington, D.C., area on Thursday, spurring slow travel, plus school delays and cancellations. Storm Team4 has declared a weather alert for the ice and freezing rain. Loudoun County Public Schools announced they will close Thursday. Many schools are delayed, and the federal government will open two hours late. Track all school closings and delays here.
fox5dc.com
2.5 million DC area residents to travel over end-of-year holidays; gas prices lowest since 2021
WASHINGTON - End-of-year-travel around the nation's capital is picking back up in a major way and it comes as gas prices fall to their lowest level since 2021. AAA estimates nearly 2.5 million D.C. area residents will travel at least 50 miles or more away from home this holiday season. This is expected to be an increase of about 2.5 percent compared to 2021.
Winter storm knocks out power to thousands in West Virginia, Maryland, Virginia
UPDATE, Dec. 15, 9:13 p.m. — There were 13,191 customers with no power in West Virginia. 1,818 in Maryland were still without energy. UPDATE, Dec. 15, 6:07 p.m. — There were 16,892 customers who were without power in West Virginia. In Maryland, 2,055 customers were without electricity. UPDATE, Dec. 15, 4:46 p.m. — The outages […]
NBC Washington
Winter Storm to Bring Freezing Rain Early Thursday; Schools Close, Delay
Editor's Note: Go here for the latest forecast and weather impacts on Thursday, Dec. 15. A winter storm will bring sleet, freezing rain and ice to parts of the Washington, D.C., area Thursday. Storm Team4 declared a weather alert for overnight sleet that will turn into drenching rain throughout Thursday....
WSET
SEE IT: Ice across Virginia from freezing rain overnight
(WSET) — Rain and freezing rain fell across Virginia Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The ice and winter weather prompted schools to close or delay their hours. Click HERE for school closing info. Here's the latest weather update from our meteorologist George Flickinger: Rain and freezing rain falls across...
WDBJ7.com
‘Odds in our favor’: Meteorologist Brent Watts looks at chance of snow ahead of Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It never fails. The only thing more predictable than me starting my shopping two weeks before Christmas is the question that starts around the same time. “Will we have snow for Christmas?”. Most of the time I laugh it off and confidently say “probably not.”...
With icy conditions, take precautions to keep power on and stay safe
WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (DC News Now) — Preparations are underway for the icy conditions expected along the I-81 corridor in Maryland, West Virginia and Virginia. The Washington County, Maryland Department of Highways will be on the roads at 3 a.m. on Thursday. Zane Rowe with the Hagerstown office said, “We’ve pretreated our developments with rock salt. […]
foxbaltimore.com
Governor Hogan declares Dec. 23 a State holiday, Maryland government offices to close
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Today, Governor Larry Hogan declared December 23, a state holiday in Maryland. The Christmas holiday falls on a weekend this year with Christmas Eve on Saturday and Christmas Day on Sunday. “This year, I am declaring December 23 as a holiday so that our hard-working...
beentheredonethatwithkids.com
6 Fun Family Day Trips Near Maryland
There are many places within Maryland that are a short drive for fun family day trips near Maryland. Check out these places within the state, as well as one close to the Maryland border, that are fun for families to take a day trip. Havre de Grace. Havre de Grace...
Wbaltv.com
Forecasting Our Future: How extreme weather impacts Maryland communities
Across the nation, areas are living with the intense power and impacts of weather. It seems this year, Mother Nature raised the bar. Catastrophic storms, raging wildfires, historic flooding and unrelenting droughts have all combined to create new concerns. But communities are responding, fighting and innovating to reshape the future.
Bay Journal
Oaks are dying at record rates across Chesapeake region
It’s not your imagination. Those beautiful mature oaks are dying — along the road, in forests, perhaps even in your yard — at an accelerating rate. Reports of mature, seemingly healthy trees suddenly becoming leafless and dropping dead branches are flooding into the offices of local officials and state forestry agencies in Chesapeake Bay drainage states. Forest inventories show the oaks are declining in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.
Maryland schools calling for delayed openings ahead of anticipated emergency weather conditions
On Monday, Students and teachers across Maryland began checking their weather apps in the hopes of potential winter weather. In Montgomery County, many began looking at MOCO Snow for the famous “pencil predictions.”
Transportation officials tell Maryland drivers to be cautious during wintry weather
BALTIMORE -- With the possibility of some wintry weather coming towards Maryland, many of you may be wondering how will this affect your family's morning commute.According to our First Alert Weather Team, an Ice Storm Warning goes into effect for the Western portions of Maryland Wednesday evening through late Thursday night. Find local school closures and delays here.A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the northern and central parts of the state.Because of the potential for inclement weather, The State Highway Administration wants people to delay their commute and give the storm the chance to move through the region or...
WUSA
9 things to do in DC, Maryland and Virginia this weekend | Dec. 16-18
WASHINGTON — This weekend, Hannukah celebrations hit the DMV and Christmas events kick into high gear with the big day only a week away! There are plenty of festivities across the area to get in that last-minute holiday shopping, head to a party or live music, see beautiful lights, or experience a wintry cruise not too far in the coming days.
Augusta Free Press
White Christmas in Virginia? AccuWeather meteorologist says ‘there is potential’
With temperatures dipping as low as 14 degrees, residents of the Shenandoah Valley are talking about the potential for a white Christmas. Some people dream of snow falling or on the ground on Christmas Day, as portrayed in the Christmas movie “A Christmas Story.”. Other people worry snow and...
This Charming Virginia Town Ranked One Of The Best Downtown Areas & Beat Major US Cities
A city's downtown area is typically the most popular destination with tons of things to do and restaurants to try. A travel website recently found that one small town outranked largely populated U.S. cities. Attractions of America listed what they feel are the top hotspots across the U.S. and found...
cbs17
An Arctic blast of cold air could bring snow flurries to central NC next week
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Rain, cold, and even snow are starting to look more likely for central North Carolina late next week, just a couple of days before Christmas. Dry and chilly weather returns today through the weekend. We’ll see plenty of sunshine and remain dry through next Tuesday. Temperatures during that five-day stretch are expected to stay below average with highs in the 40s and lower 50s.
WSLS
YOUR PHOTOS | Check out these photos of icy weather across Central, Southwest Virginia
As a mixture of rain and freezing rain continues to sweep through much of Central and Southwest Virginia, you guys have sent in some awesome pictures of icy weather conditions in your area!. Want the chance to see your photos on TV or on our social media platforms? Send them...
Washingtonian.com
Your Thursday Morning Commute Looks Icy and Bad
Though it’s unlikely to bring much snow, a winter storm is posed to complicate Thursday morning’s commute for some of the region’s residents, according to local weather forecasters. As the Capital Weather Gang points out, the nasty weather arrives courtesy of the massive winter storm that has...
