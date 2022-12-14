ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Washington

Weather Alert: Winter Storm Hits DC Area With Ice, All-Day Rain

A winter storm with freezing rain and cold downpours is washing over the Washington, D.C., area on Thursday, spurring slow travel, plus school delays and cancellations. Storm Team4 has declared a weather alert for the ice and freezing rain. Loudoun County Public Schools announced they will close Thursday. Many schools are delayed, and the federal government will open two hours late. Track all school closings and delays here.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

2.5 million DC area residents to travel over end-of-year holidays; gas prices lowest since 2021

WASHINGTON - End-of-year-travel around the nation's capital is picking back up in a major way and it comes as gas prices fall to their lowest level since 2021. AAA estimates nearly 2.5 million D.C. area residents will travel at least 50 miles or more away from home this holiday season. This is expected to be an increase of about 2.5 percent compared to 2021.
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Washington

Winter Storm to Bring Freezing Rain Early Thursday; Schools Close, Delay

Editor's Note: Go here for the latest forecast and weather impacts on Thursday, Dec. 15. A winter storm will bring sleet, freezing rain and ice to parts of the Washington, D.C., area Thursday. Storm Team4 declared a weather alert for overnight sleet that will turn into drenching rain throughout Thursday....
WASHINGTON, DC
WSET

SEE IT: Ice across Virginia from freezing rain overnight

(WSET) — Rain and freezing rain fell across Virginia Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The ice and winter weather prompted schools to close or delay their hours. Click HERE for school closing info. Here's the latest weather update from our meteorologist George Flickinger: Rain and freezing rain falls across...
VIRGINIA STATE
beentheredonethatwithkids.com

6 Fun Family Day Trips Near Maryland

There are many places within Maryland that are a short drive for fun family day trips near Maryland. Check out these places within the state, as well as one close to the Maryland border, that are fun for families to take a day trip. Havre de Grace. Havre de Grace...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Forecasting Our Future: How extreme weather impacts Maryland communities

Across the nation, areas are living with the intense power and impacts of weather. It seems this year, Mother Nature raised the bar. Catastrophic storms, raging wildfires, historic flooding and unrelenting droughts have all combined to create new concerns. But communities are responding, fighting and innovating to reshape the future.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Journal

Oaks are dying at record rates across Chesapeake region

It’s not your imagination. Those beautiful mature oaks are dying — along the road, in forests, perhaps even in your yard — at an accelerating rate. Reports of mature, seemingly healthy trees suddenly becoming leafless and dropping dead branches are flooding into the offices of local officials and state forestry agencies in Chesapeake Bay drainage states. Forest inventories show the oaks are declining in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Transportation officials tell Maryland drivers to be cautious during wintry weather

BALTIMORE -- With the possibility of some wintry weather coming towards Maryland, many of you may be wondering how will this affect your family's morning commute.According to our First Alert Weather Team, an Ice Storm Warning goes into effect for the Western portions of Maryland Wednesday evening through late Thursday night. Find local school closures and delays here.A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the northern and central parts of the state.Because of the potential for inclement weather, The State Highway Administration wants people to delay their commute and give the storm the chance to move through the region or...
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA

9 things to do in DC, Maryland and Virginia this weekend | Dec. 16-18

WASHINGTON — This weekend, Hannukah celebrations hit the DMV and Christmas events kick into high gear with the big day only a week away! There are plenty of festivities across the area to get in that last-minute holiday shopping, head to a party or live music, see beautiful lights, or experience a wintry cruise not too far in the coming days.
MARYLAND STATE
cbs17

An Arctic blast of cold air could bring snow flurries to central NC next week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Rain, cold, and even snow are starting to look more likely for central North Carolina late next week, just a couple of days before Christmas. Dry and chilly weather returns today through the weekend. We’ll see plenty of sunshine and remain dry through next Tuesday. Temperatures during that five-day stretch are expected to stay below average with highs in the 40s and lower 50s.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Washingtonian.com

Your Thursday Morning Commute Looks Icy and Bad

Though it’s unlikely to bring much snow, a winter storm is posed to complicate Thursday morning’s commute for some of the region’s residents, according to local weather forecasters. As the Capital Weather Gang points out, the nasty weather arrives courtesy of the massive winter storm that has...
WASHINGTON, DC

